ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amazon workers to vote on industrial action over pay

Hundreds of workers at online giant Amazon are to be balloted for strikes over pay. The GMB union said its members based in Coventry will be the first Amazon workers in the UK to take part in a formal industrial action ballot. The vote closes in mid-October, with any industrial...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December

Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

TD Bank joins others in offering special purpose credit programs to homebuyers

More banks have been offering special purpose credit programs (SPCP) to help homebuyers cover down payments and closing costs. TD Bank launched an SPCP in March called the TD Home Access Mortgage that is meant to increase homeownership opportunities in majority Black and Hispanic communities in markets within the bank's footprint, which spans from Maine to Florida. It is a 97% loan-to-value product that "only requires $500 of the borrower's own funds," TD Bank's head of community lending and development Michael Innis-Thompson explained to FOX Business.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
freightwaves.com

Amazon to sweeten payment pot for its delivery contractors

Amazon.com Inc. said Tuesday that it will spend $450 million over the next 12 months to fund rate increases to its roughly 3,500 worldwide parcel-delivery service providers, as well as to help providers defray the costs of matching their employees’ contributions to a newly created 401(k) retirement program. In...
BUSINESS
Slate

Uber Drivers and McDonald’s Franchise Owners Have a Common Enemy

You wouldn’t normally put Uber drivers, poultry growers, and the owners of fast-food franchises in the same economic category, but they actually operate under similar work arrangements. They are all subject to employment-like control by large corporations, but without the protections and rights an employee would have, such as being paid a minimum wage. In other words, they bear both the risks of owning a business and the burdens of having a job, but lack the benefits of either. Meanwhile, their bosses at Uber, Tyson Foods, and McDonald’s get to have their cake and eat it, too. They control people who work for their business empires without assuming the duties and responsibilities of being employers.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Key insider in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot gets sentence break

A judge on Friday slashed nearly four years off the prison sentence of a star witness in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, assuring he’ll be free in 2023. Ty Garbin’s sentence of 6 1/4 years was reduced to 2 1/2 years, a reward even greater than prosecutors had sought. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker cited Garbin’s “substantial assistance” to the government and his own assessment of the 26-year-old airplane mechanic, who cooperated soon after his arrest, pleaded guilty and testified at two trials. Prosecutors had requested a 36-month reduction while Garbin’s attorney asked for 51 months. Jonker settled on a 45-month break.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Uber Technologies#Payroll Taxes#Linus Business#Reuters#Raiser#The New York Times
investing.com

Stellantis to buy back shares worth about $920 million from GM

(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this...
BUSINESS
ConsumerAffairs

Housing markets in these three states are most vulnerable to declines

For all the talk of an impending housing market correction, or even crash, real estate economists point out that every market is different. So far, some housing markets are vulnerable to losing value and ATTOM, a real estate data firm, has found them concentrated in three states. The company’s Special...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Uber
theevreport.com

GoBolt Launches Same-Day and Next-Day Sustainable Parcel Delivery

TORONTO – GoBolt, a technology company building the first sustainable, first-party supply chain network, today announces its sustainable small parcel delivery service in Canadian and U.S. cities. GoBolt’s expansion of eco-conscious delivery operations is powered by its growing electric vehicle fleet and partnership to offset delivery carbon emissions with EcoCart, a sustainability technology company.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy