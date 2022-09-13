ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 127

Jenny S
3d ago

The teacher should sue the school. The Dean never came; cop did nothing to help, and the resource officer was not even around. That's unacceptable and a lawsuit can set precedence forcing schools to do better. If the teacher was the one that attacked, there would be an uproar.

Can't argue facts
3d ago

Remember the good Ole days when you respected your teacher and knew that if you crossed her, your parents would deal with you. Now the parents don't care and society has created a generation that has no respect for anyone.

Eugenia Sampson
3d ago

Students have no respect for teachers. This is all too common. The behavior we would deal with on a daily basis was asinine. So glad I'm retired now!! This is disgusting!!

