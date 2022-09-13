Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
Air quality advisory lifted
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality said on Friday that air quality is forecast to improve. The agency announced it has lifted the advisory for Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater, and Idaho Counties off of the Nez Perce Reservation. The advisory was issued earlier this week due to wildfire smoke.
KLEWTV
NWS Spokane: Gradual improvement to local air quality
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting that our smoke and air quality should see gradual improvements with a shift to west winds and rainfall over some wildfires. The agency also said on Wednesday that later this week, we may see more improvement to our air quality with the persistent west wind, spotty rain, and cooler temperatures.
Shoshone News Press
As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished
Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
KLEWTV
Fin, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's, mussel sniffing dog
Nick Knauss works for the Aquatic Invasive Species Division of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. And with the help of his partner, Fin, the mussel sniffing dog., they work to prevent aquatic invasive species from spreading through Washington. Part of what they do is educate the public, and...
Rescue Crews Searching for an Unidentified man Seen in Clearwater River; Orofino man Reported Missing
OROFINO - At about 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office received a report of man in the Clearwater River yelling for help. Deputies responded to the area along with the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police, but did not locate anyone. The man had...
NBC News
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
Nez Perce County's Attendance Court Remains a Priority With Lewiston School District
In 2017, the Lewiston School District and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office worked to create an “Attendance Court” that focuses on addressing the underlying problems of student attendance. While most students attend class regularly, there are several students in our community that struggle to attend for a variety of reasons. “Attendance Court brings resources to the table to help students get to school. We focus on the “why” does the student miss class rather than ‘when’,” said Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
KLEWTV
The Moscow School District is struggling with the school bus driver shortage
Nationwide, there are labor shortages in almost every aspect of the workforce. And like many school districts across the country, the Moscow School District doesn't have enough bus drivers. "We've had to reduce our routes," Superintendent of the Moscow School District, Dr. Greg Bailey, said. On August 17, two of...
pullmanradio.com
Fund Setup To Help Deary Family Who Lost Home In Fire
A fund has been setup to help a Deary man and his family whose home was destroyed by fire Friday morning. Dan Cochrane and his children lost their home in the blaze. An account has been set up at ICCU in Moscow to assist the family. Donation checks can be made out to the Dan Cochrane House Fire Fund and mailed to ICCU 525 West 3rd Street Moscow Idaho 83843. Donations can also be deposited at the bank by informing the teller that it’s for Dan Cochrane’s House Fire Fund.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered Lewiston woman
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is searching for 67-year-old Linda Sears, who was last seen near the 500 block of Warner Avenue in Lewiston. She's believed to be on foot and can't walk without her walker. ISP said she was last seen wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt with a flower print, blue jeans and tennis shoes.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
70-Year-Old Arrested in Idaho County After Allegedly Exposing Himself in Front of a Group of Children
IDAHO COUNTY - On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch received a call about a male subject in a blue van on Highway 13 that had allegedly exited the van naked and exposed himself in front of a group of children. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Incident Address : SAMARITAN LN; Fairview Village Estates. Incident Address : DEAKIN AVE; BRUCE PITMAN CENTER. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition : CLO. Time Reported: 07:12. Found bike on east side near Information desk. Not...
pullmanradio.com
Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow
Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
KLEWTV
This week's Community Heroes: Roundup riders
LEWISTON, ID — During the opening ceremonies of the Lewiston Roundup, 40 young ladies, also known as the roundup riders, rode into the arena displaying flags of all of roundup’s sponsors. "You don't see that many horses, in an arena, at one time, doing what they do, ever,”...
pullmanradio.com
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta
A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
Latah County Sheriff's Office Continues Search for Man Missing Under 'Suspicious Circumstances'
BOVILL - On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, the Latah County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of several law enforcement agencies, served multiple search warrants as part of an investigation missing person Jeffery Schroeder. According to the Latah County Sheriff's Office, at this point, the investigation is being conducted as a...
