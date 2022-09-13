ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black woman from the favela': the heir to Rio's Marielle Franco

By Anna PELEGRI, ANDRE BORGES
 3 days ago
Rio de Janeiro state congresswoman and re-election candidate Renata Souza, of the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL) poses for a picture after an interview with AFP in her house, at Mare favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 02, 2022 /AFP

Renata Souza calls it the most painful moment of her life: the day gunmen murdered her friend and fellow activist Marielle Franco, an outspoken black- and LGBTQ-rights campaigner whose killing triggered outcry in Brazil and beyond.

But four years later, Souza -- who, like Franco, defines herself as "a black woman from the favela" -- is carrying on the slain Rio de Janeiro city councilor's fight, running for reelection as a state lawmaker in Brazil's October 2 elections.

With big golden earrings shaped like maps of Africa and colorful clothes that contrast with the monochrome tones of the Rio state assembly, Souza is following in Franco's footsteps by daring to fight for the rights of poor people and blacks in a deeply divided Brazil.

That means waging a daily battle in the state legislature, a "hostile" place where she has even been blocked from using the elevator reserved for elected officials because people assumed she was on the cleaning staff, she says.

"You arrive there saying, 'I'm a black woman from the favela, and I'm here to fight for all that,' and people get scared," the spirited 40-year-old says in the small living room of her family home in the Mare favela, on Rio's north side -- the same slum Franco came from.

"People like me have always been relegated to the periphery of politics."

- 'Close to home' -

Souza won her seat in 2018, the same tumultuous year Franco was killed in a hail of bullets and Brazil elected President Jair Bolsonaro -- the far-right ex-army captain now running for reelection.

In a year when Bolsonaro's win shifted Brazil dramatically to the right, Souza won the most votes of any left-wing candidate in Rio state.

She remains a hugely popular figure in the Mare, greeting people constantly as she winds through its narrow, bustling streets.

Election stickers are seen at the entrance of the house of Rio de Janeiro state congresswoman and re-election candidate Renata Souza, of the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL), at Mare favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 02, 2022 /AFP

Souza, the youngest of three children, had dreamed of being a journalist, hoping to counter the traditional media's portrayal of the favelas as havens of violent crime, she says.

The only one in her family to attend university, she met Franco in high school and got involved in activism with her, calling for justice over police killings in the slums.

"They were killing friends of ours. It hit close to home. So defending human rights started to look like self-defense," she says.

In 2006, her friend and fellow activist Marcelo Freixo -- now a candidate for Rio governor -- asked her to help him run for state legislature.

Souza was repulsed by politics, she says.

But Freixo reminded her there were two police officers running on a platform of intensifying armed raids in the favelas.

"He convinced me in one sentence. 'Renata,' he said, 'I have to run, because our enemies are running,'" she recalls.

- 'Worth the price' -

That election day, the reality of what they were fighting came crashing home: her boyfriend's three-year-old nephew Renan was killed by a stray bullet from a police operation.

Rio de Janeiro state congresswoman and re-election candidate Renata Souza (C), of the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL), takes part in a meeting at the Favela Observatory Center of Mare favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 02, 2022 /AFP

It is an all-too-common tragedy in Rio. Last year, 116 people were killed by stray bullets in the metropolitan area, according to the watchdog group Fogo Cruzado.

"I heard that shot," says Souza, still shaken. "I said to myself, 'Here I am fighting, and they kill a child! This is useless.'"

Still, she kept at politics behind the scenes.

When Franco decided to run for office, Souza worked as her campaign coordinator, then became her chief of staff when she won.

She says she felt like giving up when her friend was murdered at age 38 on March 14, 2018 -- a crime for which a perpetrator has yet to be brought to justice

Instead, she ran for office herself -- and won.

Rio de Janeiro state congresswoman and re-election candidate Renata Souza, of the Socialism and Freedom Party (PSOL), waves in the streets of Mare favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 02, 2022 /AFP

She is one of just five black women in Rio's 70-member legislature, despite the fact more than half the state's population is black or mixed-race.

She has had to leave the Mare after receiving death threats from pro-Bolsonaro groups.

But she is proud to have passed legislation prioritizing the investigation of murdered children and against the mistreatment of pregnant black women in the health system.

"I lost my freedom. It's a high price to pay," she says.

"But it's worth it for those victories."

