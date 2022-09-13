Read full article on original website
Related
New map shows some parts of Spokane are much hotter than others
SPOKANE, Wash.– We now know which Spokane neighborhoods are most affected by heat waves. Results for the Spokane Beat the Heat project were published on Thursday. The project’s goal is to find areas impacted most by the urban heat effect and help local leadership make decisions on how to keep people in those areas safe. 19 people died in Spokane...
Right lane of eastbound US 2 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The right lane of eastbound US 2 is back open after a crash. Emergency crews are still using the right shoulder near the I-90 entrance. Drivers should continue to use caution in the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE...
KHQ Right Now
Rescue team extricates person from single-car crash on Bigelow Gulch Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and north Palmer Rd. on Thursday afternoon. The cause is unknown, but the vehicle ended up in the field beside the roadway, and at least one person was injured. A full extrication was performed...
How does this year’s smoke compare to previous summers?
SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been a smoky few days in the Inland Northwest, but how does this summer compare to previous years? The Washington Department of Ecology says that while the summer isn’t quite over, it is shaping up to be an average to below-average year of wildfire smoke. Central and Eastern Washington have experienced fewer smoky days than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
2 airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a serious crash Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. on the corner of North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road. SCSO said two cars were involved with one vehicle possibly rolling multiple times. The driver and passenger...
FOX 28 Spokane
Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation...
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
inlander.com
I Saw You
LUBY BAY CAMPGROUND: I saw you August 31-September 2 in campsite 2. Actually, I didn't see hide nor hair of you all day long but I was forced to listen to your tandem generators while you and your friends were away. I moved to another site further up the loop only to camp next to another trailer running tandem generators from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM! If you need your TV, air conditioner, microwave and other luxuries, just stay home and leave nature as is for the rest of us to enjoy! For me, camping in my backyard listening to lawn mowers and barking dogs would have been more enjoyable than camping next to you!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five-vehicle crash cleared at SR 395 south of Chewelah near Skok Road
CHEWELAH, Wash. — If you were traveling near Stevens County on SR 395, you might have been delayed in the area. A five-vehicle crash was completely blocking both directions of SR 395 near Skok Road. The crash has since cleared. Crews are still on the scene. WSP says to...
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Liberty Lake prepares for ‘The Moving Wall’ to be displayed at Pavillion Park
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – “The Moving Wall,” a travelling Vietnam War memorial replica will be escorted into Liberty Lake on Sept. 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m, and will be in the city until Sept. 19. Ahead of the Moving Wall’s arrival, volunteers placed a display from the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
FOX 28 Spokane
BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
Highway 395 reopened after multi-vehicle crash
CLAYTON, Wash. – Highway 395 at mile post 199 near Claton reopened Wednesday afternoon, after a five-vehicle crash closed it in both directions, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash involving five vehicles blocking Highway 395 at mile post 199...
12th annual Spokane Touch-a-Truck scheduled for September 24
SPOKANE, Wash. — The 12th annual Junior League of Spokane Touch-a-Truck will be held on September 24. Touch-a-Truck is a community event that allows children of all ages to see and explore their favorite big rigs in a safe and fun environment. Fire trucks, ambulances, police cars, the big...
Family of 23-year-old man killed by Spokane police seeking up to $23 million in damages from city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a Marshallese man who Spokane police shot and killed in January want to sue the city for as much as $23 million. Police said the man was holding a knife to an infant before police shot him, but a claim filed by the family suggests that may not be the case.
‘A shock to everybody’: West Hills neighbors frustrated with Finch Arboretum vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are worried about vulgar graffiti at a West Spokane park after the Finch Arboretum was hit hard. People who live nearby found the graffiti early Saturday morning and immediately started filing reports. On Monday, the Woodland Center looked a lot better, but neighbors are worried something like this could happen again. “It came as a shock...
3 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Elk
ELK, Wash. — Two people are in serious condition after a multi-vehicle crash near North Elk Chattaroy Road and East Nelson Road. Arriving deputies learned a red Dodge truck with two occupants and a Kia Niro with one occupant were involved. The two juvenile occupants of the truck sustained severe, possibly life threatening injuries, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. They were transported by LifeFlight to the hospital. The driver of the Kia, a man, received minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is...
FOX 28 Spokane
Two arrested in hours-long standoff in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies said two people were arrested following a domestic violence order violation dispute that led to a SWAT standoff on Tuesday. Deputies said someone called around 9:30 to report that a man was violating a domestic violence order of protection. Deputies...
KHQ Right Now
WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
Comments / 1