Fox 19
Cincinnati Public does not meet any of 5 state standards, new Ohio report card shows
-- CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati Public Schools’ five-star ratings on the newly released school report cards were few and far between. The district itself scored mostly two-star ratings in the categories of achievement, progress, gap closing and early literacy. For graduation, which correlates to 2021 graduating students, the district scored one out of five stars.
Fox 19
Free feminine hygiene dispensers placed in public restrooms in Hamilton Co. buildings
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Commission on Women and Girls installed no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms in Hamilton County buildings on Thursday. The unveiling of these 70 new dispensers acknowledges gender inequity and period poverty in the Cincinnati area, according to the county commissioners. “We know that...
Fox 19
New Tri-State public charter schools open; still accepting students for 2022-2023 school year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two new public charter schools are now open in the Cincinnati area, and schools are still accepting students for the 2022-2023 school year. The nonprofit, based in Texas, has had more than 80,000 college-bound students in 137 schools across Texas, Southern Louisiana, and Florida and now will add Ohio to the mix.
Fox 19
Ohio referee shortage could force high-school football from Friday nights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Concern is mounting about a shortage of high-school and peewee football referees in Ohio amid a dwindling pool of applicants. Bill Klamo with the Ohio Athletics Association says games are unlikely to be canceled or rescheduled this year, but come next year, it could become a problem.
Fox 19
Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her van in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month. The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.
Fox 19
Madison Twp audit uncovers multiple issues, auditor refers trustees’ votes to Ohio Ethics Commission
MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The latest state audit of a township in Butler County uncovered a myriad of issues with bill-paying, records-keeping and overall compliance with Ohio laws and regulations. A finding for recovery of $25,144 was issued against the elected official who serves as Madison Township’s fiscal clerk...
Fox 19
Lab confirms powder form of colorful rainbow fentanyl now in southwest Ohio
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Colorful powdered fentanyl has reached the Hamilton County Crime Laboratory, and while “rainbow” colored fentanyl pills haven’t been seen here yet, it’s possible pills will be made by those who get the powdered form, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The...
Fox 19
UC punter donates NIL profits to UC football walk-ons
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international student athlete at the University of Cincinnati announced that he is donating all profits made from merchandise sales with his name on it toward UC football walk-ons. UC’s punter, Mason Fletcher made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning, stating that he is not allowed to...
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was found floating in the Ohio River past the Purple People Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. The male body was recovered near the Serpentine Wall by a rescue crew, Cincinnati Fire Chief confirmed. Officials have not said how the man’s body...
Fox 19
Part of $20M grant money to be used on improving pedestrian safety in Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Improvements for cyclist and pedestrian safety are coming to some of Cincinnati’s underserved communities thanks to grant money. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and councilmembers say residents in West End, Queensgate, and Lower Price Hill will see updates to their communities thanks to the new $20 million RAISE Grant.
Fox 19
Triple shooting in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a triple shooting in West Price Hill early Friday. The intersection of West 8th Street and Hermosa Avenue was shut down for several hours. It is now open again. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 3:45 a.m. They said...
Fox 19
Loveland resident critically hurt in house fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland resident was critically hurt in an early morning house fire, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW. Loveland firefighters rescued the resident from a bedroom at the home in the 1100 block of West Main Street shortly after they arrived at about 12:40 a.m Friday., according to Loveland-Symmes Fire Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder.
Fox 19
Butler County elected official indicted on 7 public corruption-related charges
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury indicted a longtime elected official Wednesday on seven public corruption-related charges. Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel is facing three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor counts of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value, court records show.
Fox 19
Police: 2 shot on I-75 near Norwood Lateral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a shooting and a crash on northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday night, police say. It happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. just north of the Norwood Lateral near the Towne Street exit. Two people were shot and transported to the University of...
Fox 19
NKY man vying for best men’s mullet in the U.S.
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man hopes his luscious head of hair will help him advance to the next round of the USA Mullet Championship, but he could use a boost from the Tri-State. Ryan Cox, 28, of Walton, Kentucky, is among hundreds of contestants vying for the...
Fox 19
Bellevue High School facility continues to flood despite finger-pointing
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Frustration is spreading in the Bellevue community about flooding that continues to impact the track at Bellevue High School. Community members including district parents and even Bellevue Mayor Charlie Cleves want something done about the flooding that’s plagued the school for years. Whether a...
Fox 19
Bed Bath and Beyond to close 2 Greater Cincinnati stores
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State Bed Bath & Beyond locations are expected to close. The Colerain Township store in Stone Creek Towne Center and the Hamilton store at Bridgewater Falls are among dozens of store closures the company publicized Thursday as part of a broader plan to steady the company amid declining sales.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. The infant died as a result of co-sleeping...
Fox 19
Gigi’s Playhouse hosts grand opening in Loveland after years of fundraising
LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A local non-profit for people with Down syndrome plans to host their grand opening on Sept. 24 after raising enough money for the perfect location. Gigi’s Playhouse is a non-profit that serves people of all ages with Down syndrome by offering a variety of services for no cost to them.
Fox 19
Man shot in Carthage runs to gas station for help
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 47-year-old man was shot in the neck and ran to a gas station for help in Carthage Thursday night, police say. It happened at about 11 p.m. at Speedway on West North Bend Road. Police were working late Thursday to determine where the victim was shot.
