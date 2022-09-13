Read full article on original website
Ship Canal Bridge lanes are reopened after ‘urgent maintenance’ Tuesday morning
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) performed “urgent maintenance” on the Ship Canal Bridge Tuesday morning. The road work closed the two right lanes of the bridge, causing traffic slowdowns. A spokesperson for WSDOT declined to comment on the specific nature of the repair, saying “Earlier this...
I-405 to close in Bellevue this week for culvert repair work
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Lanes on I-405 in Bellevue will be reduced—and in some cases, the entire highway will be fully closed—for repair work on a failed culvert this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews will be digging out and replacing a culvert near the 112th Ave SE exit.
Gas leak in downtown Bellevue now secured; streets reopen
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Multiple buildings in downtown Bellevue were evacuated Thursday after a gas main break. Streets were closed from Northeast 2nd to Northeast 4th Street from Bellevue Way Northeast to 108th Avenue Northeast. Crews with Puget Sound Energy also responded to the scene and before 12:45 p.m., the gas...
Load testing conducted on West Seattle Bridge to determine if reopening will occur Sunday
SEATTLE — If all goes according to plan, the West Seattle Bridge will reopen to drivers this Sunday. However, some critical tests were conducted on the bridge on Tuesday to determine if the reopening will happen as 30 months have passed to get it to this point. Crews conducted...
New complication puts strain on Sound Transit project
Crews continue to work connecting the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension to Tacoma Link with round-the-clock and nighttime construction activity. While completing final systems testing for the project, areas of stray electrical current were discovered under a segment of newly installed track, which can lead to corrosion of adjacent underground utilities and other infrastructure. Sound Transit is working with its contractor to address the issue, but it will require more time than initially planned for the project.
WSDOT closes parts of I-405 this weekend to repair ’15-foot-deep sinkhole’
Husky fans pay attention. You will not want to be using Interstate 405 to the Michigan State game this Saturday, because construction is going to close the freeway south of Bellevue. The Bellevue to Renton corridor is not going to be a good option later this weekend. Contractors need to...
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
Southbound I-5 reopens at Seattle’s Ship Canal Bridge after ‘urgent maintenance work’
SEATTLE — Lanes closures and a massive backup on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning were caused by routine but urgent maintenance work, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. Two right lanes of southbound I-5 closed at the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle for four-and-a-half hours, starting about 6...
Westbound I-90 down to 1 lane east of Issaquah for road repairs
Drivers on westbound Interstate 90 between Snoqualmie and Issaquah will want to plan ahead during a pavement repair project. A three-lane section of westbound I-90 just east of Issaquah will be reduced to one lane for four consecutive days and five nights. Work began at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
The West Seattle Bridge is (Finally) (Almost) Fixed
On Sunday, the West Seattle Bridge will be open to the public for the first time since March of 2020. After two and a half years of construction and delays, the bridge is finally repaired, and our neighbors in West Seattle are ready and waiting. We’ll hear from West Seattle...
Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway
As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
Update: National rail strike averted, Sounder to operate on normal schedule
With a national rail strike averted, Sounder commuter rail service will operate Friday, Sept. 16 on a regular schedule between Everett and Lakewood. The N Line (Everett – Seattle) and S Line (Lakewood – Seattle) service will operate as normal. The S Line includes stops in Kent and Auburn.
Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167
PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up
Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
Large response from fire crews after gas line rupture in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a gas line rupture in Bellevue. According to the Bellevue Fire Department, the leak started near 200 106th Ave NE around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Puget Sound Energy said the gas line has been secured at 12:41 p.m. Buildings were being evacuated...
Washington State Patrol investigates man throwing rocks at cars along SR 900
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Drivers are concerned after multiple reports of a man throwing rocks at cars along state Route 900 between Renton and Issaquah. Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating. The agency said if a car got hit by a rock on the roadway it could cause a crash or someone could be seriously hurt.
Evergreen Way shut down for several hours after head-on collision in Everett
A head-on collision between two cars closed down a portion of Evergreen Way in Everett on Wednesday morning, according to the Everett Fire Department. At about 5:30 a.m., Everett police and medics responded to a report of a head-on collision near the corner of Evergreen Way and Southwest Everett Mall Way.
Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington
SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
Atleast 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Tacoma on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pacific Avenue between South 67th Street and South 70th Street at around 4 p.m. The officials stated that two cars and a school bus were involved in the collision. According to the...
Bigger Response Team Takes Over Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is just into its fourth day of existence, but is getting a beefed-up response starting Tuesday. A bigger Type 2 Incident Management Team - Northwest Team 8 - is replacing the locally based Type 3 Team that was handling the fire since it started Saturday morning just after 5 am.
