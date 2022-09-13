Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
Honda says it has no plan to separate and list motorcycle business
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co Ltd has no plan to hive off its electric motorcycle business and list it on a stock exchange, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, following a media report that the idea was under consideration. Honda, which dominates the global market for motorcycles, on...
Samsung QN900B 8K QLED TV review: Incredible image, at a price
There are some great TVs out there. If you’re on a budget, it’s worth looking into something from TCL or Hisense. If you’re willing to pay a bit, LG’s OLED range is known for its quality. But if you’re willing to truly shell out for an incredible viewing experience, then something like the Samsung QN900B could be in your future.
investing.com
Stellantis to buy back shares worth about $920 million from GM
(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this...
Comments / 0