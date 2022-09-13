Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Police: School bus driver involved in crash on Route 32 in Carroll County
ELDERSBURG, Md. — Police said a school bus driver was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Carroll County. The school bus crashed around 2:15 p.m. south on Maryland Route 32 near Bartholow Road, according to Maryland State Police. Police said no students were on board the bus when...
Howard County Police are investigating deadly hit and run
police are investigating a hit-and-run in Laurel that killed a pedestrian. Police are looking for a Ford Explorer.
Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision
Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Augusta Free Press
Clarke County: Berryville motorcyclist killed in collision with dump truck, Hyundai
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County that occurred on Wednesday at 12:31 a.m. on Route 7. A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarke County
It was determined that a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a Mack dump truck that had slowed in order to make a U-turn. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Electra heading west, according to police.
wfmd.com
Frederick 7-11 Store Robbed
Employee was assaulted, suspect fled with cash. Suspect in 7-11 store robbery ((Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect is being sought in the robbery of a 7-11 store in Frederick. At around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to the store at 204 Amber Drive. They...
Violent Crash Causes Delays On I-95 Bridge In Harford County
Traffic was temporarily tied up on I-95 on Thursday morning when there was a violent crash in Harford County. During the morning commute on Thursday, Sept. 15, a car was rear-ended, sending it into the barrier on the northbound lanes of the interstate on Tydings Bridge. The car was totaled...
Retired Montgomery Co. K9 dies from serious medical emergency
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from Oct. 2015 about a Montgomery County police officer working to reunite with his K9 partner. The Montgomery County Police Department is in mourning after one of its retired K9 officers died Saturday night. Retired K9 Harper passed on Sept....
Hagerstown Homeowner Suffers Burns To Face, Body Lighting Indoor Fire-Pit
A Maryland woman suffered accidental burns when an indoor fire-pit flashed when she tried to light it in Washington County, state officials said. Members of the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a home on Plumwood Circle in Hagerstown shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where there was a reported fire that broke out on a coffee table in the living room.
wfmd.com
Teenager Charged As Adult In Hagerstown Shooting
Victim was shot in the right hip. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old Hagerstown boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting Wednesday night. Jordan Noah Hamilton was taken into custody. Hagerstown Police say at around 7:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Frederick Street and...
royalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident
Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
WTOP
Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting
Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
Augusta Free Press
Frederick County: Potential delays on northbound I-81 due to West Virginia roadwork
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into...
98online.com
Skippy the llama euthanized after he was severely beaten on Baltimore County farm
Someone made their way onto a northern Baltimore County farm and severely beat a llama, the owners of the farm believe. Holly Callahan-Kasmala told 11 News she remains in shock after the death of her prized llama, Skippy. “I still can’t comprehend how somebody would do this,” she said. “I...
WTOP
1 dead following crash on I-70 in Frederick Co.
A woman is dead after her vehicle entered oncoming traffic on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday morning. Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, died after her SUV entered oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-70 close to Old National Pike District Park, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.
Frederick transit services opens new facility
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Transportation and Frederick County officials are celebrating as they open the new state-of-the-art Frederick transit facility. “The team and I are so grateful that we could work together today or that we could get together today to mark the completion of the Frederick transit facility,” […]
11-year-old boy charged in fire that destroyed Maryland Dollar General
Investigators said Monday that an 11-year-old boy is to blame for setting a fire that destroyed a Dollar General store in Maryland on Sept. 3.
wfmd.com
Hagerstown Woman Injured In Fire At Her Home
She was taken to Meritus Medical Center. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A fire at a home Tuesday night in Hagerstown which resulted in one person injured is being labeled accidental. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says fire fighters were dispatched to the 11029 Plumwood Circle at 10:48 PM for a structure fire. . When they arrived, they found the fire was under control. .
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
62-year-old woman killed, man injured following crash on Frederick County highway
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 62-year-old woman on Sunday morning, according to authorities.State troopers learned that there had been a crash in the area of eastbound I-70 near the 64-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., police said.That's where they found Margaret Yonge inside of a Toyota RAV4 after she had crossed over from her westbound lane into the eastbound lane and collided with a Ford Escape, according to authorities.The driver of the Ford Escape, 61-year-old Guanghao Zheng, was injured during the crash and taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center so that he could receive treatment for his injuries, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Yonge dead at the site of the crash. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform an autopsy on her body, according to authorities. Both Yonge and Zheng are from Frederick, Maryland, police said.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who saw the crash or who has information about it should contact investigators at 301-600-4151.
