washingtonwaterfronts.com
111 La Cana Coupeville, WA 98239
Coupeville Real Estate at 111 La Cana Coupeville, WA 98239. Description: The real estate listing at 111 La Cana Coupeville, WA 98239 with the MLS# 1995358 has been on the Coupeville market for 1 days. This property located in the Coupeville subdivision is currently listed for $125,000. GeoCoordinates:. 48.235875. -122.75358.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale Asian Grocer prepares to open in a few weeks
FERNDALE, Wash. — Shelves are being stocked, and signage has gone up in the front window as preparations are nearly complete for opening a new business on Main Street in Ferndale. Located at 2044 Main Street in historic downtown Ferndale, the Ferndale Asian Grocer store is said to offer...
Employees at this Bellingham retail business forming a union. Here are the details
The decision to unionize in retail appears to be a growing trend in Bellingham
cntraveler.com
On the Puget Sound, the Women Whose Lives—and Work—Revolve Around Salmon
[Editor's note: There are a lot of varying opinions on word choice when it comes to describing people who fish, from the universal use of fishermen versus the alternative fisherwoman, to non-gendered options like fisher, fishing families, and fishing folk. The women we spoke to had a mix of preferences on word choice—as it seems, do their peers—which you'll see reflected in the story below.]
anacortestoday.com
Quantum crews in the spotlight
Among Quantum Construction’s current projects are two high profile buildings. On Commercial Avenue is the new Anacortes Family Center administrative building, which will house client services and programs as well as partnerships and designated space for other nonprofits to provide services to their residents. This is a donor funded project.
Whatcom’s Chilliwack Complex wildfire still burning. Here’s how it compares to others
The fires were first reported last week in the North Cascades National Park Complex, approximately five miles from the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
A longtime national drive-in eatery has closed its only Whatcom County location
Known for its burgers and drinks, the drive-in opened in 2009.
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine swim team runs as co-op with Ferndale, Meridian
Blaine High School’s swim team is growing. The school partnered with Ferndale High School in 2019 to form a co-op swim team, which head coach Julia Landon said always welcomes new students. Landon said through the co-op, Blaine, Ferndale and Meridian high schools share resources to have a combined practice team. Ferndale contracts the coaches, and Blaine and Meridian students practice with Ferndale, but during competitions, students compete separately for their schools.
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom County proposes dredging 150′ of Nooksack River to open side channel
EVERSON, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works (WCPW) is the lead agency on a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) Determination of Nonsignificance (DNS) for a project to open the mouth of an existing Nooksack River side channel in order to reduce the flow of river water that overtops the river’s bank near Everson during flooding events.
10 days before it resumes, Amtrak Cascades service through Bellingham could be derailed
The Amtrak Cascades route between Seattle and Vancouver was scheduled to resume Sept. 26 after it was suspended for 30 months due to COVID.
This is the best mac and cheese in Whatcom County, according to our reader poll
The local restaurant you voted as having the best mac and cheese is also known for its pizza.
thenorthernlight.com
Snohomish County rejects Whatcom bid for jail space, sheriff’s office explores options
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is looking for options to free up space in an overcrowded Whatcom County Jail after Snohomish County informed it would not have the resources to house 45 Whatcom inmates. According to an August 30 email from Snohomish County Jail bureau chief Jamie Kane to Whatcom...
2 Bellingham Residents Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred on Saturday in which eight people were involved. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Interstate 5 express lanes near the Pike Street exit. A 2021 Jeep along with a 2016 Honda Civic stopped for traffic. A 1996...
Whatcom pedestrian struck and killed by passing truck early Thursday
Law enforcement is still working to identify the man who died in the collision.
‘We could hear it hissing from a good ways away,’ fire department says of Whatcom gas leak
Whatcom County fire personnel were called to the area at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for an odor investigation.
A downtown Bellingham restaurant that shut down temporarily has decided not to reopen
The restaurant is among several that have recently closed in Whatcom County.
Already miss the Choco Taco? Some of the last treats in existence are coming to Bellingham
After announcing it was discontinuing them, Klondike is following one fan’s advice and literally putting some of the final Choco Tacos “where the sun don’t shine.”
36-year-old Jacob M. Saville Arrested In A Pedestrian Accident In Bellingham (Bellingham, WA)
The officials stated that at around 12:30 a.m. a collision occurred at the 1600 block of Lakeway Drive. Police found a Ford F 150 pickup truck knocked over a light pole. A 41-year-old man suffered severe injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Personnel with Bellingham Fire Department.
KGMI
Pedestrian hit and killed in accident on Portal Way
FERNDALE, Wash. – For the second time this week, a pedestrian in Whatcom County was fatally hit by a car. Whatcom County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deb Slater said that a truck driving on Portal Way in Ferndale hit the man near Loomis Trail Road around 5:30 Thursday morning, September 15th.
lyndentribune.com
NWCCS ends Stage 1 burn ban in Whatcom County
WHATCOM — Monday, the Northwest Clean Air Agency announced it has ended a Stage 1 air quality burn ban for Whatcom, Island and Skagit counties “because air quality has improved as winds sweep out wildfire smoke.”. NWCAA’s air quality burn ban was separate from the three counties’ fire...
