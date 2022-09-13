Read full article on original website
Longtime State Fair General Manager says he is paid $350,000
Longtime Minnesota State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer revealed publicly Wednesday that he makes $350,000 a year. Hammer released the information in response to a written request from the Star Tribune for a preview of this year's fair that ran in August. When asked earlier, fair staff had said Hammer's salary isn't public under state law, but he said he decided recently to release it.
St. Paul Public Schools finance chief ousted by superintendent
Marie Schrul, who as chief financial officer for St. Paul Public Schools won praise from parents for trying to ease classroom cuts in budget-cutting times, was fired this week by Superintendent Joe Gothard. No performance-related reason was given, nor was Gothard talking about his decision, but supporters said Schrul's straightforward...
OMB Creates a Tribal Policy Advisor Position After NCUIH and Tribal Leader Advocacy
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Sept. 12, 2022) - After recommendations from the National Council of Urban Indian Health (NCUIH) and Tribal leaders, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has created a permanent position of a Tribal Policy Advisor within their Office to communicate the needs of Indian Country and American Indians/Alaska Natives (AI/ANs). NCUIH and urban Indian leaders have a long-standing history of working with Elizabeth Carr, member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and Senior Advisor to the Director of the Indian Health Service (IHS), and we look forward to lifting up urban Indian voices through her work in this position.
South Dakota Settles with Tribal Nations in Voting Rights Lawsuit
South Dakota voters will benefit from a court settlement reached between state officials and two tribal nations that resolves a lawsuit challenging the state's numerous violations of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA). The NVRA was passed in 1993 with a number of goals, including "to establish procedures that will...
Reed Olson Endorsed by Red Lake Nation for State Representative 2A
At the regular monthly meeting of the Red Lake Tribal Council held on Tuesday September 13, 2022, the Tribal Council was visited by a Beltrami County delegation. They included County Commissioner Reed Olson who was seeking tribal endorsement for State Representative 2A which include all of Red Lake and Bemidji.
St. Paul man sentenced to 43 years in nation's largest sextortion prosecution
One young girl cut her skin with razors to distract from her mental anguish. Another turned to cocaine and meth because she couldn't afford therapy. A third girl never planned for life after high school, convinced she would kill herself by 18. Together, theirs and other stories pieced together a...
USDA Takes Steps to Support Food Sovereignty with the Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska
WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with the Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, the Central Council of Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.
More at-home COVID-19 rapid tests available through Minnesota state program
Minnesotans who want more at-home COVID-19 tests can place a third, free order online through the state. Those who have not ordered any free tests through the state are eligible for 12 free tests per household at one time while supplies last, Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday. The federal government...
Beginning Farmers Tax Break Still Available
St. Paul, MN: A tax credit for the sale or lease of land, equipment, machinery, and livestock in Minnesota to beginning farmers is still available through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Rural Finance Authority. Qualifying applicants can include individuals, trusts, or qualified pass-through entities renting or selling land,...
Slight COVID-19 decline reported in Minnesota ahead of fall
COVID-19 rates have declined slightly in Minnesota, where no new coronavirus mutations have emerged with the intensity of last fall's delta variant to present a threat to the state. The seven-day average of lab-confirmed coronavirus infections had remained steady at around 1,400 per day for much of July and August,...
Summer of Jobs Campaign Visits Summit Academy to Highlight Minnesota's Black Workforce
Last week, I was excited to continue our Summer of Job tour with a stop at Summit Academy in Minneapolis. Our conversation highlighted the critical nature of workforce development for Black Minnesotans, with a special focus on the tech industry. Jobs in tech pay well, and Minnesota employers will need...
Gerald May Sworn in as Red Lake Hereditary Chief
The Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians now is back to its usual seven hereditary Chiefs with the swearing in of Chief Gerald May. The swearing in took place at the Red Lake Tribal Council's regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Seven Clans Event Center in Red Lake. May takes the place of Chief Darwin Sumner who resigned earlier this year.
Train trips grind to a halt as rail strike looms
The looming threat of a national rail strike has already begun reshaping plans for Minnesota rail passengers as some train schedules were suspended Wednesday and others targeted for temporary shutdown. Northstar Line commuter Quetina Mulbah said she'll probably start driving if the train service switches to buses, which could happen...
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
DENVER — The intensifying crisis facing the Colorado River amounts to what is fundamentally a math problem. The 40 million people who depend on the river to fill up a glass of water at the dinner table or wash their clothes or grow food across millions of acres use significantly more each year than actually flows through the banks of the Colorado.
Welcoming Week: Celebrating Everything New Americans Bring to Minnesota
DEED is proud to participate in Welcoming Week September 9-18, a national initiative to bring together neighbors of all backgrounds to build strong connections and affirm the importance of welcoming and inclusive places in achieving collective prosperity. I believe we all need to be intentional in creating inclusivity in our communities – and welcoming New Americans is an important way to do this. As an agency, DEED focuses on workforce and economic development, and we witness firsthand the positive impact of immigrants and refugees on our state's economy and communities. As a New American myself, I am proud to call Minnesota home.
Winter Coaching Positions - Red Lake School District, ISD #38
The Red Lake School District #38 is seeking the following Winter Coaching positions:. Have a strong knowledge of the sport, including; strategies, rules, and methods. Have a knowledge of different types of equipment used, physical fitness, and safety rules. Has an interest in working with youth. Primary Duties:. 1. Coach...
KITCHEN MANAGER - TRAINER - OSHKIIMAAJITAHDAH
Open: September 13, 2022- Until filled. We are looking for a Kitchen Manager to supervise & Train daily kitchen operations. The Kitchen Manager responsibilities include supervising the food prep and cooking, maintaining a fully-stocked kitchen inventory and complying with safety and cleanliness standards. To be successful in this role, you should be able to manage our kitchen staff and guide them to deliver quality food on time. Ultimately, you will ensure all plates are properly cooked and served and our customers have a pleasant dining experience. Reports to Executive Director, full time position, w/benefits, salary; DOQ.
Lady Warriors Volleyball Team drops home opener to Indus 3-1
The Red Lake Lady Warriors Volleyball Team dropped their home opener to Indus 3-1 on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Red Lake Junior Varsity were winners in the earlier match 2-0.
