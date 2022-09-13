ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Residents on edge as Philadelphia police investigate overnight rape in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Officers tell Eyewitness News at least one security guard was in the square during the sexual assault, but they weren't patrolling the park. Instead, they were keeping watch over the tents lining the perimeter of the park ahead of the art show.Officers tell CBS3 the rape...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Shootout in McDonald's parking lot near Temple University leaves man injured

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a shootout between two cars erupted in the parking lot of a McDonald's near Temple University's North Philadelphia campus Thursday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the fast food chain on the 2100 block of North Broad Street just before 9 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Teen shot on B Street in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Thursday night, a teen boy was shot once near Wyoming Library in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 4700 block of B Street around 9:30 pm. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the right shoulder. He was taken to Saint Christopher Hospital,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Suspected arsonist found on Oregon Avenue

A suspected arsonist was located by U.S. Marshalls on the 1000 block of Oregon Avenue in South Philly on Sept. 14. According to officials, 37-year-old Darren Arnold, who was wanted for arson and other related charges in relation to several August fires, which occurred in West Philadelphia, was taken into custody shortly after noon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Arson suspect accused of setting fire to vacant West Philadelphia home arrested

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some residents in West Philadelphia can rest easier knowing a neighbor wanted for arson is now behind bars. U.S. Marshals arrested 37-year-old Darren Arnold around 12 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia.Arnold was wanted for arson after fires and the discovery of more than 150 jugs of gasoline inside a vacant home along North 59th Street in West Philadelphia on Aug. 1.U.S. Marshals say Arnold was arrested in the area of 10th Street and Oregon Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Glassboro police investigate off-campus shooting

GLASSBORO, N.J. - Police in Glassboro are investigating an off-campus shooting. Glassboro police officials said officers were called Wednesday evening, just before 7 p.m., to State Street, on a report of shots fired. Responding officers found multiple shell casings at the location and closed down State Street, near Delsea Drive...
GLASSBORO, NJ

