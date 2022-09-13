ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead In L.A. Robbery

By Marc Griffin
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

Rapper PnB Rock has died at the age of 30. According to the Los Angeles Times , the Philadelphia native, legally known as Rakim Hasheem Allen, was reportedly shot and killed during a robbery at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles South L.A. location. The shooting occurred on Monday afternoon (Sept. 12) at around 1:15 p.m. on Main Street and Manchester Avenue.

Allen had been at the location eating with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she allegedly revealed their location while the couple enjoyed their meal. However, it has not been confirmed if that is how the shooter learned of their location.

More from VIBE.com

Los Angles police Capt. Kelly Muniz detailed the robbery, stating the victim drew a weapon and demanded the artist hand over his jewelry. “He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” she said. Allen was then transported to a hospital and pronounced dead around 1:59 p.m. PT.

The suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and demanded items and jewelry. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

PnB Rock left his mark on the game in a short time with his signature sing-songy rap melodies. However, his most famous song came from the YFN Lucci-assisted anthem “ Everyday We Lit ” in 2016. The hit peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the highest-charting song for both artists.

Rock was gearing up for the release of another project and recently released his latest song, “ Luv Me Again ,” earlier this month.

VIBE sends our condolences to the family and friends of PnB Rock.

Story developing…

Related Story

NLE Choppa's 'Me vs. Me' Album Raised The Bar This New Music Friday

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

YG Teases Collaboration With Nas On New ‘I Got Issues’ Album

The rollout for YG’s new studio album I Got Issues has gained steam. The rapper recently previewed the forthcoming release for media and press during a listening session in Los Angeles. During the session, YG revealed that he “finally” has a collaboration with Nas on one of his albums, marking a long-awaited milestone in the West Coaster’s career. “I was trying to get him on my second album,” YG said of the rap legend, who he had plans to feature on his 2016 effort, Still Brazy. “But it just didn’t happen. But he’s been showing love since day one, he always...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead At 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his hit record, “You,” has died at the age of 51 in his home in Los Angeles. His younger sister, Tamara, confirmed the news on Instagram early Wednesday morning (Sept. 14). The cause of death was not revealed. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell,” reads the family’s statement. “He passed away in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins First-Ever Emmy Award For ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl Lee Ralph has scored the first Emmy Award of her career. During the 74th Primetime Emmys on Monday night (Sept. 12), the veteran actress graced the stage wearing a Brandon Blackwood gown and accepted the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her role as Barbara Howard in Abbott Elementary. Ralph began her speech by singing  Dianne Reeves’ 1994 jazz song “Endangered Species.”More from VIBE.comQuinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy NominationsLizzo Snags First Emmy For 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls'Quinta Brunson Accepts First Emmy For 'Abbott Elementary' “I am an endangered species,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

Kamaiyah Addresses Recent Airport Arrest For Gun Possession

Kamaiyah was arrested at Hollywood Burbank Airport after TSA agents discovered a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol in her purse. According to TMZ, the Oakland native was put in handcuffs around 3:30 p.m. as the rapper was en route to her hometown on Wednesday (Aug. 31). The 30-year-old was reportedly charged with felony weapon possession and booked into a Burbank, Calif. jail. She was later released from police custody after posting a $70,000 bail. Amid the detainment, a long-standing warrant for Kamaiyah’s arrest was also discovered stemming from a 2019 incident, where she allegedly fired a gun inside a movie screening room of an apartment complex...
BURBANK, CA
Vibe

Vibe

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy