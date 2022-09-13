NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish District Attorney's office announced Thursday indictments in the attempted murder of a 59-year-old man in Uptown. District Attorney Jason Williams said Kendell Myles, 17 was indicted by a grand jury for the attempted murder of Scott Toups, 59, during a carjacking in Uptown New Orleans in July. Myles was indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with the use of a firearm, armed robbery with the use of a firearm, illegal discharging of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and aggravated flight from an officer, according to the DA's office.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO