New sensory garden opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new sensory garden was unveiled in Rochester Monday morning, offering better accessibility to children with special needs.

Located across the street from School No. 29 on the corner of Kenwood Avenue and Kirkland Road, The Sensory Garden has been expanded to include a wheelchair accessible path and games.

The expansion was made in honor of Kailee Kwiecien, a student at the school who died in 2020 after battling cancer for seven years. Monday, Kailee’s father said he’s happy that she is a part of the project.

“I think she would enjoy this space tremendously,” Dan Kwiecien said. “She always loved nature, she always loved the outdoors and gardening, and books. She would certainly enjoy this space and run around on the logs with her sister. It would be cool to see.”

A number of organizations came together to create the garden, including the University of Rochester, 540WMain, Kaboom, and the Southwest Rotary Club of Rochester.

