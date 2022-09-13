Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man was charged with burglary after a woman discovered him inside her apartment. The woman said she had left the apartment on the 5000 block of Lycoming Creek Road in Hepburn Township around noon on Sept. 10, and came home just after 10 p.m. When she got home, she said she saw a man in her apartment and called 911 to report the intruder,...

COGAN STATION, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO