Protests

Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Prince Harry and Meghan's kids get royal titles, but they still want more, royal expert says

King Charles III has agreed to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children the titles of prince and princess following his ascension to the British throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were not given prince and princess titles at birth due to the interpretation of the letters patent, a royal expert told Fox News Digital.
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Will Prince Harry wear his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth's funeral? A look at his military history

Prince Harry, like his brother Prince William, had a distinguished career in the British military during his early adulthood and at the height of the war in Afghanistan. The young prince eventually rose to the rank of captain and flew Apache attack helicopters with the Royal Air Force. To this day, the Duke of Sussex works with veteran charity groups to support wounded soldiers and their families.
Prince Harry has 'second saddest birthday' while mourning queen and 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death

Prince Harry celebrated his 38th birthday Thursday with little fanfare as he continued mourning Queen Elizabeth II and the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. The Duke of Sussex had his "second saddest birthday" as his day consisted of visiting tributes to the late sovereign, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history with more than 70 years on the throne. She also held the title of the second longest-reigning monarch in the world.
#Royal Mile#King Charles#Edinburgh#British Royal Family#Protest#Uk#Scottish#The Associated Press
David Beckham spotted in massive line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

Soccer legend David Beckham joined a massive line of people waiting to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II and view her coffin on Friday. While onlookers stood in the hours-long line, it did not take long until bystanders noticed the 47-year-old British icon, who was dressed in a dark coat and baker boy cap.
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

