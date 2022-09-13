15-year-old girl killed in shooting in Richmond’s Northside, police investigating

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one 15-year-old girl dead near Gilpin Court.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, officers were called to the corner of North 1st Street and Federal Street for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers located the juvenile victim down and unresponsive on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner is yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

According to police, a preliminary investigation indicates that the 15-year-old girl was killed after being caught in the crossfire of what appears to be two groups that were shooting at one another.

“This is an innocent baby. An innocent life that we’ve lost,” Chief Gerald Smith told 8News at the scene. “This is an indication that we cannot let our foot off the gas and lose our focus on other matters. We still need to be concentrating heavily on reducing gun violence because this is the result of when we take our eye off the prize when we don’t pay attention we have our babies shot dead in the street.”

Forensic Unit personnel arrived and collected evidence at the scene while Major Crimes detectives investigated the area. There is no further information at this time.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m., Mayor Levar Stoney released his own statement on the killing:

Tonight we lost a 15-year-old who was simply walking to the store with friends. This has to stop. Too many families are losing loved ones to senseless violence. We will not tolerate gun violence in our city. We will not tolerate those who would perpetrate this kind of violence on any of our residents.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes, Detective P. Ripley, at 804-646-0423 .

