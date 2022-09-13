ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

How does this year’s smoke compare to previous summers?

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a smoky few days in the Inland Northwest, but how does this summer compare to previous years? The Washington Department of Ecology says that while the summer isn’t quite over, it is shaping up to be an average to below-average year of wildfire smoke. Central and Eastern Washington have experienced fewer smoky days than...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane Valley, WA
Crime & Safety
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Spokane, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane Valley, WA
Accidents
City
Spokane Valley, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

2 airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. on the corner of North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road. SCSO said two cars were involved with one vehicle possibly rolling multiple times. The driver and passenger...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

LUBY BAY CAMPGROUND: I saw you August 31-September 2 in campsite 2. Actually, I didn't see hide nor hair of you all day long but I was forced to listen to your tandem generators while you and your friends were away. I moved to another site further up the loop only to camp next to another trailer running tandem generators from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM! If you need your TV, air conditioner, microwave and other luxuries, just stay home and leave nature as is for the rest of us to enjoy! For me, camping in my backyard listening to lawn mowers and barking dogs would have been more enjoyable than camping next to you!
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Rags#Felts Field#Hangar#Traffic Accident#Spokane Fire Department
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
FOX 28 Spokane

Highway 395 reopened after multi-vehicle crash

CLAYTON, Wash. – Highway 395 at mile post 199 near Claton reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a five-vehicle crash closed it in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash involving five vehicles blocking Highway 395 at mile post 199...
CLAYTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘A shock to everybody’: West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

3 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Elk

ELK, Wash. — Two people are in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash near North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road. Arriving deputies learned a red Dodge truck with two occupants and a Kia Niro with one occupant were involved. The two juvenile occupants of the truck sustained severe, possibly life threatening injuries, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. They were transported by LifeFlight to the hospital. The driver of the Kia, a man, received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
ELK, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Two arrested in hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
DAVENPORT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy