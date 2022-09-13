ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League postpones Chelsea-Liverpool, Man Utd-Leeds due to police shortage

By Glyn KIRK
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUtV2_0hsn96Bo00
Liverpool's clash with Chelsea is among the Premier League games postponed this weekend /AFP

Liverpool's visit to Chelsea and Manchester United's clash with Leeds on Sunday have been postponed due to policing pressures ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Premier League announced on Monday.

Seven Premier League games will go ahead this weekend, with Brighton's match against Crystal Palace having previously been postponed due to a planned rail strike.

Despite the strike since being cancelled, the match remains off.

Arsenal's trip to Brentford on Sunday has also been moved forward two hours to a midday kick-off.

"Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

"For the matches being played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums."

All matches in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales were postponed last weekend as a mark of respect.

Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has also been called off due to the huge police operation required in London this week, with the Queen to lie in state between Wednesday and her funeral on September 19.

