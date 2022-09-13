ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel 3000

Coach of the Week: Columbus’ Andrew Selgrad

COLUMBUS, Wis. — After finishing 1 game away from state in his first year, Andrew Selgrad has Columbus humming in his second season. The Cardinals are ranked second in division 4 and have outscored their opponents 206-19. But none of that matters to Selgrad. What does, is constant improvement...
COLUMBUS, WI
Channel 3000

Randolph volleyball eying historic season on the court

RANDOLPH, Wis. — When it comes to conference championships and regional titles, Randolph volleyball has been there, done that. But there is one thing that’s missing. And as Jordyn Reed found out, the Rockets plan to hang a different banner this season, while making program history in process.
Channel 3000

William Deane Hansen

William D. Hansen, age 97, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 3, 1925, on the family farm in Payne, Minn. He and his twin brother, Raymond, were the youngest of eight children born to Danish immigrants, Jens Peter and Christiane Hansen, and were of a generation shaped by the Great Depression and World War II.
nbc15.com

Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Grove High School canceled classes and some activities Friday to offer students and staff an opportunity to mourn an art teacher and tennis coach who died after collapsing during a tennis match the night before. According to a statement from the district, Charles Pyng was...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Triathlon: Pair of Verona 95’ grads sweep top two spots in Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin

Verona had two top-two finishers in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Madison. Russell Marks, a 1995 Verona Area High School alumnus, finished first in the 45-49-year-old age group and 25th overall with a time of four hours, 32 minutes. Andrew Babcock, a 1995 VAHS graduate, took second in the same age group with a time of four hours, 45 minutes.
VERONA, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors

Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

William Jennings “Willy” Boehnen

William Jennings “Willy” Boehnen has reached eternal rest and peace on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born in Madison and lived his entire life in the Mad city. Willy is survived by his parents, Tom (Jean) Boehnen and Rick Neuenschwander; along with his siblings, Tommy (Dora) Boehnen, Rachel (Jeff) Blum, Paul (Amy) Schneider. He is loved and missed by many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Willy was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Neuenschwander; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Hubert “Hubie” G. Heins

Hubert “Hubie” G. Heins, 84, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, after a courageous battle with cancer. Hubert was born on October 4, 1937 in Belmont Township, son of August “Gus” and Bertha (Kinch) Heins. He was united in marriage to Cleo Gregory in Cuba City, Wisconsin, on June 2, 1962. She preceded him in death on June 29, 1993. Hubie was later united in marriage to Susanne Nodorft on January 28, 1995 at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Hubert was a lifetime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont. He farmed in Belmont his entire life and was proud to own a Century Family Farm. After retiring, he started working for his neighbor, Homer Bockhop, and enjoyed helping him for nearly 25 years.
BELMONT, WI
Channel 3000

Esther R. Botting

Esther (Ripp) Botting, age 94, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Mom was from Middleton, Wis. Though she was an only child, she had strong relationships with over 60 first cousins. She was proud to be part of such a large clan and from the stories she told, it sounds like there was plenty of laughter and good, clean fun. She maintained contact with them and other longtime friends throughout her life. We have fond memories of spending time with these wonderful people in our youth. We are thankful for their friendships today.
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Oregon’s ‘Little Culver’s’ is on the move

From 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, community members have one last chance to visit Oregon’s iconic “Little Culver’s” before it–and all its miniature patrons waiting in the drive-thru line–are moved to make room for the construction of the new, “real-life” Culver’s.
OREGON, WI
Channel 3000

Leroy T. Walls

Leroy T. Walls, age 85, of DeForest, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. He was born on Dec. 20, 1936, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Theodore and Gladys (Damm) Walls. Leroy was united in marriage to Gay Sievers on May 25, 1956. He later went...
DEFOREST, WI
Channel 3000

Patricia Jacobson

Patricia Jacobson died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Community Option Living in Monroe, Wisconsin where she had lived since 2018. Patty was born in Mineral Point, Wisconsin on March 2, 1930 to Ernst and Paulina (Sturzengger) Willborn. Patty spent most of her early years living with older siblings and the...
MONROE, WI
Channel 3000

Marijane E. Savodelli

Marijane E. Savodelli, 64, of Platteville, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at home. Complete arrangements are pending. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Channel 3000

Charles “Charlie” M. Carruthers

Charles M. Carruthers, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at UW Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on Aug. 12, 1931, in Mattoon, Ill., the son of Leo and Lela (Swanson) Carruthers. Charlie grew up in Neoga, Ill., and was later raised by Leo and his stepmother, Niota (Storm), when his mother died when he was 8 years old.
Channel 3000

Barbarann Klinger

MADISON – Barbarann Klinger, born Aug. 18, 1939, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at Agrace HospiceCare, at the age of 83. She was born to Albert Mitchell and Blanche Wagner in Nanticoke, Penn. She married Richard Klinger on March 28, 1958. Barbarann is survived by...
MADISON, WI

