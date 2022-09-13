Read full article on original website
Philadelphia 911 dispatcher robbed outside police headquarters: report
A 25-year-old woman was walking along the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, right outside the Philadelphia Police Department's headquarters, when a man ran up to her from behind and robbed her around 5:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police. The victim, who had to be transported to a local...
Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Philly Rita's, then trying again days later
A male and female robbed a Rita's in Germantown and days later the male suspect tried again, police say.
Residents on edge as Philadelphia police investigate overnight rape in Rittenhouse Square
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Officers tell Eyewitness News at least one security guard was in the square during the sexual assault, but they weren't patrolling the park. Instead, they were keeping watch over the tents lining the perimeter of the park ahead of the art show.Officers tell CBS3 the rape...
fox29.com
Police: Shootout in McDonald's parking lot near Temple University leaves man injured
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a shootout between two cars erupted in the parking lot of a McDonald's near Temple University's North Philadelphia campus Thursday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the fast food chain on the 2100 block of North Broad Street just before 9 p.m.
fox29.com
Woman robbed near Philadelphia Police headquarters; police ask for help identifying suspect
CENTER CITY - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly robbed a woman in Center City. Officials say the incident took place early September 14, just after 5:30 in the morning, on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, in front of the Philadelphia Police headquarters.
Philly police ordered to work 12-hour shifts this weekend to amid surge in fatal shootings
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Police Department said it will deploy officers on 12-hour patrol shifts this weekend — instead of the typical eight-hour shift — as the late summer surge in gun violence continues to put the city on high alert. “PPD leadership has announced that all...
fox29.com
Officials: Explosives placed in mailboxes around Montgomery County neighborhood
LIMERICK Twp., Pa. - Investigators with the United States Postal Service say they are searching for whoever is responsible for placing explosives inside several mailboxes in a Montgomery County neighborhood. The United States Postal Inspection Service on Friday said the explosives were placed in several mailboxes on Graterford Road in...
"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
FBI searches property in connection with Delco woman missing since 2014
The family of Amanda DeGuio, who has been missing from Delaware County since 2014, is planning to speak one day after the FBI searched a property in connection with her case.
phl17.com
Teen shot on B Street in North Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Thursday night, a teen boy was shot once near Wyoming Library in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 4700 block of B Street around 9:30 pm. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right shoulder. He was taken to Saint Christopher Hospital,...
Suspected arsonist found on Oregon Avenue
A suspected arsonist was located by U.S. Marshalls on the 1000 block of Oregon Avenue in South Philly on Sept. 14. According to officials, 37-year-old Darren Arnold, who was wanted for arson and other related charges in relation to several August fires, which occurred in West Philadelphia, was taken into custody shortly after noon.
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspects for Multiple Commercial Robberies in the 14th District [VIDEO]
The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individuals responsible for these two commercial gun point robberies. The robberies happened less than a week apart. The male seen in both robberies is the same male suspect. On September 4, 2022, at 5:30PM at 5815 Wayne Ave a black...
Man abducted by 3 armed men, shot in Southwest Philadelphia
Police say the kidnapped victim was shot three times by one of the suspects before the vehicle they were riding in crashed.
phl17.com
Video surveillance captures man fatally shooting a teen girl in Frankford
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a girl in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street just before 9 pm Sunday. According to police, a 17-year-old girl was shot once in the chest and abdomen...
Arson suspect accused of setting fire to vacant West Philadelphia home arrested
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some residents in West Philadelphia can rest easier knowing a neighbor wanted for arson is now behind bars. U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Darren Arnold around 12 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia.Arnold was wanted for arson after fires and the discovery of more than 150 jugs of gasoline inside a vacant home along North 59th Street in West Philadelphia on Aug. 1.U.S. Marshals say Arnold was arrested in the area of 10th Street and Oregon Avenue.
Atlantic City police investigating shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Atlantic City. The incident happened in the 1700 of Atlantic Avenue near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. Check back with BreakingAC.com for updates.
fox29.com
Attempted abduction turns into gunshots, leaving a man in critical condition in SW Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times after an attempted abduction in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened Wednesday evening, just before 6 p.m., on the 6800 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway. Three men in a Jeep tried to abduct...
fox29.com
Teenager in custody after gunshot fired inside Philadelphia mall, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a teenage boy is in custody after an argument lead to a gunshot being fired inside a busy Philadelphia outlet mall on Tuesday night. Police responded to the Fashion District on 9th and Market street around 6:30 p.m. after an officer reported hearing a gunshot. Inspector...
Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says
Amanda DeGuio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
fox29.com
Glassboro police investigate off-campus shooting
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Police in Glassboro are investigating an off-campus shooting. Glassboro police officials said officers were called Wednesday evening, just before 7 p.m., to State Street, on a report of shots fired. Responding officers found multiple shell casings at the location and closed down State Street, near Delsea Drive...
