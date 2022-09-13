ESPN let the crowd carry Russell Wilson’s first snap against the Seahawks in cool MNF moment

Russell Wilson’s first game back in Seattle was always going to be ripe for prime storytelling moments, and Monday Night Football gave it all the grandeur it deserved.

From Wilson’s spectacular pregame fit to the chorus of boos that rained down upon him while taking the field, the drama surrounding this meeting between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos was off the charts. And ESPN knew it too, as they turned Wilson’s first snap against his former team into a masterclass in broadcasting.

After the Seahawks scored a touchdown on their opening drive, Wilson took to the field for his first bit of game action. From the moment Wilson’s feet hit the turf to the incomplete pass bouncing off the hands of tight end Andrew Beck, ESPN’s crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were silent as the Seattle crowd told the story.

That’s as good as it gets right there from two industry pros. Buck and Aikman sitting the call out as the Seattle crowd jeered its former quarterback of 10 years then roared as the pass fell incomplete made for a powerful, unforgettable moment of television.

NFL fans loved Monday Night Football letting the crowd tell the story of Russell Wilson’s first snap