ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday

HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Threat That Led to Delay for Watertown Schools Was Not Credible: Officials

Watertown schools have a three-hour delay Friday and Watertown Police will have an increased presence at all. Watertown schools had a three-hour delay Friday and there was increased police presence after a threat to an unidentified school in Connecticut, according to Watertown police. The threat was determined not to be credible.
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Attorney General Tong sends letter warning his office may use ‘the full extent’ of his power against M&T Bank

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong wants answers from M&T Bank following its contentious merger with People’s United Bank, warning that his office “will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect families and businesses.” Customers are running out of patience with the long lines at the branches […]
HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Middletown Unanimously Approves New Retail Outlet for Marijuana

MIDDLETOWN – A plan to put a marijuana dispensary in the former Bank of America building on Washington Street gained unanimous approval from the Middletown Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. SFC CT – a joint partnership between Westport-based medical marijuana dispensary Bluepoint Wellness and two Connecticut residents –...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, CT
City
Union, CT
Windham, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
Journal Inquirer

Clutter dispute leads to issue of honor

SOUTH WINDSOR — The dispute between Kristin Norton and the town started out being over a cluttered yard, the town’s zoning and blight ordinances, and money. It has given rise, however, to a subplot about reputation and honor. The current controversy began during the 2019 trial in the...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

2 Bed Bath & Beyond locations to close in CT

(WFSB) - Two Connecticut Bed Bath & Beyond stores are part of the company’s first round of store closures. The Waterford and Stamford locations are closing in the coming weeks. The company released a list of stores that will be closing. You can find it here. Bed Bath &...
WATERFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

ShopRite in Waterbury to Close in November

The ShopRite in Waterbury will be closing in November. The company notified the state Department of Labor that the ShopRite at 943 Wolcott St. will close on Nov. 11 and 203 employees will be laid off. There are ShopRite locations in Southington, Bristol and Southbury.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Windsor Locks to welcome new Amtrak train station

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Transportation leaders broke ground Wednesday on the construction of a new train station in Connecticut. The stop in Windsor Locks is set to make a big impact on the region. News 8’s cameras were rolling as this train sped through Windsor Locks, foreshadowing what’s to come, with passenger rail service […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Riley
NewsTimes

Officials: First cases of ‘highly contagious’ rabbit disease confirmed in Hartford County

State officials have confirmed the first local cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2 (RHDV2). First identified in the United States in 2018, RHDV2, which is believed to have originated in Europe or Asia, is not a threat to humans but can be fatal to rabbits and other lagomorphs, according to officials. The disease has previously been detected in domestic rabbits in New Jersey and New York, officials said.
WTNH

Vigil held for Hartford man shot on Hillside Avenue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for a man who was shot and killed on Hillside Avenue earlier this week. The vigil was held by Mothers United Gun Violence on Hillside Avenue. Family and friends gathered to remember 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, known to many as a loving father, brother and friend. […]
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

I Never Knew Cheshire is ‘The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut’

Maybe you're more observant than I am, but I had absolutely no idea that Cheshire is known as "The Bedding Plant Capital of Connecticut." I have noticed an abundance of greenhouses and the beautiful landscaping at Viron Rondo Osteria along Highland Avenue/Rt. 10, and it turns out I wasn't too far away from the motherland of Connecticut annuals and perennials.
CHESHIRE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Services#General Health#Windham Hospital#Rn#Hartford Healthcare
Journal Inquirer

Insurer marks 600th foundation fix

With the recent restoration of a concrete foundation in Ellington, the captive insurance company fixing the widespread safety hazard has reached another milestone — replacing 600 foundations in the state, officials announced on Wednesday. Anna Hyde of Ellington originally applied to the program on Aug. 29, 2019, and waited...
ELLINGTON, CT
VTDigger

Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting

BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
NBC Connecticut

Man in Serious Condition After Stabbing in Torrington

A man was stabbed in Torrington Thursday night and police said he is in serious condition. Police said they responded to Litchfield Street around 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report of an assault and stabbing and found a 39-year-old man who has been stabbed in the back and right arm.
TORRINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
ctexaminer.com

Cos Cob Scandal Response is Fundamentally Wrong

Two weeks ago, a Cos Cob school administrator matter-of-factly detailed his discriminatory hiring practices against 1) Catholics, 2) conservatives and 3) people who are over 30 years old. Do any of you check those boxes? (Full disclosure: I check all three.) What happened next? The response to the scandal was...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Person of interest identified in deadly East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was shot and killed Wednesday night in East Hartford. Officers found 28-year-old Devonte Gardner on the ground near Park Avenue and Garden Street at about 7:45 p.m. Police said he was shot “several times.” He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said they have identified a […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy