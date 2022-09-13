Read full article on original website
cohaitungchi.com
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
floridaweekly.com
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort, Shell Factory offer getaway deal
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, a newly renovated resort in Bonita Springs near the city of Naples, announces a partnership with the Shell Factory, a premier attraction located in North Fort Myers. Through the partnership, travelers can enjoy a one-of-a-kind family road trip experience in Southwest Florida. When...
fox13news.com
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
srqmagazine.com
Patriot Fitness Now Open in Sarasota
The “Freedom to Get Fit” has hit the Suncoast! Patriot Fitness is a new, locally owned gym at 5802 Bee Ridge Road, Ste 102, near Cattleman Road, flexing no frills, no judgement, and no closing hours. The new neighborhood gym serves as an alternative to big-box fitness centers with costly classes and unused amenities. Patriot Fitness offers access to its facility with staffing available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members can safely use the gym 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For anytime access to the facility, gym-goers wave a downloadable key, made available for their smartphones at signup, in front of the lock at the entrance door. The investment team is comprised of Sarasota locals who had been searching for a gym that provided a no-nonsense workout environment and comradery amongst its members. When they couldn’t find one, they created their own. The facility offers the fundamentals – free weights, plates, squat racks, the latest cardio (Cybex) equipment, a stretching area, private bathrooms with showers, and 75-inch TVs throughout. Patriot Fitness has also partnered with American Specialty Health’s Silver&Fit and Active&Fit programs, which cover gym membership costs for eligible enrollees of participating insurance and employee benefit plans. Patriot Fitness memberships start at $39.95 per month with additional discounts for military personnel, veterans, and frontline workers, including law enforcement, fire fighters, healthcare workers, teachers, and dispatchers. For more information and membership opportunities, please visit thepatriotfitness.com.
Expansion of Bradenton Riverwalk to be unveiled at grand opening
BRADENTON, Fla. — The community in Bradenton and surrounding areas will soon have a new place to take a walk and look out to the Manatee River. Following a weather delay, the Bradenton Riverwalk grand opening for the new portion recently built will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Mysuncoast.com
Rain chances still high, but a change is coming!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’ve had a wet week on the Suncoast. Our 7-day rain totals are 4.00″ at SRQ, 5.43″ Downtown Bradenton, and 4.69″ at Lakewood Ranch. Rain chances are still high through Saturday. But starting Sunday and into next week a less active weather pattern develops and thunderstorms will not be as widespread. Even with all the rain, we’re still two inches below average rain at SRQ for the year.
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer to build almost 400 apartments, townhouses in St. Pete
A Miami developer is planning to build 376 apartments and townhouses on 39 acres in St. Petersburg. The development, which will be on Gandy Boulevard just off the Gandy Bridge, also will include a new marina and restaurant. Construction is expected to begin next year. The as-yet-to-be named development will...
wild941.com
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished
Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
sarasotamagazine.com
The New Korê Steakhouse Puts Diners in the Hot Seat
At Korê Steakhouse, each table is outfitted with an inlaid grill that gives you the freedom, and the weighty responsibility, to play chef for a night. Are you up for it?. I hope so. Because the restaurant, which opened in Waterside Place earlier this year, is one of Sarasota’s best.
veniceoarsman.com
Heat Wave Hits Venice High
The Venice High community has definitely felt the impact of the recent Southern California heat wave. The National Weather Service has issued several heat advisories and warnings saying that heat illness may occur with high temperatures. Last week, temperatures reached the high 90s. Social studies teacher Ethan Krizman has noticed...
Derek Jeter’s $22M Tampa Bay mansion to be demolished, records show
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack
A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
thatssotampa.com
Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
Elevated mortgage rates push home prices even lower
Economists with Moody’s Analytics predict national home prices to decline 5% to 10%. In “significantly overvalued” housing markets, experts expect home prices to drop between 15% to 20%.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Port Charlotte land sells for $6.25 million
Parkside BG LLC purchased 27.5 acres of land for Class A multifamily use at 7056 David Blvd. in Port Charlotte from PC Residential Land LLC for $6.25 million. Michael Price, ALC, of LandQwest Commercial Real Estate services brokered the transaction.
This Is Florida's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
cltampa.com
President of company behind Tiki Docks, Ford's Garage and other Florida restaurants is selling his South Tampa home
The head of a local restaurant company behind some major Tampa eateries, like Tiki Docks and Yeoman's Cask & Lion, is selling his South Tampa mansion. Located at 14 W Spanish Main St., the British West Indies-style home was built in 2018 and is currently owned by Marc Brown, who is the president of 23 Restaurant Services.
995qyk.com
Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently
People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
Red drift algae plagues some Sarasota-area beaches
VENICE, Fla. — Round after round of stormy weather over the weekend pushed piles of red drift algae along sections of the Gulf coastline. At first glance, and smell, it's concerning — but there's no cause for alarm. That is, unless, you wanted to enjoy a day at the beach.
fox13news.com
Davis Islands home once owned by Derek Jeter, rented by Tom Brady could be demolished
TAMPA, Fla. - It was once owned by baseball legend Derek Jeter and once rented by famed Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Now one of the most expensive houses in Tampa could be demolished. "It’s iconic. People think of Tampa, they think of ‘St. Jetersburg,’" said Tampa realtor Stephen...
