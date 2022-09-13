ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Issaquah, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

I-405 to close in Bellevue this week for culvert repair work

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Lanes on I-405 in Bellevue will be reduced—and in some cases, the entire highway will be fully closed—for repair work on a failed culvert this week. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says crews will be digging out and replacing a culvert near the 112th Ave SE exit.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Gas leak in downtown Bellevue now secured; streets reopen

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Multiple buildings in downtown Bellevue were evacuated Thursday after a gas main break. Streets were closed from Northeast 2nd to Northeast 4th Street from Bellevue Way Northeast to 108th Avenue Northeast. Crews with Puget Sound Energy also responded to the scene and before 12:45 p.m., the gas...
BELLEVUE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Issaquah, WA
City
Concrete, WA
City
Preston, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
rtands.com

New complication puts strain on Sound Transit project

Crews continue to work connecting the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension to Tacoma Link with round-the-clock and nighttime construction activity. While completing final systems testing for the project, areas of stray electrical current were discovered under a segment of newly installed track, which can lead to corrosion of adjacent underground utilities and other infrastructure. Sound Transit is working with its contractor to address the issue, but it will require more time than initially planned for the project.
TACOMA, WA
visitrainier.com

Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life

Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
EATONVILLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsdot#High Point#Backups#Wsdot Travel Update#Wsdot Project Engineer
KUOW

The West Seattle Bridge is (Finally) (Almost) Fixed

On Sunday, the West Seattle Bridge will be open to the public for the first time since March of 2020. After two and a half years of construction and delays, the bridge is finally repaired, and our neighbors in West Seattle are ready and waiting. We’ll hear from West Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
q13fox.com

Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167

PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
PACIFIC, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up

Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Large response from fire crews after gas line rupture in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Fire crews are responding to a gas line rupture in Bellevue. According to the Bellevue Fire Department, the leak started near 200 106th Ave NE around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Puget Sound Energy said the gas line has been secured at 12:41 p.m. Buildings were being evacuated...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
SEATTLE, WA
kpq.com

Bigger Response Team Takes Over Bolt Creek Fire

The Bolt Creek Fire north of Skykomish is just into its fourth day of existence, but is getting a beefed-up response starting Tuesday. A bigger Type 2 Incident Management Team - Northwest Team 8 - is replacing the locally based Type 3 Team that was handling the fire since it started Saturday morning just after 5 am.
SKYKOMISH, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy