Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years in nation's largest sextortion prosecution
One young girl cut her skin with razors to distract from her mental anguish. Another turned to cocaine and meth because she couldn't afford therapy. A third girl never planned for life after high school, convinced she would kill herself by 18. Together, theirs and other stories pieced together a...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
Scammers involved in phishing, romance scheme sentenced to prison in MN federal case
MINNEAPOLIS — At the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on Monday, the leader of an enormous fraud scheme targeting both businesses and ordinary people was sent to prison to join his co-defendant. The defendants are Stephen Oseghale and Olumide Obidare — Nigerian nationals who were living in the U.S.
fox9.com
Shooting suspects of Minneapolis forensic scientist to be tried separately
(FOX 9) - A man and woman charged in a shooting that injured a Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist in April will have separate trials, after a Hennepin County judge rejected a state motion to have the pair tried together. Timothy Amacher, 41, and his girlfriend Colleen Larson, 24, have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hopkins man sentenced for selling fentanyl that caused 11 fatal overdoses
A Hopkins man will serve a life sentence after he distributed drugs that had fentanyl in them, causing 11 overdose deaths and serious bodily injury to four others. According to the office of Minnesota's U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger, 31-year-old Aaron Rhy Broussard was convicted on 17 counts, including conspiracy and distribution of fentanyl causing death.
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings
ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
redlakenationnews.com
AG opens civil probe into gas station, liquor store in north Minneapolis
A civil investigation is underway to determine whether a north Minneapolis gas station and liquor store at the same intersection are "turning a blind eye" to chronic violence, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office said Thursday. Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement that his office and the Hennepin County...
bulletin-news.com
Investigators seeking armed man who forced woman, 61, to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, robbed her
In order to identify the guy who intimidated a lady with a pistol, forced her to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, and then robbed her of cash, the Ramsey County sheriff’s office appealed for assistance from the general public on Wednesday. The 61-year-old lady was unharmed when the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
ccxmedia.org
‘People kill people over the littlest of things,’ Crime Prevention Group Updates Brooklyn Park Council
A crime prevention nonprofit called Minnesota Acts Now updated the Brooklyn Park City Council on its work over the past year in the city. The group has a visible presence in areas like 63rd and Zane avenues. Harding Smith says the group wears bright orange shirts because “we want our...
Police in 'early stages' of investigating Fridley shooting
The approximate location of the shooting in Fridley, as shown on Google Maps. A shooting just north of Moore Lake in Fridley left one person wounded Wednesday night, though the victim's condition is currently unknown. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says gunfire was reported at 8:42 p.m. on the 6500...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Vehicle Shooting Leads to Temporary Lockdown of Nearby Schools
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting involving two vehicles that momentarily led to lockdowns at two schools. Police responded to the shooting at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue. According to police, one car pulled up to another and fired a shot before...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Brooklyn Park schools went on lockdown due to nearby shooting Thursday
Two Brooklyn Park schools went into lockdown Thursday afternoon due to a shooting reported nearby. According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue North just before 12:20 p.m. At the scene, officers learned that the suspect had...
fox9.com
Shooting inside tent on 29th and Nicollet ruled homicide, victim ID’d
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 48-year-old man that was shot and killed in a tent near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue in early August has been identified, with his death has been ruled a homicide. Carlos Rangel, 48, was found unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries inside a tent...
bulletin-news.com
Man Dies In Shooting That Sent 2 Pregnant Women, 1 Other To Hospital
In a shooting incident that left three people, including two pregnant women, hospitalized, a 34-year-old man has passed away. According to police, this is the 63rd murder to occur in Minneapolis this year. Just before midnight, police were called to a complaint of gunfire at a pub in the 2100...
redlakenationnews.com
Attorney General Ellison investigating unlawful and dangerous public nuisances
With assistance of Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, investigating whether Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station in Minneapolis are maintaining or permitting unlawful activity on their property. SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 (SAINT PAUL) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced today that his Office, with the assistance of the Hennepin County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swnewsmedia.com
MyPillow's Lindell says FBI seized his cellphone; agency confirms ‘law enforcement activity’
Mike Lindell, the founder of Chaska-based MyPillow and a 2020 presidential election conspiracy theorist, said Tuesday night, Sept. 13, that FBI agents seized his cellphone in southern Minnesota — an action at least partly corroborated by the agency. The exact legal context of Tuesday evening’s events in Mankato weren’t...
fox9.com
Church says violence at dangerous Minneapolis intersection is worse than ever before
Sanctuary Covenant Church moved to West Broadway and Lyndale five years ago. They say both at Merwin's and the neighboring Winner's Gas, the shootings and drug use is worse than ever. Within the last week or so, the corner was riddled with bullets with eight people shot.
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
Comments / 0