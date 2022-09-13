Edwin B. Jourdain Jr.: Laying the foundations for Black political power and a citizen-equal future in Evanston, part 1

Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Fall officially starts in less than a week. But there’s something in the air that signals summer is coming to an end and it’s not the crispness of the weather. It’s actually the sounds: the marching bands, the whistles on the football fields as the players run drills and the swish of cheerleader pom-poms in front of a full stadium. Plus the Wildits-Barrington game last night, which students appeared to enjoy (above)!
evanstonroundtable.com
John McClelland: A time-traveler’s Evanston
Editor’s Note: Evanston Essays is an ongoing series highlighting people’s thoughts, memories and opinions of Evanston. If you’d have an essay of about 500-600 words you’d like to share, please send it to susy@evanstonroundtable.com. I first saw Evanston in July 1969. We returned to stay in...
evanstonroundtable.com
Gina Castro: Meet the RoundTable’s new reporter
Reparations, before Evanston, seemed almost impossible. But this city made it happen, and I’m thrilled to be capturing history while y’all make it. I first heard about Evanston’s promise to fund reparations when I was back in Florida researching the Medill School of Journalism. I remember hoping this racial equity progress would make its way down to the South.
blockclubchicago.org
Northwestern’s $130 Million Bronzeville Clinic, 43 Green And Black-Owned Dispensary Get Key City Backing
GRAND BOULEVARD — A slate of big projects throughout the Near South Side are moving forward after getting key city backing Thursday. The city’s Plan Commission approved proposals for a $130 million Northwestern Medicine outpatient facility in Bronzeville’s Cottage Grove Avenue corridor; the second phase of 43 Green, a transit-oriented, mixed-use project near the Green Line; a Black-owned dispensary in South Loop; and a new residential development.
Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction
A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. "I always dreamed to work in a...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston’s federal COVID-19 recovery funds now down to $10 million
After starting with a pool of $43.1 million in federal COVID-19 recovery funds, Evanston now has about $10 million left in that pile, which City Council has allocated for various social service organizations, like the McGaw YMCA, and maintenance improvements thus far. At Monday’s Council meeting, members also approved two more allocations, including $2 million to replace the privately-owned portion of lead water-service lines and $500,000 to build a welcoming center for immigrant families and other new residents.
evanstonroundtable.com
North Shore Century Bike Ride will bring thousands to Evanston this Sunday
More than 2,000 brightly clad bicycle riders, friends and supporters are expected to descend on Evanston this Sunday, Sept. 18, when the Evanston Bicycle Club’s annual North Shore Century bicycle ride gets underway. Starting that morning in Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Rd., on Evanston’s lakeshore, the cycling event brings...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston concrete company owners have cemented strong local ties
Just up the block from Soul & Smoke and not far from Suds Car Wash and the Double Clutch brewery, Paul and Kimberly Boynton run their thriving concrete business, Kelvin Co., out of the first floor of a frame two-flat on Ashland Avenue. Their backyard is full of trucks, backhoes, metal rebars and wood for concrete formwork. They rent out the second floor and live elsewhere.
The conservative backlash to the SAFE-T Act is nothing new
This story was published in partnership with The TRiiBE, a digital media platform that is reshaping the narrative of Black Chicago and giving ownership back to the people. Anytime there’s progress made in Black liberatory work, there’s often an oppressive force on the other side using all their might to shut it down. Pick almost any period in Black history where the people have fought to be seen as more than three-fifths of a person and won — usually, there’s a heavily-funded opposition campaign using the tools of criminalization to tear them apart.
evanstonroundtable.com
COVID-19 update as of Sept. 15: Cook County stays in ‘medium’ community risk level, Evanston remains ‘low’
The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Evanston was 53 for the week ending Sept. 14, compared to 55 for the week ending Sept. 8, a decrease of 3.6%. The seven-day average of new cases in the state decreased by 2.6%; hospitalizations decreased by 2.9%. Cook County, including...
evanstonroundtable.com
Legacy Business Program to help long-time enterprises survive and succeed
Council members, city staff and local business owners are collaborating on a program to ensure long-standing Evanston businesses and nonprofits can remain community fixtures well into the future. The new Legacy Business Program, still early in its development, will provide direct support to Evanston-based businesses and nonprofit organizations that have...
evanstonroundtable.com
Federal lawsuit claims 2019 firing was discriminatory, racial and retaliatory
Kevin Brown, the city’s former community services manager whose termination on Nov. 15, 2019, sparked a community protest, filed a complaint in federal court on Sept. 13 against the City of Evanston alleging that he was terminated on the basis of race and in retaliation for having months before called out a white supervisor for racial discrimination.
evanstonroundtable.com
Orrington Burger King to be razed ‘any day’ and coming soon … the AMC theater
The empty Burger King building at the corner of Clark Street and Orrington Avenue, which has been closed since December 2020, will be demolished “in a matter of days” according to Annie Coakley, Executive Director of Downtown Evanston. Coakley also assured residents that the reopening of the Church...
evanstonroundtable.com
Books: Local author Elisa A. Schmitz hopes to fire up readers
As the daughter of a Puerto Rican mother and Yugoslavian immigrant father, Elisa A. Schmitz knows what it means to be an “outsider” learning to use her “differentness” to make a difference. As a child, she lived in Puerto Rico, war-torn Lebanon and Evanston. All along,...
purewow.com
The 15 Best Spas in Chicago by Neighborhood￼
Between work, making dinner for the kids (and let’s be real, doing the dishes afterward) and your 6 a.m. Spin classes, we’ve got some news for you: You’ve earned yourself a break, sister. And no, we’re not talking about a 30-minute respite in front of the boob tube with a glass of $2 buck Chuck. We mean a full-on, self-indulgent day of hedonistic bliss at one of the very best spas in Chicago. Lucky for you, we happen to know just the spot(s) to make you feel like a brand new woman, from an all-natural "farm to facial" gem to a posh hotel retreat.
nypressnews.com
Rev. Jesse Jackson released from Shirley Ryan Ability Lab
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Reverend Jesse Jackson is now out of a rehab facility today. Rainbow PUSH said the civil rights leader was undergoing extensive physical therapy. It was back in August when Jackson battled COVID and was transferred from Northwestern hospital to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab. “Rev....
NBC Chicago
Darren Bailey Reveals He's Currently Living in Chicago After Calling City a ‘Hellhole'
State Senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has never minced words about Chicago, but on Tuesday he revealed that he has established a residence in the city. Bailey, who has repeatedly referred to the city as a “hellhole” and did so again during a press availability Tuesday, told reporters...
Kenwood principal discusses student's murder, school response
Kenwood Academy is treating students' trauma, reassessing its security plans and has no plans to change its open-campus policy in the aftermath of a student's murder on Friday, Sept. 9, Principal Karen Calloway said at a Sept. 15 local school council meeting. Calloway also provided more information about the victim,...
Darren Bailey living in Hancock to 'immerse' himself in city he's repeatedly called 'hellhole'
Bailey has repeatedly called Chicago a "hellhole," and did so again on Tuesday.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicagoans Can Apply For $500 A Month For 2 Years Under Cook County Guaranteed Income Program
CHICAGO — A county program will give people $500 per month in cash assistance for two years, and applications will open soon. People can apply to the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot Oct. 6-21, according to a news release. Cook County residents who are eligible can learn how to prepare their applications and sign up for updates online.
