Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Nursing strike in Twin Cities, Duluth reaches final day, then what?
A historically large nursing strike finished with its final full day of picketing Wednesday. Whether it reshaped testy contract negotiations with Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals over pay and staffing remains to be seen. Hospital nurses used the spotlight of the work stoppage to plead for increased staffing and solutions...
FOX 21 Online
Nearly 15,000 Nurses Return to Hospitals after MNA Strike
DULUTH, Minn. — On Thursday, nearly 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association returned to work after their historic three-day strike. The strike came after months of unresolved contract negotiations between the MNA and 15 minnesota hospitals, with nurses expressing frustration over what they say are unsafe staffing levels and not enough pay.
cbs3duluth.com
Officials begin investigation into Duluth building blaze
One week to go before the 20th Annual Cable Fall Fest!. There will also be adaptive fishing equipment on hand for guests to see the tools Fishing Has No Boundaries utilizes during their outings.
redlakenationnews.com
Nurses' strike over future of hospital care impacts patients in Twin Cities, Duluth
Nursing care for Loren Avalos and her newborn changed at 7 a.m. Monday, when regular nurses at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park walked off their jobs in a three-day strike over pay and staffing levels. Only two replacement nurses took over care of fragile infants in the hospital's special...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redlakenationnews.com
Slight COVID-19 decline reported in Minnesota ahead of fall
COVID-19 rates have declined slightly in Minnesota, where no new coronavirus mutations have emerged with the intensity of last fall's delta variant to present a threat to the state. The seven-day average of lab-confirmed coronavirus infections had remained steady at around 1,400 per day for much of July and August,...
Updates On The Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building Fire In Duluth
On September 14th, crews were dispatched to Duluth's Hillside neighborhood as the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building was on fire. A fire took place at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building on East Fourth Street in the Hillside neighborhood. According to WDIO, the City of Duluth’s Public Works Department shut off the gas to the entire 500 block of Fourth Street to help protect the area. Minnesota Power also shut off electricity in the area as well.
redlakenationnews.com
Appointments for bivalent booster vaccines available at state-run vaccination sites in Moorhead and Rochester
Appointments are now available for Minnesotans to receive an updated bivalent booster at state-run vaccination sites in Moorhead and Rochester. The Moorhead vaccination site will be located in the former Thomas Edison Elementary School (1110 S. 14th St. Moorhead, MN), and the Rochester vaccination site will be located in the Mayo Civic Center (30 Civic Center Dr SE, Rochester, MN).
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 13
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases continue to fall, with the latest 7-day average sitting at 566 as of Sept. 13 – almost half what it was two weeks earlier. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
FOX 21 Online
One Building Deemed Total Loss after Duluth Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, downtown Duluth was smoke-filled after a building caught fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. According to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, a fire was reported on 522 East Fourth Street at 5:37pm. Engulfed in the flames was the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building and...
KAAL-TV
4 additional free at-home COVID-19 tests available for Minnesota households through state program
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that Minnesotans can now place an order for four additional free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from the program can now...
redlakenationnews.com
August Jobs Report Shows Pause in Growth
St. Paul – Minnesota's unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a point to 1.9% in August, although it remains at a historic low, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). Minnesota’s labor force participation rate ticked down two-tenths of a point to 68.2%. In August, the U.S. unemployment rate rose by two-tenths of a point to 3.7% and the labor force participation rate increased by three-tenths of a point to 62.4%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
redlakenationnews.com
Train trips grind to a halt as rail strike looms
The looming threat of a national rail strike has already begun reshaping plans for Minnesota rail passengers as some train schedules were suspended Wednesday and others targeted for temporary shutdown. Northstar Line commuter Quetina Mulbah said she'll probably start driving if the train service switches to buses, which could happen...
300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud
There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
Alert at several Twin Cities schools after group enters building
Police are investigating an incident where a group of non-students reportedly entered a Minneapolis school building Wednesday morning. The incident happened at Thomas Edison High School in Northeast Minneapolis, with a Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson saying a "group of young people" who are not students entered the building, where they were "immediately approached by school staff and left without incident."
FOX 21 Online
Mixed Income Cottage Rentals Coming to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A new option for rental housing is coming to the northland, and it’s not one size fits all. Cottage villas will be up for rent, priced for mixed income households. Tucked within the trees of a West Duluth neighborhood, the Fairmount Cottage Development is planting...
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
fox9.com
Minnesota among top 5 states for 'quiet quitting’
(FOX 9) - The "quiet quitting" trend is sweeping the American workforce as employees' mindsets change from putting in extra hours at work to wanting a better work-life balance. And this concept seems to be quite popular in Minnesota. The company School Authority collected data from Twitter by tracking more...
Are Radar Detectors Legal In Minnesota?
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says motorists will see a "significant state patrol" presence on highways around the state through the end of the year. The beefed-up patrol will target aggressive drivers and speeders as part of the Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic (HEAT) program. The smartest way to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
Comments / 0