The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
What should you do if you’re driving during a thunderstorm and heavy rain?
THE road isn’t an ideal place to be during a thunderstorm and heavy rain — but you can’t control when this bad weather occurs. Luckily there are proper precautions to follow that will keep you safe when thunder and rain strike. How should I drive during heavy...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
Meteorological fall is here! AccuWeather warns next month could usher in frenzy of weather events
Many could be forgiven for not realizing that fall -- at least by one definition -- arrived on Sept. 1 given above-normal warmth stretching across much of the U.S. That trend is likely to continue for weeks, and the weather may become more active on several fronts in October. September...
Meteorologists predict third La Niña year, and here's what that means
Soon it will be time to grab your mittens and ice scrapers with winter right around the corner. But this winter could be brutal again, as meteorologists have announced that La Niña is back for the third year in a row.
Hurricane forecasters watching 3 tropical systems
Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
Hundreds of thousands without power as severe storms push through Midwest
As cooler air clashed with hot and humid air, volatile storms erupted, triggering heavy downpours and numerous outages across the Midwest. Severe thunderstorms were erupting over portions of the Midwest and Plains into Monday evening as much cooler air clashed with hot and humid air that had been in place over the past few days. Widespread power outages were reported Monday from Michigan to Pennsylvania.
Typhoon Hinnamnor, strongest tropical cyclone in the world this year, is on the move
Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, the most powerful tropical cyclone on Earth so far this year, is forecast to gain strength over the West Pacific Ocean and remain a threat to multiple countries in the coming days, AccuWeather forecasters say. As of Wednesday afternoon, local time, the powerful Hinnamnor was classified a...
natureworldnews.com
Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico
There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Scattered showers, overcast skies to close out weekend
Apart from fewer scattered showers, Sunday is expected to look just like Saturday: overcast and slightly gloomy....
More than 39 million under excessive heat warnings as scorching heat wave expands
An extreme heat wave that has been ongoing for days across much of the West will show no signs of fading over the Labor Day weekend. In fact, while some in the Northwest may encounter a reprieve from the heat, others will see the mercury rise even more over the coming days as the intense heat spreads eastward.
Developing tropical system to eye Mexico, southwestern US
A tropical rainstorm AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring off the coast of Mexico developed into a tropical depression on Sunday morning. Forecasters say the depression is likely to become the eastern Pacific's next tropical storm. Already, the depression, known as Twelve-E, has brought impacts to the Mexican coastline. While not...
Millions face flash flood warnings and watches in the Northeast
A massive plume of moisture stretching from the eastern Pacific all the way to the US East Coast is bringing excessive rain to the Northeast, with some places already flooding..
Atlantic tropical system may snap historic stretch with no named storms
A budding tropical system over the central Atlantic, dubbed Invest 91L, is likely to become a tropical depression or storm over the next several days, potentially ending a historic run with no named storms in the basin.
Forecasters watch Earl and Danielle, tropical storm watch issued in Bermuda
Forecasters are watching four systems in the Atlantic, including Hurricane Earl which formed Tuesday night ahead of forecaster’s predictions. None of the storms are currently a threat to Florida or the United States, models show. Newly-formed Hurricane Earl was nearly 500 miles south of Bermuda. moving north at 6...
AccuWeather's 2022 US fall allergy forecast
Summer is still winding down, but AccuWeather forecasters are breaking down how the weather will influence the upcoming allergy season -- and how conditions will create a particularly rough pollen season for some. Even though the thermometer is still surpassing the century mark in some parts of the country, department...
Stormy weather to disrupt holiday plans for portions of Northeast
Following a beautiful start to September across much of the Northeast, AccuWeather forecasters caution that Mother Nature is poised to throw a wrench into holiday weekend plans. A slow-moving area of low pressure is expected to bring deteriorating weather conditions as it moves into the region through the early week....
