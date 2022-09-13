ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Outsider.com

Vermont Hunter Mistaken for Bear Shot and Critically Wounded

A Vermont man was shot and critically wounded by a fellow hunter on Saturday morning, according to local authorities. Reportedly, the hunter thought the man was a bear when he fired his weapon. The Vermont Warden Service currently investigates the incident that happened Saturday in Huntington, Vermont. A third hunter...

