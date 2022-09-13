ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

KLEWTV

This week's Community Heroes: Roundup riders

LEWISTON, ID — During the opening ceremonies of the Lewiston Roundup, 40 young ladies, also known as the roundup riders, rode into the arena displaying flags of all of roundup’s sponsors. "You don't see that many horses, in an arena, at one time, doing what they do, ever,”...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

NWS Spokane: Gradual improvement to local air quality

The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting that our smoke and air quality should see gradual improvements with a shift to west winds and rainfall over some wildfires. The agency also said on Wednesday that later this week, we may see more improvement to our air quality with the persistent west wind, spotty rain, and cooler temperatures.
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

The Moscow School District is struggling with the school bus driver shortage

Nationwide, there are labor shortages in almost every aspect of the workforce. And like many school districts across the country, the Moscow School District doesn't have enough bus drivers. "We've had to reduce our routes," Superintendent of the Moscow School District, Dr. Greg Bailey, said. On August 17, two of...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Air quality advisory lifted

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said on Friday that air quality is forecast to improve. The agency announced it has lifted the advisory for Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties off of the Nez Perce Reservation. The advisory was issued earlier this week due to wildfire smoke.
IDAHO STATE

