Jimmy Kimmel under fire for ruining 'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson's Emmys moment
Twitter erupted with comments that he ruined Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech.
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
SFGate
Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93
Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
SFGate
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Robert Patrick
The actor will portray Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family. He joins previously announced cast members Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren, who will be playing the husband and wife duo serving as the leaders of the Dutton family ranch. More from Variety. 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Casts Sebastian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SFGate
Kanye West, Who Just Opened a New School, Says He Still Doesn’t ‘Read Any Books’
Kanye West says he is still not a fan of books — despite having recently launched a mysterious private school called Donda Academy (named after his late mother Donda West). Infact, he just doubled down a refrain he has previously made through the years, that he hasn’t read “any book.”
For director Brett Morgen, unlocking the mystery of David Bowie meant letting it be
If you show up at the immersive new Bowie film, 'Moonage Daydream,' expecting a typical rock doc, says Morgen, 'you're gonna have a miserable time.'
‘Constantine’ Sequel in the Works with Keanu Reeves
After bringing back The Matrix last year, Warner Bros. is reviving yet another Keanu Reeves property. The studio is developing a sequel to 2005’s Constantine, the film based on the supernatural DC property, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project is to reunite Reeves with director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the original. This time around, veteran scribe Akiva Goldsman will write the script. Goldsman will also produce via Weed Road Pictures, with J.J. Abrams producing via Bad Robot with Hannah Minghella. Deadline first reported the news.More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Miller, 'Please Don't Eat the Daisies' Star and 'Walk in the...
SFGate
France’s New Oscar Committee Pre-Selects Five Films
France’s new Oscar committee has pre-selected five films to represent the country in the international feature film race. The five films are Alice Diop’s “Saint-Omer,” which just won Venice’s Silver Lion and Lion of the Future; Eric Gravel’s drama “Full Time” starring “Call My Agent!” star Laure Calamy; Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s “The Worst Ones,” about the moral dilemma of shooting of a film with young non-professionals in a working-class town; Alice Winocour’s “Revoir Paris” starring Virginie Efira as a survivor of the Paris attacks in 2015; and Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” starring Lea Seydoux as a single mother who embarks on a romance with an emotionally unavailable man.
SFGate
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
