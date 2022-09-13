Read full article on original website
Amazon workers to vote on industrial action over pay
Hundreds of workers at online giant Amazon are to be balloted for strikes over pay. The GMB union said its members based in Coventry will be the first Amazon workers in the UK to take part in a formal industrial action ballot. The vote closes in mid-October, with any industrial...
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December
Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
High rents outpace federal disability payments, leaving many homeless
Supplemental Security Income, a federal program meant to be a financial floor for people unable to work, hasn't kept pace with inflation. Many recipients are homeless, unable to save for an apartment.
TD Bank joins others in offering special purpose credit programs to homebuyers
More banks have been offering special purpose credit programs (SPCP) to help homebuyers cover down payments and closing costs. TD Bank launched an SPCP in March called the TD Home Access Mortgage that is meant to increase homeownership opportunities in majority Black and Hispanic communities in markets within the bank's footprint, which spans from Maine to Florida. It is a 97% loan-to-value product that "only requires $500 of the borrower's own funds," TD Bank's head of community lending and development Michael Innis-Thompson explained to FOX Business.
Amazon to sweeten payment pot for its delivery contractors
Amazon.com Inc. said Tuesday that it will spend $450 million over the next 12 months to fund rate increases to its roughly 3,500 worldwide parcel-delivery service providers, as well as to help providers defray the costs of matching their employees’ contributions to a newly created 401(k) retirement program. In...
Wall Street falls as FedEx warning adds to market woes
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, leaving the market with another week of sizable losses, following a stark warning from FedEx about worsening economic trends.
Uber Drivers and McDonald’s Franchise Owners Have a Common Enemy
You wouldn’t normally put Uber drivers, poultry growers, and the owners of fast-food franchises in the same economic category, but they actually operate under similar work arrangements. They are all subject to employment-like control by large corporations, but without the protections and rights an employee would have, such as being paid a minimum wage. In other words, they bear both the risks of owning a business and the burdens of having a job, but lack the benefits of either. Meanwhile, their bosses at Uber, Tyson Foods, and McDonald’s get to have their cake and eat it, too. They control people who work for their business empires without assuming the duties and responsibilities of being employers.
Key insider in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot gets sentence break
A judge on Friday slashed nearly four years off the prison sentence of a star witness in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, assuring he’ll be free in 2023. Ty Garbin’s sentence of 6 1/4 years was reduced to 2 1/2 years, a reward even greater than prosecutors had sought. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker cited Garbin’s “substantial assistance” to the government and his own assessment of the 26-year-old airplane mechanic, who cooperated soon after his arrest, pleaded guilty and testified at two trials. Prosecutors had requested a 36-month reduction while Garbin’s attorney asked for 51 months. Jonker settled on a 45-month break.
Stellantis to buy back shares worth about $920 million from GM
(Reuters) - American-Italian-French automaker Stellantis NV said on Tuesday it will buy back shares worth about 923 million euros ($919.31 million) from General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). Stellantis said it would buy back about 69.1 million common shares, or about 2.2% of the company's share capital. General Motors currently holds this...
Housing markets in these three states are most vulnerable to declines
For all the talk of an impending housing market correction, or even crash, real estate economists point out that every market is different. So far, some housing markets are vulnerable to losing value and ATTOM, a real estate data firm, has found them concentrated in three states. The company’s Special...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Uber’s CEO thinks inflation may be encouraging more drivers to join the ride-hailing platform, as ‘life is getting more expensive’
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi thinks that drivers are joining Uber due to increased cost-of-living. The U.S. may be grappling with stubbornly high inflation, but at least one CEO sees a silver lining to increasing prices. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi pointed to increased living costs as one reason why more people...
GoBolt Launches Same-Day and Next-Day Sustainable Parcel Delivery
TORONTO – GoBolt, a technology company building the first sustainable, first-party supply chain network, today announces its sustainable small parcel delivery service in Canadian and U.S. cities. GoBolt’s expansion of eco-conscious delivery operations is powered by its growing electric vehicle fleet and partnership to offset delivery carbon emissions with EcoCart, a sustainability technology company.
