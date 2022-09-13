Read full article on original website
Neon Jungle returns to Kootenai County Fairgrounds
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Neon Jungle returns to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in October, providing the community with a family-friendly alternative to haunted houses. The immersive walk-through experience under black lights features a glowing jungle and a mythical forest filled with illuminated plants, creatures, and other surprises. Proceeds from the event benefit Wired2Learn Foundation, a Post Falls-based nonprofit that helps local students with learning disabilities thrive through innovative, brain-based education.
Section of North Idaho Centennial Trail to close
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A section of the North Idaho Centennial Trail just off Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls is scheduled to be closed through October, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A detour has been established for those using the popular...
Utah-based Crumbl Cookie applies for building permit in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The founder of Crumbl Cookie, Lance Hemsley, has filed a building permit application to bring the Utah-based cookie company to Spokane, our news partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. The building permit is for 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4. According to The Spokesman-Review, the project valuation was...
City of Liberty Lake prepares for 'The Moving Wall' to be displayed at Pavillion Park
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - "The Moving Wall," a travelling Vietnam War memorial replica will be escorted into Liberty Lake on Sept. 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m, and will be in the city until Sept. 19. Ahead of the Moving Wall's arrival, volunteers placed a display from the Washington State Fallen...
I Saw You
LUBY BAY CAMPGROUND: I saw you August 31-September 2 in campsite 2. Actually, I didn't see hide nor hair of you all day long but I was forced to listen to your tandem generators while you and your friends were away. I moved to another site further up the loop only to camp next to another trailer running tandem generators from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM! If you need your TV, air conditioner, microwave and other luxuries, just stay home and leave nature as is for the rest of us to enjoy! For me, camping in my backyard listening to lawn mowers and barking dogs would have been more enjoyable than camping next to you!
‘Pallet homes’ currently not being pursued by city of Spokane or Dept. of Commerce
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Camp Hope residents told 4 News that they are enduring claims of violence and challenging living conditions, in the hopes of being awarded a pallet home in the near future. “There’s supposed to be little tiny homes that we’re supposed to get,” said one...
In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future
The 90 minutes I spend digging camas on Bureau of Land Management land with LaRae Wiley and two of her Salish School of Spokane kindergartners — Stnknalqs and Pipqs — is enough time to learn how to dig and peel and replant. It is months shorter than these kids' ancestors used to spend, when families would camp together, moving with roots and berries as they ripened. It is shorter by millennia than all the seasons camas has been gathered throughout human history, an amount of time we measure today by calling it immemorial. Always was, always has been, always will be.
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
‘One of our best dispatchers:’ Post Falls PD dispatcher battling Stage 4 cancer
POST FALLS, ID. — Julie Oppedyk has been a dispatcher with the Post Falls Police Department for over 10 years. In the last decade, Oppedyk has impacted the department, becoming a beloved part of the team. “Julie is this, it’s hard to describe her and I know everyone talks about a wonderful person is loving and nice she truly is...
New map shows some parts of Spokane are much hotter than others
SPOKANE, Wash.– We now know which Spokane neighborhoods are most affected by heat waves. Results for the Spokane Beat the Heat project were published on Thursday. The project’s goal is to find areas impacted most by the urban heat effect and help local leadership make decisions on how to keep people in those areas safe. 19 people died in Spokane...
'We're surrounded by fires'
Air quality is officially "unhealthy" throughout North Idaho. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Monday morning to notify residents in the five northern counties of the degraded air quality caused by wildfire smoke. The current air quality index for the Coeur d'Alene area is especially...
Fresh Soul renames popular dish in honor of Sandy Williams.
Fresh Soul renamed a popular dish after the late Spokane civil rights icon, Sandy Williams. Their fish fry will now be called "Sandy's Fish Fry Basket." To help keep Williams' dreams for the Black community, Fresh Soul will make a donation to the Carl Maxey Center of 10% of the yearly sales of Sandy’s Fish Fry Basket.
What does a legal illegal-camping ordinance look like?
Ever since Army veteran Gabe Graham and his fiancee were kicked out of their Browne's Addition apartment in April, they've been living in a homeless camp in Spokane. But not the big one — they're 5 miles west of the 600 people living at the Camp Hope encampment in East Central. And while a brand new homeless shelter just opened up on Trent Avenue with 75 new beds, Graham doesn't plan to seek refuge there.
Bigelow Rd. and Palmer Rd. Crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - A rescue team responded to a single-car crash on east Bigelow Gulch Rd. and…
Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
‘Something needs to be done’: People push for traffic safety improvements where teens crashed near Elk
ELK, Wash. — A serious car crash in North Spokane county now has people pushing for change. Two teens from Riverside High School are still fighting for their lives after Wednesday’s crash. The community is devastated, but many aren’t shocked. They’ve been worried about the area for years.
Latinos en Spokane celebrate Mexico's Independence Day at Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Friday, Sept. 16, Latinos en Spokane is celebrating Mexico's Independence Day in Riverfront Park!. Beginning at 5 p.m., folks can enjoy a number of fun activities, booths, and performances. There will be presentations of Mexico's history, a catwalk of regional costumes, traditional Kermes activities, dance, Mariachi, and much more!
Felts Field Fire Erupts In Incredible But Common Way
Spontaneous combustion; a fire starting for seemingly no reason. Sounds like an urban legend, doesn't it? Something Mythbusters would try to disprove. But Firefighters know that spontaneous combustion is a real thing, and a common cause of fires. Spontaneous combustion is the cause of the September 10th hangar fire at...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion on I-90 near US-2 due to collision
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash on I-90 near US-2 had one eastbound lane blocked for a time on Thursday afternoon just after 2:45, causing congestion along the roadway. The lane was reopened around 3:30 p.m., though first responders and crews remain on the shoulders. Drivers should be attentive and watch out for crews as they pass through the area!
Daybreak Youth Services remaining open
SPOKANE, Wash. - A judge has ruled that Daybreak Youth Services will remain open until the judge can review allegations that the facility didn't cooperate in a Department of Health investigation. The Department of Health issued a notice to suspend the facility's license in August. For more coverage, click here.
