Blaine, WA

washingtonwaterfronts.com

111 La Cana Coupeville, WA 98239

Coupeville Real Estate at 111 La Cana Coupeville, WA 98239. Description: The real estate listing at 111 La Cana Coupeville, WA 98239 with the MLS# 1995358 has been on the Coupeville market for 1 days. This property located in the Coupeville subdivision is currently listed for $125,000. GeoCoordinates:. 48.235875. -122.75358.
COUPEVILLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale Asian Grocer prepares to open in a few weeks

FERNDALE, Wash. — Shelves are being stocked, and signage has gone up in the front window as preparations are nearly complete for opening a new business on Main Street in Ferndale. Located at 2044 Main Street in historic downtown Ferndale, the Ferndale Asian Grocer store is said to offer...
FERNDALE, WA
cntraveler.com

On the Puget Sound, the Women Whose Lives—and Work—Revolve Around Salmon

[Editor's note: There are a lot of varying opinions on word choice when it comes to describing people who fish, from the universal use of fishermen versus the alternative fisherwoman, to non-gendered options like fisher, fishing families, and fishing folk. The women we spoke to had a mix of preferences on word choice—as it seems, do their peers—which you'll see reflected in the story below.]
BELLINGHAM, WA
anacortestoday.com

Quantum crews in the spotlight

Among Quantum Construction’s current projects are two high profile buildings. On Commercial Avenue is the new Anacortes Family Center administrative building, which will house client services and programs as well as partnerships and designated space for other nonprofits to provide services to their residents. This is a donor funded project.
ANACORTES, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Blaine swim team runs as co-op with Ferndale, Meridian

Blaine High School’s swim team is growing. The school partnered with Ferndale High School in 2019 to form a co-op swim team, which head coach Julia Landon said always welcomes new students. Landon said through the co-op, Blaine, Ferndale and Meridian high schools share resources to have a combined practice team. Ferndale contracts the coaches, and Blaine and Meridian students practice with Ferndale, but during competitions, students compete separately for their schools.
BLAINE, WA
KGMI

Pedestrian hit and killed in accident on Portal Way

FERNDALE, Wash. – For the second time this week, a pedestrian in Whatcom County was fatally hit by a car. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater said that a truck driving on Portal Way in Ferndale hit the man near Loomis Trail Road around 5:30 Thursday morning, September 15th.
FERNDALE, WA
lyndentribune.com

NWCCS ends Stage 1 burn ban in Whatcom County

WHATCOM — Monday, the Northwest Clean Air Agency announced it has ended a Stage 1 air quality burn ban for Whatcom, Island and Skagit counties “because air quality has improved as winds sweep out wildfire smoke.”. NWCAA’s air quality burn ban was separate from the three counties’ fire...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

