Norman, OK

10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now

When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC Chef’s Business Makes Nationwide Best New Restaurants List

Oklahoma City has enjoyed a restaurant renaissance in recent years. Now, a restaurant in the city has garnered national attention. Ma Der Lao Kitchen, nestled in the city’s Plaza District, has been named to Bon Appetit's top 50 newest restaurants. The restaurant is just weeks away from its first...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Norman, OK
Lifestyle
City
Norman, OK
Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...

Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sign of Progress: Casey’s 24/7 stores being rebuilt in Yukon

Large logo signs installed this week indicate great construction progress has been made at a Yukon convenience store property. Casey’s retail stores at 1301 S Cornwell and 1256 S Garth Brooks Blvd. are both being remodeled and upgraded. Casey’s is rebuilding former Circle K stores with fueling stations that...
YUKON, OK
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 6-8 in Guthrie

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival (OIBF) will celebrate its 25th anniversary October 6, 7 and 8 in Guthrie at Cottonwood Creek Flats. The Flats are located on Highway 33 heading West immediately after the bridge located near Downtown Guthrie. Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper is one of...
GUTHRIE, OK
Rare, endangered okapi born at Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens announced that a rare, endangered okapi was born on Wednesday, marking the first okapi born at the zoo since 2015. In a news release, the zoo announced that the calf was born Sept. 7 at 3:42 a.m. in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing

People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

