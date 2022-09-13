Esther (Ripp) Botting, age 94, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Mom was from Middleton, Wis. Though she was an only child, she had strong relationships with over 60 first cousins. She was proud to be part of such a large clan and from the stories she told, it sounds like there was plenty of laughter and good, clean fun. She maintained contact with them and other longtime friends throughout her life. We have fond memories of spending time with these wonderful people in our youth. We are thankful for their friendships today.

