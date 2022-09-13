Read full article on original website
Related
Teenager Fatally Shoots Own Mother And Her Boyfriend: Police
Police said Desmond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, charged with premeditated homicide, barricaded himself in the home with the bodies after the shooting.
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’
AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
Horror as five-year-old boy plunges to his death off his house after being chased by a gang of raging monkeys
A FIVE-year-old boy tragically plunged to his death after he was chased by a gang of monkeys. The boy named Nikhil fell from the roof of his house in the village of Jagat, India, when he was attacked by the raging animals. The horror incident happened on Sunday evening in...
Arrest in Monday murder
29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man Wiped Out Boss’ Family After Getting Rejected for a Job Promotion, Cops Say
A man accused of brutally executing an entire family outside of Houston eight years ago has finally been arrested, with authorities taking him into custody on Sunday just moments after he arrived in San Francisco from China.Fang Lu, 58, now faces capital murder charges for allegedly massacring the Sun family—Maoye, 50, MeiXie, 49, Timothy, 9, and Titus, 7. All four were found dead in separate bedrooms with bullet holes in their heads on Jan. 30, 2014.While the massacre itself is heartbreaking, the alleged motive behind it is equally chilling.Lu is suspected of wiping out the Sun family because he was...
Retired NYPD Cop Charged With Strangling Her Mother
A retired NYPD cop got into an argument with her elderly mother at their Staten Island home—and strangled her, police said. Mauri Belarmino, 40, who retired from the force in 2016, was charged with murder in the weekend death of 74-year-old Sherylyn Bailey. The New York Post reports that the ex-officer had clashed with her mother in the past and police were called to the home for an “emotionally disturbed person” in July—but no one was arrested.Read it at New York Post
Teen ID'd in targeted shooting at LI McDonald's
The unidentified victim was repeatedly shot outside the McDonald’s on Peninsula Boulevard, near S. Franklin Street, in the heart of Hempstead, according to Nassau County Police.
Police Fatally Shoot 16-Year-Old Black Teen They Claim Had A Gun
St. Louis officers shot and killed 16-year-old Darryl Ross after he tripped and allegedly reached for a pistol he dropped.
IN THIS ARTICLE
White officer on trial for killing unarmed Black motorist
A white Philadelphia police officer became distraught when he learned that a Black motorist he fatally shot after a high-speed chase was unarmed, his lawyer said as the ex-officer’s third-degree murder trial began Tuesday.Prosecutors said that former Officer Eric Ruch Jr. shot and killed Dennis Plowden Jr. less than six seconds after arriving on the scene — even as other officers held their fire. A grand jury investigation found that Plowden, 25, was dazed after crashing the car and had his left hand raised as he tried to follow commands on a city sidewalk.However, defense lawyer David Mischak told...
Chevy Camaro Theft Goes Wrong When Burglars Find Out They’re Awful Drivers
Two 19-year-olds attempted to steal to Chevrolet Camaros from the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly plant in Detroit yesterday, but while they successfully managed to gain access to the cars, their skills behind the wheel let them down magnificently. With car thefts increasing across the US recently, and one factor...
Latest "safe summer" operation hit by Minneapolis Police recovers 13 firearms, 13K fentanyl pills
MINNEAPOLIS -- A task force made up of local, state and federal law enforcement officers is sharing results of its Operation Safe Summer initiative. From gun violence to drug sales, carjackings and gang turf battles, the Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative launched a summer safety project designed to bring safety back to the streets.The latest operation hit a parking lot near West Broadway and Lyndale, known for open air drug dealing.The detail recovered 13 firearms including two with auto sears - or "switches" - that allow a semi-automatic weapon to fire like an automatic one. Five stolen vehicles were recovered, two of...
Canadian Serial Killer Allan Legere
His trial was the first time in Canadian history that DNA evidence was presented. Allan Legere (image courtesy of Brunswick News Archive) The Miramichi, on the coast of New Brunswick, is renowned for its earnest beauty and lush greenery. And as soon as the first rays of sunlight glint brightly on the clear waters of the Miramichi River, the streets would buzz with life and joy as the residents begin their daily routine.
Comments / 0