Sheryl Lee Ralph Confronted Jimmy Kimmel After Emmys Bit: ‘The Disrespect, Jimmy’
Social media lit up after Monday night’s Emmys in response to what many perceived as a misguided bit by Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel, after being dragged on stage by Will Arnett, proceeded to lay on the floor while “Abbott Elementary” creator Quinta Brunson gave her Emmys speech for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Many online felt the moment was offensive and that Kimmel should have gotten up off the floor. (The joke was that Kimmel got drunk before being called up to the stage after losing an earlier Emmy.) One person who agreed with them is newly minted Emmy winner and...
Beyonce’s Baby Bump Debut and More Pregnant Celebs Who Rocked the VMAs Red Carpet Over the Years
Bumping along! MTV’s Video Music Awards have become a popular place for pregnant stars to showcase their budding bellies. In fact, Laura Perlongo has done it twice. In 2016, the Michigan native's bare baby bump was on display in an unzipped green jacket, a silver body chain and black pants. Her husband, Nev Schulman, cradled […]
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
Sheryl Lee Ralph brought down the house at the Emmys during her acceptance speech with an impromptu performance that got a standing ovation
Sheryl Lee Ralph serenaded the Emmys crowd with Dianne Reeves' song "Endangered Species" when she won for her performance in "Abbott Elementary."
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Allure
Lil Nas X Is Unrecognizable on the NYFW Runway With His Long New Braids
The Grammy award-winning musician now adds show-stopping runway model to his repertoire. Lil Nas X has become a whole lot more than an artist to watch. The American rapper has stunned every award show with over-the-moon wardrobe choices while causing all the rave with his subtle-yet-impactful touches of glamour. After his latest beauty venture — becoming the face of the YSL Beauty campaign — we could only assume the artist, at just 23 years young, has lots of groundbreaking beauty moments on the horizon. An excellent example: he has officially added the title of runway model to his resumé.
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.’s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Appearance With Her Mom at ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere: Photo
A family affair! Sarah Michelle Gellar attended the premiere of her new movie Do Revenge on Wednesday, September 14 — and brought daughter Charlotte along for the ride. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 44, and Charlotte, 12 — whom Gellar shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. – stepped out for a mommy-daughter date night at the Hollywood Roosevelt […]
EW.com
Timothée Chalamet reveals Leonardo DiCaprio gave him some unique career advice
Leonardo DiCaprio has been exactly in the same unique position that Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet finds himself in right now: the metaphorical "King of the World." Perhaps that's why DiCaprio felt it important to share a bit of the hard-earned wisdom he's gleaned along the way with the Bones & All star when they first met.
EW.com
The best sci-fi movies on HBO Max
HBO Max is blessed to have the catalogs of Turner Classic Movies and Warner Bros. at its beck and call, making it one of the best platforms for a deep dive into the history of a genre — science fiction being no exception. If you're willing to set aside...
YouTube Star Everleigh Rose's Dad Tommy Smith Dead at 29: 'He Loved Everleigh Immensely'
"His love of living life to the absolute fullest along with his free spirit will be missed immensely," Tommy Smith's obituary reads YouTube star Everleigh Rose's father, Tommy Smith, has died. He was 29. Nine-year-old Everleigh's mother Savannah LaBrant, 29, shared the news on Instagram Thursday. Posting a sweet photo of Everleigh with her father, Savannah — also a YouTube star — wrote, "Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh's dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely. As we navigate through this difficult time we kindly ask...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Used to Be Famous’ on Netflix, a Formula Drama About the Unlikely Pairing of a Washed-Up Musician and a Young Upstart
Netflix movie I Used to Be Famous casts a modestly dynamic duo to play an unlikely musical duo: First-time actor Leo Long, a real-life musician who identifies as neurodiverse, and Ed Skrein, who you’ll recognize from Game of Thrones, Deadpool and Midway. The movie’s a heartwarmer for sure, a modest little drama that never, ever seems to consider deviating from formula – and honestly, that may be just fine.
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
HBO’s Ingenious ‘Los Espookys’ Bends a Broken World to the Goodwill of Its Weirdos
Explaining “Los Espookys” in words can be as tricky as high school pranksters on Halloween. Sure, writers could just copy and paste HBO’s official synopsis — “a group of friends turn their shared passion for horror into a peculiar business, providing horror to clients who need it” — but reading that perfectly accurate description is bound to elicit more questions than answers. What does “providing horror” mean? (It varies.) Who are these clients? (Just about everyone, from political leaders and celebrities to teachers and gravediggers.) How can four friends make a living in such a peculiar and particular field? (Don’t...
Parents are posting TikToks of their kids reacting to 'The Little Mermaid' trailer in response to racist attitudes towards casting Halle Bailey as the lead
Racism towards Halle Bailey, the lead in Disney's Little Mermaid, has led to parents posting TikToks of their kids reacting to the movie's trailer.
EW.com
See how Vampire Academy puts its own spin on Rose and Mason's relationship in script pages from the premiere
There are many complicated dynamics at the center of Vampire Academy, from the larger societal dynamics between the Moroi and the dhampir, or even the royal Moroi and the non-royal Moroi. Then there are the more personal dynamics at play: Lissa (Daniela Nieves) and Rose's (Sisi Stringer) unbreakable friendship, Rose and Dimitri's (Kieron Moore) will-they-won't-they romance, Lissa and Christian's (André Dae Kim) frowned-upon connection, and the list goes on. But there's one dynamic that executive producers Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre knew they wanted to tweak from what was done in Richelle Mead's popular book series: The relationship between Rose and Mason (Andrew Liner).
EW.com
What the Disney+ move means for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars
Dancing With the Stars is cha-cha'ing its way over to Disney+, the first ever live show on the streaming platform. But what does that mean for the long-standing dance competition show that has been a core part of the ABC line-up since it premiered in 2005? Well, for starters, no commercials — which, while great for audiences, presents a new set of challenges for the production team.
How Christian Bale & David O Russell Cooked Up Star-Packed Historical Whodunit ‘Amsterdam’ Through Five Years Of Diner Meals
EXCLUSIVE: In a month where awards contenders announced themselves at film festivals, make room for Amsterdam, David O Russell’s first film in seven years. A murder mystery with intrigue, espionage and crackling dialogue, the film stars Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie as a trio of lifelong friends. The title is where their bond is forged, after the soldiers are sent there to heal from WWI combat injuries, and where she is the nurse who patches them up. The men return home to their lives in Manhattan — Bale a doctor who goes out of his way to...
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: Everything is not peachy keen for the final season premiere of Atlanta
Atlanta is back for its final season, and the action has moved back to the titular city from Europe. Get ready to take a bite out of a new vampire series, Vampire Academy, based on the books by Richelle Mead. The Harley Quinn animated series is back for its fourth season, picking up after Harley and Ivy spent a season exploring their relationship.
EW.com
Evan Peters makes a horrific turn as Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Ryan Murphy's Netflix series
Ryan Murphy is about to deliver a different kind of American crime story. Evan Peters, a veteran of Murphy's American Horror Story and Pose series, emerges in his new role as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Murphy released...
EW.com
The woman who would be king: Viola Davis on embracing her warrior spirit for The Woman King
The Woman King forged Viola Davis into a warrior — not just onscreen as the formidable general Nanisca, but in the years-long process of getting the tale of the Agojie, the all-female army who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey for more than 200 years, to the screen.
