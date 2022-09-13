Forza Horizon 5 Series 12 to bring five new cars, body kits, hearing aid cosmetics, and more

What you need to know

Series 12 of the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist is gearing up to kick off later this week.

On Monday, Playground Games revealed details of what's to come in the upcoming update.

Forza Horizon 5 "Horizon Road Trip" will bring five new cars, two new bodykits, hearing aid Vanity Items, and more.

The Festival Playlist Events will celebrate the different kinds of racing in FH5's Mexico.

Forza Horizon 5 features a gorgeously rendered version of Mexico, complete with varied biomes and sweeping landscapes. With Series 12 "Horizon Road Trip" of the Festival Playlist, Playground Games wants to celebrate all the different kinds of racing in Forza Horizon 5's rendition of Mexico, and it's all starting next week.

On Monday, Playground Games revealed what players can expect from Series 12 of the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist . A patch update will begin rolling out to players on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, which includes all of the new features, bug fixes, and improvements to come from Series 12. New cars and customization grab the headlines, but the Festival Playlist will also bring more bug fixes for PC players, audio issues, Weekly Challenge progression, and more.

Here's a rundown of Forza Horizon 5 Series 12:

Forza Horizon 5 "Horizon Road Trip." Series 12 of the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist is a road trip across Mexico, with each Season celebrating a different class of racing.

Five new cars. Every Festival Playlist update brings new cars to Forza Horizon 5, and Series 12 is no exception. Five additional vehicles are inbound with this release, and three of them are brand-new to Forza. The five cars include: 1991 Bentley Turbo R 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT 2021 Lynk & Co 03+

Series 13 tease. Playground Games didn't reveal much about the next series of Forza Horizon 5, but we do know that it'll be related to the highly-anticipated 10-year Anniversary of Forza Horizon. It's not clear how Playground Games is intending to celebrate, but you can be assured it'll be big.

Out of all the best racing games on Xbox , the title that most consistently dominates conversations is Forza Horizon 5 from Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios. The latest in a long line of excellent open-world racing games, Forza Horizon 5 is the biggest and most ambitious Playground Games has ever released. With each successive Festival Playlist update, the game gets even better.

