Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market CommonKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This MonthKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
wpde.com
'My heart just dropped:' Friend of 31-year-old pregnant woman shot, killed in Marion talks
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — The person who shot and killed a Marion woman, who was eight months pregnant, will face two counts of murder - one for the woman and one for her unborn baby. Marion police Chief Tony Flowers said they do have a person of interest, but...
Good Samaritan returns Horry County woman’s lost wallet, new friendship born
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an easy Sunday morning when Terrance Sessions was getting gas with his 6-year-old daughter, Jayla Bellamy, at the Marathon Gas station on Belle Terre Boulevard. On his way out, he noticed a wallet in the middle of the road. “It was a big wallet with all the information […]
FOX Carolina
Woman pleads guilty in death of SC newborn ‘Baby Boy Horry’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hearing was held Thursday afternoon for a woman charged in the death of a newborn baby in 2008. The baby boy, later known as “Baby Boy Horry” was found off Highway 544 in Horry County. Jennifer Sahr was charged with homicide...
wpde.com
Grand Stand Dad says he plans on sharing $300,000 lotto win with daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Grand Strand dad, who won a $300,000 lottery prize, is going to share part of the winnings with his daughter. How much is going to be a surprise, announced the SC Lottery. “She doesn’t know what I’m giving her yet,” the winner confessed....
Myrtle Beach family opens restaurant fulfilling lifelong dream
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Flores family moved to Myrtle Beach from Honduras in 2003 with a purpose: to find a better life. Delia’s Kitchen, named after their mother Delia Flores, is an authentic Hispanic restaurant that serves Latino, Tex-Mex and Central American foods. For Delia, opening a restaurant has been a lifelong dream […]
wpde.com
Investigation underway on Edison Circle near Conway, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a situation on Edison Circle near Conway Thursday night, according to officials. Horry County coroner Patty Bellamy said she responded, but the death is not suspicious. There is no risk to the community. ABC15 will update this article when...
wpde.com
Police searching for missing, endangered Horry County man
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a missing, endangered man in Horry County. Jeremiah Harris, 24, is believed to have been last seen near Old Savannah Lane outside of Loris, Horry County police said. Harris is considered endangered due to a possible medical condition. He is...
wfxb.com
Meet “Toast” from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue
Leanne Dornseif from Kind Keeper Animal Rescue introduces us to Toast, who may be the smallest of the litter but the cutest, at Kind Keeper Animal Rescue. The shelter is located at 1500 LD Drive in North Myrtle Beach. Toast is 9 weeks old and is ready for his forever home.
wpde.com
Applications starting soon for Toys for Tots in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Applications for families looking to participate in Toys for Tots will be open from Oct. 1st to Dec. 1. Families can fill out applications online and will be screened before being approved. Horry County Toys for Tots distributed 142,256 toys last year supporting 29,013...
Overdoses increasing due to fentanyl, Shoreline Health official tells Horry County leaders
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) -– Overdoses in the Grand Strand have increased during the past year, according to Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, which shared new data Tuesday with the Horry County Public Safety Committee. John Coffin, executive director of Shoreline Behavioral Health Services, said there were 200 recorded overdoses in 2021. So far in 2022, […]
Vaccine misinformation driving up religious exemption claims in South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – South Carolina parents are increasingly claiming religious exemptions from immunizations required by schools, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. From the 2017 to 2021 academic year, the rate of children with medical exemptions remained the same. However, among the regions, as many as […]
wpde.com
Fall Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Fall Home Improvement & Outdoor Living Show is happening now at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Exhibitors feature a wide variety of home improvement ideas, including windows, flooring, solar panels and outdoor landscaping. You can attend workshops that range from front door décor...
wpde.com
'Patriotic wood:' Man buys, donates 30 tons of lumber from MB boardwalk to homeless vets
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — For months, ABC15 News has followed the makeover of the Myrtle Beach boardwalk and it’s part of the $5 million beautification project. Now that the new planks are in, the old ones will be serving a new purpose for a group that’s known for their service.
Pregnant woman killed in Marion shooting, deputy coroner says
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A pregnant woman was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray. The shooting happened along Wallace Circle. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cross, Gray said. Family members told him Cross was about eight months pregnant. Gray said the unborn baby […]
wpde.com
More than 53,000 Horry County residents have experienced food insecurity, data says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — With food prices up, the number of people impacted by food insecurity is also on the rise. Research by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture shows that last year 13.5 million people across the country experienced food insecurity. In South Carolina, almost half a million...
wpde.com
2 hospitalized after crash in area of Glenforest Road at Carolina Forest Boulevard: HCFR
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Avoid the area of Glenforest Road at Carolina Forest Boulevard, as lanes of traffic are blocked due to a crash involving two vehicles. One of the involved vehicles overturned, requiring extrication operations, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Two people are being transported to...
‘I am sorry’: Woman charged in Baby Boy Horry case enters guilty plea
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman charged in a case that’s become known as the “Baby Boy Horry” case entered a guilty plea to a charge of voluntary manslaughter at a hearing on Thursday. Jennifer Sahr entered an Alford plea ahead of her trial that was scheduled to begin the week of Oct. 10. […]
Former Horry County fire chief dies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held on Saturday for a former Horry County fire chief and Vietnam veteran. Robert “Larry” Bell, died on Wednesday at South Strand Medical Center after suffering a heart attack. Bell was a fire chief at Horry County Station 17 in Mount Vernon for more than 20 years. […]
1 person shot during fight at sports bar on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in […]
myhorrynews.com
Two dead in Horry County plane crash north of Myrtle Beach
Both people in a single-engine Piper P28R were killed around noon Wednesday when the plane crashed into a wooded area about eight miles north of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner's Office and the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane "experienced engine issues, crashed in a wooded area and caught...
