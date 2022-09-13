Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Coach of the Week: Columbus’ Andrew Selgrad
COLUMBUS, Wis. — After finishing 1 game away from state in his first year, Andrew Selgrad has Columbus humming in his second season. The Cardinals are ranked second in division 4 and have outscored their opponents 206-19. But none of that matters to Selgrad. What does, is constant improvement...
Channel 3000
Randolph volleyball eying historic season on the court
RANDOLPH, Wis. — When it comes to conference championships and regional titles, Randolph volleyball has been there, done that. But there is one thing that’s missing. And as Jordyn Reed found out, the Rockets plan to hang a different banner this season, while making program history in process.
Channel 3000
William Deane Hansen
William D. Hansen, age 97, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 3, 1925, on the family farm in Payne, Minn. He and his twin brother, Raymond, were the youngest of eight children born to Danish immigrants, Jens Peter and Christiane Hansen, and were of a generation shaped by the Great Depression and World War II.
Channel 3000
Traveler Throwback Thursday: A classic Wisconsin Dells attraction
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — In this week's Traveler Throwback Thursday story, we revisit a classic attraction in the Wisconsin Dells in 1990.
Channel 3000
Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace III
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, Samuel Clarence “Butch” Ace III, passed away after battling cancer at the age of 73. Butch was raised on the family farm and graduated from Belleville High School in 1967 where he excelled in football, basketball and track. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Ramstein Air Force Base until he was honorably discharged in 1971. Upon his return, he married Louise Packard and they had one son, Michael. Butch was employed at Oscar Mayer for 31 years. In 1977, he met Rose Ann “Rosie” Myrland Leikness Ace and they later married in 1984 joining their families together forever. In 1996, Butch and Rosie bought the Main Tap where Butch continued to run Rosie’s Main Tap after her death with the support of Renee Hardy and sold it in 2012.
Channel 3000
Hubert “Hubie” G. Heins
Hubert “Hubie” G. Heins, 84, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, after a courageous battle with cancer. Hubert was born on October 4, 1937 in Belmont Township, son of August “Gus” and Bertha (Kinch) Heins. He was united in marriage to Cleo Gregory in Cuba City, Wisconsin, on June 2, 1962. She preceded him in death on June 29, 1993. Hubie was later united in marriage to Susanne Nodorft on January 28, 1995 at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Hubert was a lifetime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont. He farmed in Belmont his entire life and was proud to own a Century Family Farm. After retiring, he started working for his neighbor, Homer Bockhop, and enjoyed helping him for nearly 25 years.
Channel 3000
Charles “Charlie” M. Carruthers
Charles M. Carruthers, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at UW Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on Aug. 12, 1931, in Mattoon, Ill., the son of Leo and Lela (Swanson) Carruthers. Charlie grew up in Neoga, Ill., and was later raised by Leo and his stepmother, Niota (Storm), when his mother died when he was 8 years old.
Channel 3000
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver, Jr.
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver Jr., 71, of Madison, formerly of the Twin Cities, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, with his wife, Janet, by his side. He spent many years fighting COPD and other health issues. Bob grew up all over the United States as...
Channel 3000
Marijane E. Savodelli
Marijane E. Savodelli, 64, of Platteville, WI passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at home. Complete arrangements are pending.
Channel 3000
Elaine Ellen Stewart
MADISON – Elaine Ellen Stewart, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home in Madison, Wis. She was born on Oct. 30, 1930, the daughter of Edward and Esther (Field) Ottow. She was a graduate of Madison East High School. Elaine celebrated 61 years of...
Channel 3000
Mark T. Hellenbrand
Mark T. Hellenbrand, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1963 at home to parents Delmer and Marion (Laufenberg) Hellenbrand. Mark attended Middleton High School and graduated in 1981. After high school Mark attended the UW-Madison Ag Short Course. Mark married Sue Andreas on November...
Channel 3000
Joshua Ira Helfand
SOUTH BELOIT – Joshua I. Helfand, age 57, of South Beloit, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Feb. 8, 1965, in Rockford, Ill., the son of Eugene and Ilene (Tobias) Helfand. Josh graduated from Guilford High School in 1983....
Channel 3000
Barbarann Klinger
MADISON – Barbarann Klinger, born Aug. 18, 1939, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at Agrace HospiceCare, at the age of 83. She was born to Albert Mitchell and Blanche Wagner in Nanticoke, Penn. She married Richard Klinger on March 28, 1958. Barbarann is survived by...
Channel 3000
Dorothy L. Theisen
Dorothy L. Theisen, 87, passed into eternal life on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from metastatic breast cancer. She was gentle person who suffered for over 50 years from schizophrenia. She was born in Madison to Michael and Lillian Theisen on August 21, 1935. She attended St. Bernard’s Grade School and...
Channel 3000
David G. Sutter
David G. Sutter, age 84, of Ridgeway, died on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 24, 1937 in Blue Mounds, a son of the late Walter and Mildred (Lund) Sutter. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1955 and enlisted in the U. S. Army and served for 2 years.
Channel 3000
Roger W. Mueller II
MAZOMANIE – Roger W. Mueller II, age 52, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on July 30, 1970, in Waukesha, the son of Roger Mueller and Sandra Kennedy. Roger graduated from Madison East High School in 1988. He graduated from Madison Area...
Channel 3000
Marianne Grace Poppe
Marianne Grace Poppe, 78, of Avoca, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Upland Hills Healthcare in Dodgeville after a battle with cancer. She was born on January 26, 1944, in Boscobel the daughter of Louie and Anna (Zadrazil) Mueller. On September 3, 1966, Marianne was united in marriage to Richard Poppe at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Muscoda. The couple farmed together until 1987 when they sold the farm and purchased a farmette outside of Highland. Marianne went to work at Kwik Trip in Dodgeville for 3 years. Marianne and Richard moved to Avoca in 2013 to enjoy their retirement. She enjoyed mowing lawn, gardening, flowers, and doing crosswords.
Channel 3000
Susan C. “Sue” Andler
BEAVER DAM—Susan C. “Sue” Andler, age 76, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Susan was born on July 16, 1946, to Thomas and Florence (Powers) Daley in Columbus. She was married to John O. Andler on June 7, 1975, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Town of Elba and together raised three children.
Channel 3000
Rose Mary “Rosie” Lecheler
Rose Mary “Rosie” Lecheler, 91, joined her husband in their forever home in Heaven on September 12th, 2022. Rosie was born the seventh of eight children to Warren and Margaret (Riley) Manson on February 28, 1931; sharing a birthday with her grandma Riley. Rosie was a lifelong Madison resident attending St. James grade school and West High School, class of ’49. On June 22, 1963, she married Alvin Lecheler and they were blessed with two beautiful, much loved daughters. Rosie spent her entire career with the State of Wisconsin. She worked at the State Insurance Department and the UW Medical School until her first daughter was born. Then she was lucky to be a stay-at-home mom for about 15 years. When she returned to work it was at UW Centers Registrar’s Office, retiring in 1994 to spend more time with her grandchildren. If she had known grandchildren were so much fun, she would have had them first.
Channel 3000
Kathleen M. Randall
Kathleen M Randall age 87 passed away peacefully September 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital surrounded by family. She was born September 28, 1934 at St. Mary’s Hospital. The same hospital all seven of her daughters were born. Kathleen was born to the late Claude and Regina (Froh) Shackleton. She attended Mazomanie High School and one year of college. She was united into marriage to Raymond F. Randall of Mount Horeb on June 18, 1955. Ray passed away on January 24, 1994. Just shy of their 40th wedding Anniversary.
