Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Where is Fergie? Duchess of York's absence from royal mourning of Queen Elizabeth II explained
Sarah Ferguson, who had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, has not attended any royal events since the queen's death on Sept. 8. Despite her absence, the Duchess of York, fondly known as Fergie, will attend the state funeral, royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital. "She'll...
For Meghan and Harry dinner is served, and on the menu is 'revenge': royal expert
LONDON, England – It is often said that the best way to solve family troubles is in unity and getting together. Sometimes grief or the sudden loss of a loved one can make people see sense and bury the hatchet so that all can heal and move on. However,...
Prince Harry and Meghan's kids get royal titles, but they still want more, royal expert says
King Charles III has agreed to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children the titles of prince and princess following his ascension to the British throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were not given prince and princess titles at birth due to the interpretation of the letters patent, a royal expert told Fox News Digital.
Sarah Ferguson seen for first time since Queen Elizabeth's death, views floral tributes with Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York was seen Friday with Prince Andrew as the pair viewed floral tributes left in honor of Queen Elizabeth II. The pair's outing at Windsor Castle marked the first time Ferguson, known fondly as Fergie, has been seen with the royal family since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, British citizens speak out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the United Kingdom after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday, to pay tribute to the longest reign in the British Monarchy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton since the Queen's death, and Harry has been seen with his father, King Charles III as well.
Will Prince Harry wear his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth's funeral? A look at his military history
Prince Harry, like his brother Prince William, had a distinguished career in the British military during his early adulthood and at the height of the war in Afghanistan. The young prince eventually rose to the rank of captain and flew Apache attack helicopters with the Royal Air Force. To this day, the Duke of Sussex works with veteran charity groups to support wounded soldiers and their families.
Prince Harry has 'second saddest birthday' while mourning queen and 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death
Prince Harry celebrated his 38th birthday Thursday with little fanfare as he continued mourning Queen Elizabeth II and the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. The Duke of Sussex had his "second saddest birthday" as his day consisted of visiting tributes to the late sovereign, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history with more than 70 years on the throne. She also held the title of the second longest-reigning monarch in the world.
Who is Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II?
Princess Anne is the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. She is the second oldest child, behind King Charles III and also has two younger brothers, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. When she was born, she was given the title Princess at birth and it wasn't until...
David Beckham spotted in massive line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Soccer legend David Beckham joined a massive line of people waiting to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II and view her coffin on Friday. While onlookers stood in the hours-long line, it did not take long until bystanders noticed the 47-year-old British icon, who was dressed in a dark coat and baker boy cap.
Prince William reveals walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin was 'challenging' and 'brought back memories'
Prince William gave an emotional speech to mourners on Thursday, opening up about just how painful it was walking behind the coffin of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in the funeral procession. In video captured by Sky News, the new Prince of Wales talked to the crowd during...
