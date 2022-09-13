ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach family opens restaurant fulfilling lifelong dream

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Flores family moved to Myrtle Beach from Honduras in 2003 with a purpose: to find a better life.  Delia’s Kitchen, named after their mother Delia Flores, is an authentic Hispanic restaurant that serves Latino, Tex-Mex and Central American foods. For Delia, opening a restaurant has been a lifelong dream […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Police searching for missing, endangered Horry County man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a missing, endangered man in Horry County. Jeremiah Harris, 24, is believed to have been last seen near Old Savannah Lane outside of Loris, Horry County police said. Harris is considered endangered due to a possible medical condition. He is...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Applications starting soon for Toys for Tots in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Applications for families looking to participate in Toys for Tots will be open from Oct. 1st to Dec. 1. Families can fill out applications online and will be screened before being approved. Horry County Toys for Tots distributed 142,256 toys last year supporting 29,013...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Overdoses increasing due to fentanyl, Shoreline Health official tells Horry County leaders

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -– Overdoses in the Grand Strand have increased during the past year, according to Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, which shared new data Tuesday with the Horry County Public Safety Committee. John Coffin, executive director of Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, said there were 200 recorded overdoses in 2021. So far in 2022, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Vaccine misinformation driving up religious exemption claims in South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina parents are increasingly claiming religious exemptions from immunizations required by schools, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.  From the 2017 to 2021 academic year, the rate of children with medical exemptions remained the same. However, among the regions, as many as […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Former Horry County fire chief dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held on Saturday for a former Horry County fire chief and Vietnam veteran. Robert “Larry” Bell, died on Wednesday at South Strand Medical Center after suffering a heart attack. Bell was a fire chief at Horry County Station 17 in Mount Vernon for more than 20 years. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Two dead in Horry County plane crash north of Myrtle Beach

Both people in a single-engine Piper P28R were killed around noon Wednesday when the plane crashed into a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane "experienced engine issues, crashed in a wooded area and caught...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