Brazil's Bolsonaro taps wife to woo Evangelicals, women

Once a discreetly smiling presence at Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's side, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro is increasingly wooing Evangelical Christian and women voters to reelect the husband she calls "one of God's chosen ones." A mainly behind-the-scenes presence for most of Bolsonaro's term, the first lady is now playing a starring role in his campaign -- to the point of giving what he himself called the keynote speech when he launched his reelection bid a month ago.
Sorry, Charlie! After queen's death, some nations poised to shirk British rule

The British monarchy is historically a brutal, thieving regime, and some member nations of the Commonwealth appear poised to sever those imperialist ties in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Elizabeth’s death, and the pageantry around it, has enlivened discussion about the legacy of British colonialism and atrocities...
The Queen Represented Racist Violence As Much As She Did Glamour

I don’t know why people get sad when someone famous, old, and comfortable finally dies. It just doesn’t strike me as that devastating; death is the ultimate retirement, and I’ve been trying to be idle since the minute I was born. But on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, at 96, Queen Elizabeth II died. She had a long, well-documented, dutiful life: She was the eighth Queen of England, a thorn in the sides of several nonwhite countries for seven decades, and, of course, the reason why immigrant mothers like my own defended Princess Diana so fiercely. The internet appears deeply divided between people dunking on her (myself included) and people mourning someone whose best quality was how much she loved corgis. (Those tweets are also pretty funny but clearly not intentionally so.)
Marielle Franco
Jair Bolsonaro
Voices: The Queen’s death has unleashed a torrent of racist abuse

News of the Queen’s passing has been met with mixed emotions in some parts of the country, particularly among Black communities, and within countries once colonised by Britain. These feelings range from indifference to celebration.If you’re surprised by that, you shouldn’t be: the late ruler had many subjects – it stands to reason that views on her legacy will vary in light of the atrocities of the British empire and colonial crimes committed in the royal family’s name. I sympathise with the new King for his loss of a parent; I have experienced it myself. But if some naturally...
Aboriginal activist says the Queen's death is a time to rejoice: 'We can’t mourn something that has colonised us for so many generations'

A controversial indigenous activist has sparked heated debate by declaring she won't grieve the Queen's death and views her legacy as an embodiment of colonisation. King Charles III was proclaimed the monarch's new leader following Elizabeth II's death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, aged 96. With the world mourning her...
Lost treasures Egyptians want back

For decades, Egyptians have dreamed of bringing back some of the glories of their ancient civilisation scattered across museums and private collections across the world. The depiction of one of the most famous women of the ancient world was later given to the Neues Museum in Berlin.
Four-kilometre queue as mourners file past Queen Elizabeth's coffin

After a long and patient wait in the sun and the rain, the first members of the public filed past the casket of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Wednesday as she lay in state in the 925-year-old Westminster Hall. The lying-in-state began with a short Anglican service before black-clad members of parliament including new Prime Minister Liz Truss filed past the coffin, which will be on display for five days, around-the-clock.
Saudi Arabia: man arrested after Mecca pilgrimage for Queen

Saudi authorities have arrested a man who claimed to have travelled to the Muslim holy city of Mecca to perform an umrah pilgrimage on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. The man, a Yemeni national, published a video clip of himself on social media on Monday at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Islam’s holiest site, where non-Muslims are forbidden.
Queen's funeral: UK police gearing up for largest ever test

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday will be London's largest ever policing event, the city's force said Friday, with world leaders and hundreds of thousands of mourners set to descend on the UK capital. The force has already been called upon to police major events in the capital since the queen died on September 8, with officers currently standing guard over the late monarch's body as it lies in state at Westminster Hall.
Mexico arrests general over disappearance of 43 students

A Mexican army general has been detained in connection with the disappearance of 43 students in 2014, the government said Thursday -- the latest arrest in a case that generated international condemnation. The same day, former attorney general Jesus Murillo Karam, who led a controversial investigation into the mass disappearance, was detained on charges of forced disappearance, torture and obstruction of justice.
New king at ease as figurehead of multi-faith UK

In a hushed atmosphere of a south London mosque, a dozen Muslims of all ages wait to sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II at an interfaith ceremony. "I'm a first generation Muslim in this country," Danial Saeed, 19, told AFP at the huge Baitul Futuh mosque in south London.
South Korea repatriates remains of 88 Chinese soldiers

South Korea repatriated on Friday the remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War, the first such ceremony since South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May. China intervened on North Korea's side during the 1950-53 Korean War, which is known in China as the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.
