New Korean fried chicken restaurant opening in OKC
Oklahoma City residents will soon have the chance to try a new restaurant featuring Korean fried chicken.
405magazine.com
10 West OKC Restaurants You Need to Try Now
When we talk about the west side of the metro, we tend to think in terms of Mustang and Yukon, but there’s an amazing diversity of food between Portland and Rockwell and from NW 10th to NW Expressway. In terms of food, it’s one of the most diverse areas in the 405, including regional cuisine from Mexico, Central America, the Middle East and West Africa, among others. Here are 10 West Side Restaurants to Try Now.
News On 6
OKC Chef’s Business Makes Nationwide Best New Restaurants List
Oklahoma City has enjoyed a restaurant renaissance in recent years. Now, a restaurant in the city has garnered national attention. Ma Der Lao Kitchen, nestled in the city’s Plaza District, has been named to Bon Appetit's top 50 newest restaurants. The restaurant is just weeks away from its first...
KOCO
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
oklahomatoday.com
Oklahoma City’s most storied skyscraper has been refurbished and reinvented as a premier port of call for travelers, diners, and dwellers. Now, this skyline jewel opens once more in its grandest fo...
Standing in the Great Banking Hall of the First National Center in downtown Oklahoma City, Gary Brooks surveys his ornate surroundings with an expression of pride—and perhaps a little fatigue. Either would be reasonable. For nearly a century, the skyscraper’s turbulent history often has rivaled its singular art deco splendor.
Free concert to be held at Midwest City park
If you are looking for something fun to do that won't break the bank, city leaders in Midwest City are inviting the public to a free event.
yukonprogressnews.com
Sign of Progress: Casey’s 24/7 stores being rebuilt in Yukon
Large logo signs installed this week indicate great construction progress has been made at a Yukon convenience store property. Casey’s retail stores at 1301 S Cornwell and 1256 S Garth Brooks Blvd. are both being remodeled and upgraded. Casey’s is rebuilding former Circle K stores with fueling stations that...
Sistine Chapel in OKC? Michelangelo exhibition to open soon
If you have always dreamed of traveling to the Vatican but haven't been able to go to Italy, a new exhibition is bringing some of the highlights of the Sistine Chapel to Oklahoma City.
‘Hot Girl Walk Club’ Takes Oklahoma City By Storm
A new trend on TikTok is gaining traction here in Oklahoma City, and it's also taking some much-needed tread off of walking shoes. "We are working on our mental health, getting exercise, and supporting our community," OKC Hot Girl Walk Club founder Kendra Haslem said. The “Hot Girl Walk Club”...
blackchronicle.com
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt welcomes water bottle company to the state
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt attended a celebration in Oklahoma City welcome a major manufacturing company to Oklahoma. Simple Modern, one of the leading water bottle suppliers for Walmart, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon, celebrated the opening of it’s newest facilities in the city, allowing those in attendance to be among the first to see how their products are manufactured.
Oklahoma neighbor offers helping hand to stranger in need
It all started with an overgrown lawn that has now blossomed into much more. One small act of kindness went a long way for a Moore resident in need.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 6-8 in Guthrie
OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s International Bluegrass Festival (OIBF) will celebrate its 25th anniversary October 6, 7 and 8 in Guthrie at Cottonwood Creek Flats. The Flats are located on Highway 33 heading West immediately after the bridge located near Downtown Guthrie. Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper is one of...
Mesta Festa coming to Oklahoma City
A fun event that hopes to bring the community together will take place this weekend.
Rare, endangered okapi born at Oklahoma City Zoo
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens announced that a rare, endangered okapi was born on Wednesday, marking the first okapi born at the zoo since 2015. In a news release, the zoo announced that the calf was born Sept. 7 at 3:42 a.m. in the...
Video: Water main break in NW Oklahoma City
A water main break flooded the streets of NW 150th and Pennsylvania Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing
People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
blackchronicle.com
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY — The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris’s son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
Woman claims she rented a condemned home
A Del City woman is saying she and her two young daughters are homeless after a landlord rented out a home to her that has now been condemned.
