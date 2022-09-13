Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin BadgersThe LanternMadison, WI
IRONMAN Wisconsin Returns To Madison Sunday. Here's What You Need To KnowKevin AlexanderMadison, WI
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Channel 3000
Coach of the Week: Columbus’ Andrew Selgrad
COLUMBUS, Wis. — After finishing 1 game away from state in his first year, Andrew Selgrad has Columbus humming in his second season. The Cardinals are ranked second in division 4 and have outscored their opponents 206-19. But none of that matters to Selgrad. What does, is constant improvement...
Man visiting from Japan shares why Wisconsin is so underrated
Photo of Wisconsin DellsPhoto by Dave Hoefler (Creative Commons) If you're from Wisconsin, you already know how great the state truly is. But a lot of people haven't been to Wisconsin and one man shared his experiences on Tiktok showing why Wisconsin is fantastic.
Channel 3000
Randolph volleyball eying historic season on the court
RANDOLPH, Wis. — When it comes to conference championships and regional titles, Randolph volleyball has been there, done that. But there is one thing that’s missing. And as Jordyn Reed found out, the Rockets plan to hang a different banner this season, while making program history in process.
Channel 3000
William Deane Hansen
William D. Hansen, age 97, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 3, 1925, on the family farm in Payne, Minn. He and his twin brother, Raymond, were the youngest of eight children born to Danish immigrants, Jens Peter and Christiane Hansen, and were of a generation shaped by the Great Depression and World War II.
nbc15.com
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Grove High School canceled classes and some activities Friday to offer students and staff an opportunity to mourn an art teacher and tennis coach who died after collapsing during a tennis match the night before. According to a statement from the district, Charles Pyng was...
veronapress.com
Triathlon: Pair of Verona 95’ grads sweep top two spots in Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin
Verona had two top-two finishers in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Madison. Russell Marks, a 1995 Verona Area High School alumnus, finished first in the 45-49-year-old age group and 25th overall with a time of four hours, 32 minutes. Andrew Babcock, a 1995 VAHS graduate, took second in the same age group with a time of four hours, 45 minutes.
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
Channel 3000
William Jennings “Willy” Boehnen
William Jennings “Willy” Boehnen has reached eternal rest and peace on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born in Madison and lived his entire life in the Mad city. Willy is survived by his parents, Tom (Jean) Boehnen and Rick Neuenschwander; along with his siblings, Tommy (Dora) Boehnen, Rachel (Jeff) Blum, Paul (Amy) Schneider. He is loved and missed by many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Willy was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Neuenschwander; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Channel 3000
Hubert “Hubie” G. Heins
Hubert “Hubie” G. Heins, 84, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, after a courageous battle with cancer. Hubert was born on October 4, 1937 in Belmont Township, son of August “Gus” and Bertha (Kinch) Heins. He was united in marriage to Cleo Gregory in Cuba City, Wisconsin, on June 2, 1962. She preceded him in death on June 29, 1993. Hubie was later united in marriage to Susanne Nodorft on January 28, 1995 at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Hubert was a lifetime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont. He farmed in Belmont his entire life and was proud to own a Century Family Farm. After retiring, he started working for his neighbor, Homer Bockhop, and enjoyed helping him for nearly 25 years.
Channel 3000
Esther R. Botting
Esther (Ripp) Botting, age 94, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Mom was from Middleton, Wis. Though she was an only child, she had strong relationships with over 60 first cousins. She was proud to be part of such a large clan and from the stories she told, it sounds like there was plenty of laughter and good, clean fun. She maintained contact with them and other longtime friends throughout her life. We have fond memories of spending time with these wonderful people in our youth. We are thankful for their friendships today.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
Cannabis Fans Excited For First Ever 420 Farmer’s Market In WI
If you're a big fan of cannabis-themed items, then you're definitely going to love this new farmer's market in Wisconsin. Midwest Farmer's Markets Are A Great Place For Shopping In The Fall. In the midwest, we've got a great alternative to grocery stores during the fall. I'm talking about farmer's...
Overhaul of 67-mile stretch of I-39/90/94 from Madison to Wisconsin Dells being studied
DEFOREST, Wis. — Old roads, higher-than-average crash rates, growing traffic volumes and roadway and bridge deterioration along a stretch of Interstate 39/90/94 in south central Wisconsin have prompted the state’s Department of Transportation to study potential solutions. I-90 and I-94 are Wisconsin’s two original interstate routes. Much of...
oregonobserver.com
Oregon’s ‘Little Culver’s’ is on the move
From 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, community members have one last chance to visit Oregon’s iconic “Little Culver’s” before it–and all its miniature patrons waiting in the drive-thru line–are moved to make room for the construction of the new, “real-life” Culver’s.
Channel 3000
Traveler Throwback Thursday: A classic Wisconsin Dells attraction
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — In this week’s Traveler Throwback Thursday story, we revisit a classic attraction in the Wisconsin Dells in 1990. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Leroy T. Walls
Leroy T. Walls, age 85, of DeForest, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. He was born on Dec. 20, 1936, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Theodore and Gladys (Damm) Walls. Leroy was united in marriage to Gay Sievers on May 25, 1956. He later went...
Channel 3000
Patricia Jacobson
Patricia Jacobson died Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Community Option Living in Monroe, Wisconsin where she had lived since 2018. Patty was born in Mineral Point, Wisconsin on March 2, 1930 to Ernst and Paulina (Sturzengger) Willborn. Patty spent most of her early years living with older siblings and the...
Channel 3000
Marijane E. Savodelli
Marijane E. Savodelli, 64, of Platteville, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at home. Complete arrangements are pending. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Channel 3000
Charles “Charlie” M. Carruthers
Charles M. Carruthers, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at UW Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on Aug. 12, 1931, in Mattoon, Ill., the son of Leo and Lela (Swanson) Carruthers. Charlie grew up in Neoga, Ill., and was later raised by Leo and his stepmother, Niota (Storm), when his mother died when he was 8 years old.
Channel 3000
Barbarann Klinger
MADISON – Barbarann Klinger, born Aug. 18, 1939, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at Agrace HospiceCare, at the age of 83. She was born to Albert Mitchell and Blanche Wagner in Nanticoke, Penn. She married Richard Klinger on March 28, 1958. Barbarann is survived by...
