Fin, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's, mussel sniffing dog
Nick Knauss works for the Aquatic Invasive Species Division of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. And with the help of his partner, Fin, the mussel sniffing dog., they work to prevent aquatic invasive species from spreading through Washington. Part of what they do is educate the public, and...
This week's Community Heroes: Roundup riders
LEWISTON, ID — During the opening ceremonies of the Lewiston Roundup, 40 young ladies, also known as the roundup riders, rode into the arena displaying flags of all of roundup’s sponsors. "You don't see that many horses, in an arena, at one time, doing what they do, ever,”...
NWS Spokane: Gradual improvement to local air quality
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting that our smoke and air quality should see gradual improvements with a shift to west winds and rainfall over some wildfires. The agency also said on Wednesday that later this week, we may see more improvement to our air quality with the persistent west wind, spotty rain, and cooler temperatures.
CCI Speer "Academic All-Star" Alison Wojtylko Clarkston High School
CLARKSTON, WA — Every Thursday during the academic school year KLEW features a local senior who shines in and out of the classroom. This week’s CCI Speer “Academic All-Star” is starting her second year at Clarkston High School. Her father was in the military, so she...
The Moscow School District is struggling with the school bus driver shortage
Nationwide, there are labor shortages in almost every aspect of the workforce. And like many school districts across the country, the Moscow School District doesn't have enough bus drivers. "We've had to reduce our routes," Superintendent of the Moscow School District, Dr. Greg Bailey, said. On August 17, two of...
Air quality advisory lifted
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said on Friday that air quality is forecast to improve. The agency announced it has lifted the advisory for Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties off of the Nez Perce Reservation. The advisory was issued earlier this week due to wildfire smoke.
