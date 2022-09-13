ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, PA

Newswatch 16

Man who fired at police headed to prison

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for shooting at police officers in Luzerne County. David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison. Investigators say Folweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last January...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Burglary suspect breaks into apartment, makes tea

Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man was charged with burglary after a woman discovered him inside her apartment. The woman said she had left the apartment on the 5000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Hepburn Township around noon on Sept. 10, and came home just after 10 p.m. When she got home, she said she saw a man in her apartment and called 911 to report the intruder,...
COGAN STATION, PA
Times News

Child struck by car in Lansford

A 14-year-old girl was seriously injured when struck by a car in front of the JTNB branch on West Patterson Street in Lansford. Lansford Sgt. Shawn Nunemacher said the girl was reported to have run out in front of a truck. The girl was awake and alert before being flown...
LANSFORD, PA
WETM 18 News

Pa. State Police looking for trailer theft suspect

TUSCARORA TWP, Pa, (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police are currently looking for an individual(s) responsible for stealing an enclosed trailer from a property last week. According to police, sometime between the hours of 11 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 7, an unknown actor(s) stole a white in color 2022 Trail Master […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man dies after Scranton apartment fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday. According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases. McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house. […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man assaults woman on college campus and steals her car

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Lancaster man allegedly assaulted a female student and then stole her vehicle at the campus of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. Selinsgrove Police say Marcus A. Harvey, 22, was staying with the accuser at her residence hall when he assaulted her on Sept. 12. Harvey then took her car keys and drove off in her Honda Accord. Police were called when others on campus heard the accuser...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 seriously injured after crash on American Parkway

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A person was seriously hurt after a crash in Allentown Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on American Parkway around 4 p.m., according to Allentown police. American Parkway was closed from Airport Road to Ironpigs Way as police investigated. One person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Man pleads guilty for Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident. But, hours later, he shot...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

One injured after fire in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in the Electric City. The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 500 block of Kennedy Street. Fire officials on scene tell Eyewitness News that one man was in the apartment at the […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Shooting Suspect Taken into Custody

BLOOMSBURG, A man wanted for allegedly shooting someone outside a bar in Bloomsburg has been taken into custody according to court documents. Police were looking for Kenneth Meeker of Sunbury after he allegedly shot a man in the leg outside a bar in Bloomsburg last weekend. WBRE reports that Meeker was taken into custody by the Bloomsburg Police Wednesday.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Investigating Retail Theft in Pine Grove Township

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating a retail theft in Pine Grove Township. According to Troopers, on Friday, September 9th, 2022 around 2:30pm, PSP-Schuylkill Haven responded to BG's Value Market located at 24 Pleasant Valley Rd. Pine Grove Township for a report of a retail theft. The...
PINE GROVE, PA
