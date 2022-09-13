Read full article on original website
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
Harper's Bazaar
Elle Fanning Is the Definition of Sophistication at the 2022 Emmys
Elle Fanning has made a sophisticated arrival for her first-ever appearance at the 2022 Emmys. The actress stepped out on the red carpet tonight wearing a strapless black sheath gown that featured a sequined pink bust and a pale blush-toned train. The look—custom made by The Great's costume designer, Sharon Long—channeled Old Hollywood with its dramatic silhouette.
See Every Stylish Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Emmys
The red carpet officially rolled out at the 2022 Emmys, taking place on Monday, Sept. 12, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This year's ceremony saw many stylish first-time nominees, including Lizzo, who presented and received a nod for "Watch Out For the Big Grrrls," and "Squid Game" star HoYeon Jung, who arrived in a multicolor, sequin patchwork Louis Vuitton dress with a thigh-high leg slit. Her strappy black sandals, mini leather bucket bag with a chain-link strap, diamond rings, and sequined barrette set the tone for an evening that featured an assortment of glamorous ensembles, catering to each actor's personality and aesthetic.
Selena Gomez Stuns In White Sequin Gown With Green Fringe Earrings At Emmy Awards
Selena Gomez made quite the statement on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards on September 12. The 30-year-old looked stunning in her outfit when she wore a white sequin, high-neck CELINE by Hedi Slimane gown with an open back. Selena’s Hulu show, Only Murders in the Building, was nominated for Best Comedy Series, and she looked perfect for the big night.
Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth. The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing...
Ben Stiller brings 20-year-old daughter, Ella, as date to Emmys 2022
No one better. Ben Stiller brought his daughter, Ella Olivia Stiller, as his date for the 2022 Emmys Monday night. The “Severance” director, 56 — who shares the 20-year-old with his wife Christine Taylor — looked dapper in a classic black tux and a bow tie as they posed for the cameras. Ella opted for a strapless black gown with a thigh-high split, completing the glamorous look with black nail polish. The “Zoolander” star’s daughter styled her blonde tresses in a messy blowout, with her bright bangs framing her face. The outing comes less than two weeks after Stiller and Taylor, 51 — who...
Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly ‘getting to know’ each other
Is Leonardo DiCaprio finally widening his dating age range?. The perpetual playboy reportedly has his eyes set on the next model he would like to date: 27-year-old Gigi Hadid. Multiple sources confirmed to People on Monday that the “Titanic” star, 47, and supermodel have been spending time “getting to know each other” in New York City.
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Looks So Edgy in a Black Hooded Gown
Katie Holmes may be known for her affinity for ballet flats, baggy trousers, and boho dresses, but she's also not above pulling off an edgy look here and there. Last night, during the spectacular close of New York Fashion Week, the Dawson's Creek alum attended Tom Ford's spring 2023 ready-to-wear fashion show in an all-black ensemble. The outfit consisted of a clingy long-sleeved dress with wrap detailing at the chest and an attached hood, which framed her new spiky bangs.
Kaley Cuoco Brought Barbiecore to the Emmys in a Pink Tutu and Sneakers
Kaley Cuoco tried out the Barbiecore trend on the Emmys red carpet, and she wasn't afraid to mix fashion packs for the special occasion. On Sept. 12, the "Flight Attendant" star arrived in a pink tulle high-low dress. The bodice of the gown, which featured a plunging neckline, was adorned in tulle roses and carnations in various shades of pink that trickled onto her skirt and back down the dress's voluminous train. With her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at her side, Cuoco happily posed like a Barbie fresh out of the limited-edition award-show box.
Jean Harlow: The Tragic Death and Life of Hollywood's Initial "Blond Sensation"
She was Marilyn Monroe before Marilyn Monroe was Marilyn Monroe. It was for her that the term, "Blond Bombshell" was created, long before the blond ambition of Madonna of the 1980s through 1990s.
Zendaya on Her Emmy History-Making Win (Exclusive)
On Monday, “Euphoria” star Zendaya made history at the Emmys!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Zendaya after she won her second Emmy for her role as Rue on the HBO hit show. Zendaya felt “really good,” adding, “I feel really happy. I feel really lucky and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Likes Tweet About Lawsuits In Wake Of Nicki Minaj Suing Blogger
Cardi B says that people want to make her out to be a "villain so bad" after an Instagram page shared a screenshot of her liking a tweet about lawsuits in the wake of Nicki Minaj suing a blogger who called her a "coke head." The liked tweet said that people only had a problem with suing bloggers when Cardi was the one doing it.
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox refuted speculation that her relationship with Kanye West was a PR stunt, but said that ultimately it wasn't "sustainable."
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Serves Old Hollywood Glamour in a Full Blue Velvet Gown
Amidst all the fads and microtrends that sometimes overpower the red carpet, "Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan kept it timeless in a stunning blue velvet gown at the Toronto International Film Festival. The elegant one-shoulder dress had a kind of classic glamour with flattering ruching and, most notably, an oversize bow detail in the back, which draped behind Ramakrishnan and added more volume to the gown. With her side-swept hair and soft waves, the 20-year-old looked like a Hollywood movie star transported to modern times, keeping her accessories simple with a golden nose ring and diamond earrings.
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
Harper's Bazaar
BLACKPINK Give Us an Exclusive Look at Their BORN PINK Los Angeles Pop-Up
BLACKPINK is in the (L.A.) area!. Ahead of the release of their new studio album, Born Pink, BLACKPINK gave BAZAAR.com an exclusive sneak peek of their Los Angeles activation, BORN PINK: The Pop-Up Experience, presented by Spotify. For just one weekend, BLACKPINK's biggest fans can visit the curated exhibition that...
Linda Ronstadt’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children
Linda Ronstadt is known to the world as one of the most talented singers in history, but she’s also a doting mother. The talented artist, 76, adopted two children, including her daughter Mary Clementine, and son Carlos, in the 1990s, and has kept a pretty private life with them ever since. Although she’s never been married, she managed to build a life with her family and share a bond with her kids in a way that has forever changed her life.
