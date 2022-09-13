ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93

Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Casts Robert Patrick

The actor will portray Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family. He joins previously announced cast members Harrison Ford and Hellen Mirren, who will be playing the husband and wife duo serving as the leaders of the Dutton family ranch. More from Variety. 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1923' Casts Sebastian...
‘Constantine’ Sequel in the Works with Keanu Reeves

After bringing back The Matrix last year, Warner Bros. is reviving yet another Keanu Reeves property. The studio is developing a sequel to 2005’s Constantine, the film based on the supernatural DC property, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project is to reunite Reeves with director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the original. This time around, veteran scribe Akiva Goldsman will write the script. Goldsman will also produce via Weed Road Pictures, with J.J. Abrams producing via Bad Robot with Hannah Minghella. Deadline first reported the news.More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Miller, 'Please Don't Eat the Daisies' Star and 'Walk in the...
France’s New Oscar Committee Pre-Selects Five Films

France’s new Oscar committee has pre-selected five films to represent the country in the international feature film race. The five films are Alice Diop’s “Saint-Omer,” which just won Venice’s Silver Lion and Lion of the Future; Eric Gravel’s drama “Full Time” starring “Call My Agent!” star Laure Calamy; Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s “The Worst Ones,” about the moral dilemma of shooting of a film with young non-professionals in a working-class town; Alice Winocour’s “Revoir Paris” starring Virginie Efira as a survivor of the Paris attacks in 2015; and Mia Hansen-Love’s “One Fine Morning” starring Lea Seydoux as a single mother who embarks on a romance with an emotionally unavailable man.
