Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
houmatimes.com
Food plot plantings for white-tailed deer in Louisiana
Now is the time to start planning your food plots for deer season. Retired LSU AgCenter wildlife specialist Don Reed has written a guide on food plot plantings for white-tailed deer in Louisiana and can be accessed here. The LSU AgCenter’s mission is to provide the people of Louisiana with...
KTBS
ArkLaTex Politics: Texas, the border and gators
SHREVEPORT, La. - There is once again an effort underway to eliminate state income taxes in Louisiana. State Rep. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport, calls it an interesting concept and approach, but he wants to know more. "You know, my concern would be, would that in turn make local governments raise taxes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
KTBS
Medical virtual reality company recruited to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Next, a division of BRF, announced the recruitment of California-based BioflightVR to Shreveport. BioflightVR is a virtual reality (VR) medical training company that offers VR training for a variety of medical procedures. Its programs are used by hospitals, universities and medical device companies. With a team...
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office
Parish Employee Arrested in Louisiana for Malfeasance in Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 15, 2022, that on November 16, 2020, CPSO investigators received a complaint from a parish office regarding an employee Dani R. Bailey, 39, of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Operation Warm distributes coats at North Louisiana schools
SHREVEPORT, La. - Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Vantage Health Plan and Healthy Blue are handing out new coats to more than 1,000 children at Monroe, Shreveport and Bossier City schools this week. The health plans are sponsoring these events through Operation Warm, a national nonprofit...
KTBS
Report: Louisiana is in the top ten nationally for most workers quitting their jobs
(The Center Square) — A higher percentage of workers are quitting their jobs in Louisiana than in most other states in the country, according to a new study that ranked The Pelican State in the top 10. The personal finance website WalletHub released an analysis on Friday that ranks...
KTBS
The Morning Break: Highland Jazz & Blues Festival & Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason, Nate, and Jade discussed the Highland Jazz & Blues Festival and the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival.
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Ochsner LSU Health, LSU Health Shreveport offer free heart scans Oct 1
SHREVEPORT, La. — Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. One in five deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular disease, and one person will die from a heart attack every 40 seconds. That is why Ochsner LSU Health and LSU Health...
KTBS
Wrong mail-in ballots sent to Shreveport voters; some sent back in
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected. That's after some voters received wrong ballots following redistricting, according to a spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State. John Tobler says they've identified about 300 voters on the edges of seven precincts who requested...
KTBS
Shreveport woman wants mildew issues resolved
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shakira Reliford has been calling Cooper Road Plaza Apartments home for eight years, but she says due to an ongoing issue involving mildew lately she hasn't been staying in her apartment unit. The leasing office manager acknowledged they are aware of her complaint, but they say she's...
Half million dollar bond set for Louisiana man accused of trafficking children
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old girl was allegedly propositioned by an adult man in Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation after receiving a “complaint in reference to a juvenile that was being enticed to have sex in exchange for money.” The complaint came in on Tuesday, September 13, and as […]
redriverradio.org
Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee Consider Eliminating State Income Tax
LA TAX FREE STATE? Could Louisiana join other states like Texas and Florida that don’t have state income taxes? That’s what Representative Republican Richard Nelson of Mandeville wants lawmakers to consider. Nelson sponsored a House Resolution during the last regular legislative session that was passed to study the state’s tax structure and make recommendations. Appearing before the Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee earlier in the week, Nelson told the committee Louisiana is losing population because of the state’s complicated tax structure.
Louisiana father explains why the FBI called him ‘The Master Identity Thief’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The FBI once called Dartanyon Williams “The Master Identity Thief.” The Baton Rouge father said he started experimenting with identity theft at 15 years old by stealing his parents’ identities. “I was a curious kid, and these curiosities lead me down deeper paths and darker paths for that matter. It […]
999ktdy.com
Unique Treehouse in Louisiana is the Perfect Spot for your Next Getaway
One that is not too far from home, quiet, relaxing, and provides an amazing view… well, we stumbled across this amazing Airbnb that is right here in Louisiana. Just a little over two hours to the East of Lafayette, La there is a house that is tucked away overlooking the river.
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation
Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
Comments / 0