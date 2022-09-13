Rose Mary “Rosie” Lecheler, 91, joined her husband in their forever home in Heaven on September 12th, 2022. Rosie was born the seventh of eight children to Warren and Margaret (Riley) Manson on February 28, 1931; sharing a birthday with her grandma Riley. Rosie was a lifelong Madison resident attending St. James grade school and West High School, class of ’49. On June 22, 1963, she married Alvin Lecheler and they were blessed with two beautiful, much loved daughters. Rosie spent her entire career with the State of Wisconsin. She worked at the State Insurance Department and the UW Medical School until her first daughter was born. Then she was lucky to be a stay-at-home mom for about 15 years. When she returned to work it was at UW Centers Registrar’s Office, retiring in 1994 to spend more time with her grandchildren. If she had known grandchildren were so much fun, she would have had them first.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO