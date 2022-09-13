ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Emmys 2022: Opening monologue celebrates TV theme songs, reunites 'Brady Bunch' cast

GMA
GMA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h19Sf_0hsnCfRu00

Kenan Thompson surprised everyone Monday night when he showed off his best dance moves in his opening monologue at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Thompson, who hosted this year's ceremony, showed viewers that not only can iconic television theme songs be sung along to, they can be danced to as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348SP6_0hsnCfRu00
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Kenan Thompson speaks onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Sept. 12, 2022.
MORE: Emmys 2022: Full winners list for TV's biggest night

The "Saturday Night Live" actor began with a number choreographed to the "Friends" theme song, "I'll be there for you" by The Rembrandts, then took fans back to the early 1970s with a fun segment paying tribute to the "Brady Bunch."

The crowd went wild when Emmys announcer and comedian Sam Jay introduced the original cast of the "Brady Bunch" -- Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight and Eve Plumb -- who were seated together at a table in the audience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9EiQ_0hsnCfRu00
Kevin Winter/Getty Images - PHOTO: Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, and Mike Lookinland of "Brady Bunch" attend the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater, on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Thompson then broke out in dance to a mashup of the theme songs for "Law & Order," "Stranger Things" and "Game of Thrones" before bringing out Oprah Winfrey to present the first award of the evening.

MORE: Emmys 2022: Red carpet fashion from television's biggest night

"Tonight is a party!" she said before sharing the significance of the Emmys Awards. "Every Emmy nominee tonight has been knocked down, but they got back up. And that's why they are here, voted for by their peers as the very best. So let's make some dreams come true."

Also adding to the entertainment of Monday night's award show was Zedd, who was the show's DJ for the evening.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry

Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lookinland
Person
Susan Olsen
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Zedd
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmys#Theme Songs#The Microsoft Theater
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy

When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GMA

GMA

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy