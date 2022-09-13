ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 14

Kissinger Daryl
2d ago

People don’t know how to act now days. Happiness has been eroding for a long time. Having respect for others has gone out the window.

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched

Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News

Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers. The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Performance Art#American Football#Eagles Lrb#Eagles Lions
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make Living Arrangements Decision

It's no secret that world-famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch. According to recent reports from CNN Entertainment, the superstar quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have decided to continue “living separately." The couple, who were married in 2009, are reportedly having "marital issues"...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Nationals give heartwarming gift to girl who had ball stolen

Last week, a viral video made waves in the Major League Baseball world, showing a grown man stepping in front of a young girl at a Washington Nationals game to snag a ball thrown to her by Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses. The girl didn’t get the ball at the time, but the Nationals made sure she has one now.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy