Frederick County, MD

Daily Voice

Multiple Injuries Reported In Baltimore Boat Collision

Multiple people have been reportedly injured in a boat collision in Bear Creek, authorities say. Marine units are in the process of bringing injured victims to shore after the collision that occurred near the 300 block of Authority Drive around 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick 7-11 Store Robbed

Employee was assaulted, suspect fled with cash. Suspect in 7-11 store robbery ((Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect is being sought in the robbery of a 7-11 store in Frederick. At around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to the store at 204 Amber Drive. They...
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Hagerstown Homeowner Suffers Burns To Face, Body Lighting Indoor Fire-Pit

A Maryland woman suffered accidental burns when an indoor fire-pit flashed when she tried to light it in Washington County, state officials said. Members of the Funkstown Volunteer Fire Company responded to a home on Plumwood Circle in Hagerstown shortly before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where there was a reported fire that broke out on a coffee table in the living room.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Teenager Charged As Adult In Hagerstown Shooting

Victim was shot in the right hip. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old Hagerstown boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting Wednesday night. Jordan Noah Hamilton was taken into custody. Hagerstown Police say at around 7:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Frederick Street and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
royalexaminer.com

Motorcyclist lone fatality in 3 vehicle Clarke County accident

Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County. The crash occurred on Wednesday (Sept 14), at 12:31 a.m., along Route 7 (Harry Byrd Hwy) just west of Route 654 (Kimble Rd). A 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a 2007...
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting

Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
LAUREL, MD
WTOP

1 dead following crash on I-70 in Frederick Co.

A woman is dead after her vehicle entered oncoming traffic on Interstate 70 in Frederick County, Maryland, Sunday morning. Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, died after her SUV entered oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-70 close to Old National Pike District Park, according to a news release from Maryland State Police.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Frederick transit services opens new facility

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Maryland Department of Transportation and Frederick County officials are celebrating as they open the new state-of-the-art Frederick transit facility. “The team and I are so grateful that we could work together today or that we could get together today to mark the completion of the Frederick transit facility,” […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Hagerstown Woman Injured In Fire At Her Home

She was taken to Meritus Medical Center. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A fire at a home Tuesday night in Hagerstown which resulted in one person injured is being labeled accidental. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says fire fighters were dispatched to the 11029 Plumwood Circle at 10:48 PM for a structure fire. . When they arrived, they found the fire was under control. .
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
GAMBRILLS, MD
CBS Baltimore

62-year-old woman killed, man injured following crash on Frederick County highway

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 62-year-old woman on Sunday morning, according to authorities.State troopers learned that there had been a crash in the area of eastbound I-70 near the 64-mile marker around 7:15 a.m., police said.That's where they found Margaret Yonge inside of a Toyota RAV4 after she had crossed over from her westbound lane into the eastbound lane and collided with a Ford Escape, according to authorities.The driver of the Ford Escape, 61-year-old Guanghao Zheng, was injured during the crash and taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center so that he could receive treatment for his injuries, police said.Medical personnel pronounced Yonge dead at the site of the crash. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform an autopsy on her body, according to authorities. Both Yonge and Zheng are from Frederick, Maryland, police said.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who saw the crash or who has information about it should contact investigators at 301-600-4151. 
FREDERICK, MD

