Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena: Look At What One Of The Top Entertainment Venues In The World Has To OfferFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
NewsTimes
'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday
HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
NBC Connecticut
Threat That Led to Delay for Watertown Schools Was Not Credible: Officials
Watertown schools have a three-hour delay Friday and Watertown Police will have an increased presence at all. Watertown schools had a three-hour delay Friday and there was increased police presence after a threat to an unidentified school in Connecticut, according to Watertown police. The threat was determined not to be credible.
Attorney General Tong sends letter warning his office may use ‘the full extent’ of his power against M&T Bank
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank following its contentious merger with People’s United Bank, warning that his office “will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses.” Customers are running out of patience with the long lines at the branches […]
ctexaminer.com
Middletown Unanimously Approves New Retail Outlet for Marijuana
MIDDLETOWN – A plan to put a marijuana dispensary in the former Bank of America building on Washington Street gained unanimous approval from the Middletown Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. SFC CT – a joint partnership between Westport-based medical marijuana dispensary Bluepoint Wellness and two Connecticut residents –...
Clutter dispute leads to issue of honor
SOUTH WINDSOR — The dispute between Kristin Norton and the town started out being over a cluttered yard, the town’s zoning and blight ordinances, and money. It has given rise, however, to a subplot about reputation and honor. The current controversy began during the 2019 trial in the...
Eyewitness News
2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT
(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
NBC Connecticut
ShopRite in Waterbury to Close in November
The ShopRite in Waterbury will be closing in November. The company notified the state Department of Labor that the ShopRite at 943 Wolcott St. will close on Nov. 11 and 203 employees will be laid off. There are ShopRite locations in Southington, Bristol and Southbury.
Windsor Locks to welcome new Amtrak train station
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Transportation leaders broke ground Wednesday on the construction of a new train station in Connecticut. The stop in Windsor Locks is set to make a big impact on the region. News 8’s cameras were rolling as this train sped through Windsor Locks, foreshadowing what’s to come, with passenger rail service […]
NewsTimes
Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County
State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
Register Citizen
Torrington’s case for receivership of Yankee Pedlar heads to hearing
TORRINGTON — As the physical appearance of the Yankee Pedlar Inn on Main Street continues to deteriorate, city leaders continue to try to gain control of the historic structure to save it. Mayor Elinor Carbone and city attorney Kevin Nelligan had been scheduled to argue their case in court...
Vigil held for Hartford man shot on Hillside Avenue
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for a man who was shot and killed on Hillside Avenue earlier this week. The vigil was held by Mothers United Gun Violence on Hillside Avenue. Family and friends gathered to remember 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, known to many as a loving father, brother and friend. […]
I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’
Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
Journal Inquirer
Insurer marks 600th foundation fix
With the recent restoration of a concrete foundation in Ellington, the captive insurance company fixing the widespread safety hazard has reached another milestone — replacing 600 foundations in the state, officials announced on Wednesday. Anna Hyde of Ellington originally applied to the program on Aug. 29, 2019, and waited...
VTDigger
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
NBC Connecticut
Man in Serious Condition After Stabbing in Torrington
A man was stabbed in Torrington Thursday night and police said he is in serious condition. Police said they responded to Litchfield Street around 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report of an assault and stabbing and found a 39-year-old man who has been stabbed in the back and right arm.
NBC Connecticut
Students and Local Artists Collaborate Through New Artist in Residency Program in Hartford Schools
It is National Arts in Education Week, but Hartford Public Schools is working to bolster art programs year-round. One way they are doing that is through a new Artist in Residency program, which pairs students with a local artist working in the city. The program aims to embrace art and...
Waterbury Police ID homicide victim
He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
ctexaminer.com
Public Hearings for a Proposed Supermarket and a Marijuana Dispensary in Middletown
Two developments that could be significant to Middletown’s retail landscape are set to have zoning hearings this Wednesday: a proposed Big Y supermarket for the south side of town, and a marijuana dispensary on the west end of town. Michael Stone and Michael Fleischmann’s Stone Point Properties is proposing...
ctexaminer.com
Cos Cob Scandal Response is Fundamentally Wrong
Two weeks ago, a Cos Cob school administrator matter-of-factly detailed his discriminatory hiring practices against 1) Catholics, 2) conservatives and 3) people who are over 30 years old. Do any of you check those boxes? (Full disclosure: I check all three.) What happened next? The response to the scandal was...
Person of interest identified in deadly East Hartford shooting
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was shot and killed Wednesday night in East Hartford. Officers found 28-year-old Devonte Gardner on the ground near Park Avenue and Garden Street at about 7:45 p.m. Police said he was shot “several times.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they have identified a […]
