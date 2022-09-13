Prince Harry celebrated his 38th birthday Thursday with little fanfare as he continued mourning Queen Elizabeth II and the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. The Duke of Sussex had his "second saddest birthday" as his day consisted of visiting tributes to the late sovereign, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history with more than 70 years on the throne. She also held the title of the second longest-reigning monarch in the world.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO