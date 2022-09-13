ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

2 Canadian men were arrested and charged with human smuggling in Lewiston. On Sept. 10, members of the FBI and Department of Homeland Security received information about a potential human smuggling operation. Surveillance caught a Canadian vessel leaving a marina in St. Catherines, Ontario with four people on board. The vessel entered the Niagara River and traveled towards Lewiston, where it entered American waters. The vessel backed up into a private boat dock, and two individuals got off the boat. These two individuals were apprehended by law enforcement and were determined as inadmissible aliens. The remaining two individuals on the boat were Zijad Saskin and Kevin Marlor, who were both arrested. The two defendants are believed to have been involved in a previous human smuggling operation on July 19, when two other aliens were illegally brought into the United States through the Niagara River.
LEWISTON, NY
investigativepost.org

Big subsidies for luxury apartments

A developer just got $7.2 million in tax breaks to build high-end units on prime, riverfront real estate in North Tonawanda. Millions more in state subsidies are likely. State and local governments eagerly offering tax subsidies to a luxury, waterfront apartment project sounds like something out of a developer’s fantasy.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Busy afternoon planned in Belmont

The Allegany County Legislature will vote on several important resolutions. The diligent Clerk of the Board, Brenda Rigby Riehle, just send this updated agenda and details on the resolutions for the September 14 meeting of the Allegany County Legislature. Of special interest is a changing of the guard at the...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Kaleida workers cast ballots in strike authorization vote

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida workers represented by CWA Local 1168 and 1199 SEIU began casting their votes Tuesday, as union negotiators consider strike authorization, trying to gain an advantage in their talks with the healthcare provider. While the vote does not guarantee a strike will occur, the union bargaining...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Two national food franchises expanding to Amherst and Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two national franchises have identified new Western New York locations to continue their expansions into the market. Jersey Mike’s Subs and Tropical Smoothie Café are working with Benderson Development to open stores at 1692 Sheridan Drive at Delaware Avenue at the former site of Bon-Ton department store. The project will have five tenants, including Starbuck’s and Rachel’s Mediterranean.
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions

Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

$55 million investment helps revive former Dresser-Rand plant in Olean

OLEAN, N.Y. — Just over a year and a half ago, Cattaraugus County experienced what county officials have called “a real punch to the gut” after the former Dresser-Rand manufacturing plant closed. Within the next few weeks, that is all set to change as two major companies, which are spearheaded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, are set to bring it back to life.
OLEAN, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Thruway Toll Evaders to Have Registration Suspended

The Thruway Authority is no longer going easy on toll evaders. The New York State Thruway is the fifth busiest toll road in the United States, and it's a major route for Hudson Valley travelers, and long-distance travelers, linking the cities of Toronto and Buffalo with Boston and New York City. Operated by the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA), the 496-mile mainline toll road extends from the New York City line at Yonkers to the Pennsylvania state line at Ripley, NY by way of I-87 and I-90through Albany, Syracuse, and Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
wnymedia.net

J.C. Seneca Challenges for Seneca Nation Council Seat

Seneca businessman focused on continuing Seneca Nation Legacy. Irving, NY September 11, 2022—Prominent WNY businessman J.C.Seneca first served on the Seneca Nation Council as a young man following in the footsteps of his father, William Seneca. He then continued to serve his community through the next two decades as both a Councilor and a Treasurer. It is that legacy of service that has led Seneca to again declare his candidacy for the office of Seneca Nation Cattaraugus Councilor.
IRVING, NY
2 On Your Side

Eminent domain eyed for Cobblestone District buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is looking to the eminent domain process to gain control of two Cobblestone District buildings. Located in the city's Fillmore District, Buffalo leaders want to redevelop the buildings at 110 South Park Ave. and 118 South Park Ave. to play off of other private sector investments made in the Cobblestone District.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Mayor Brown & Krog Group announce resumption of $112 million conversion of former TRICO plant into Trico Building Apartments

Historic, 500,000-square-foot, former windshield wiper factory will offer 242 apartments, 10% of which will be affordable, workforce housing units, plus 60,000 square-feet of office space. City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Krog Group founder and CEO Peter L. Krog announced the $112 million adaptive reuse of the historic TRICO...
BUFFALO, NY
WBEN 930AM

'No drone zone' in Buffalo Wednesday

Parts of Buffalo will be under a federal no drone zone as Vice President Harris makes a visit on Wednesday. This means no drone pilots can take to the sky as Harris flies in and out of WNY.
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

