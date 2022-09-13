ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

New sensory garden opens in Rochester

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a29sE_0hsn2u7Q00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new sensory garden was unveiled in Rochester Monday morning, offering better accessibility to children with special needs.

Located across the street from School No. 29 on the corner of Kenwood Avenue and Kirkland Road, The Sensory Garden has been expanded to include a wheelchair accessible path and games.

The expansion was made in honor of Kailee Kwiecien, a student at the school who died in 2020 after battling cancer for seven years. Monday, Kailee’s father said he’s happy that she is a part of the project.

“I think she would enjoy this space tremendously,” Dan Kwiecien said. “She always loved nature, she always loved the outdoors and gardening, and books. She would certainly enjoy this space and run around on the logs with her sister. It would be cool to see.”

A number of organizations came together to create the garden, including the University of Rochester, 540WMain, Kaboom, and the Southwest Rotary Club of Rochester.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Kirkland, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
13 WHAM

Start of school year on hold at new Rochester charter school

Rochester, N.Y. — Families at a new Rochester charter school are still waiting for the first day of school. Students were supposed to start school at Genesee Community Charter School's Flour City campus on August 31, but a combination of issues has led to a major delay. Executive Director...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: WHY IS ROCHESTER SO VIOLENT?

More specifically, why is Rochester so much more violent than cities which are demographically, economically and culturally similar to it?. What is the variable? What is different about Rochester that leads to this anomalous outcome?. And it is anomalous. Yes, urban America is a killing field. There is a national...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Sensory Garden#Cancer#The Southwest Rotary Club#Nexstar Media Inc
WHEC TV-10

Honeycrisp weekend begins at Wickham Farms

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Wickham Farms’ Honeycrisp apple crop is ready to be picked. This year, Wickham Farms’ 1,500 Honeycrisp trees have yielded a strong crop of the ever-popular apple. Wickham Farms will celebrate its official Honeycrisp Weekend on Saturday, September 17th and Sunday September 18th. In addition...
PENFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

New internet option? Frontier’s new push in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In Monroe County, another option for the internet is expanding its reach. Along with Greenlight and Spectrum, you can expect to see more Frontier ads, as well. Viewers in Webster, Chili, and Penfield told News 8 they’ve been seeing and hearing more about Frontier Fiber. We caught up with some representatives at […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?

People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

City police and the owner of Ken Barrett Chevrolet Cadillac are thankful to a local citizen. The unnamed individual made a call late Monday night that ultimately led to arrests in a burglary attempt. Police said they would not release any information about the caller in case that individual did not want the attention. The County Dispatch Center received a call around 11:50 p.m. Monday. It was reported there were people inside Ken Barrett Chevrolet. Officers arrived and encountered four people trying to run away from the back of the business. Police arrested two of the suspects, 26-year-old Darnell Cleveland and 18-year-old Kanyia Coleman, both of Buffalo, at the scene. The other two suspects, 21-year-old Craig Lynch Jr. and 18-year-old Nyejay Braction, both also of Buffalo, were taken into custody close to the scene. Cleveland provided a false name in an attempt to prevent officers from arresting him on several outstanding warrants, including a parole warrant. Lynch struggled with officers while being detained. No injuries occurred. Cleveland was charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal impersonation. Lynch was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Braction and Coleman were both charged with third-degree burglary. All suspects were arraigned on Tuesday before Judge Durin Rogers in Batavia City Court. In accordance with New York state bail reform, Cleveland and Lynch were released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. However, Cleveland was then remanded to the Genesee County Jail on his outstanding parole warrant. Braction and Coleman were released on their own recognizance. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be placed.
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy