Alexandria, LA

brproud.com

Six women recognized for serving others in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Women’s Council of Greater Baton Rouge is presenting the 17th Annual Silver Magnolia Awards. The awards acknowledge the leadership of women over the age of 70 who play an active role in Louisiana history and whose lives and service embody the qualities of integrity, leadership and courage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators

TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Food plot plantings for white-tailed deer in Louisiana

Now is the time to start planning your food plots for deer season. Retired LSU AgCenter wildlife specialist Don Reed has written a guide on food plot plantings for white-tailed deer in Louisiana and can be accessed here. The LSU AgCenter’s mission is to provide the people of Louisiana with...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

ArkLaTex Politics: Texas, the border and gators

SHREVEPORT, La. - There is once again an effort underway to eliminate state income taxes in Louisiana. State Rep. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport, calls it an interesting concept and approach, but he wants to know more. "You know, my concern would be, would that in turn make local governments raise taxes...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Medical virtual reality company recruited to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Next, a division of BRF, announced the recruitment of California-based BioflightVR to Shreveport. BioflightVR is a virtual reality (VR) medical training company that offers VR training for a variety of medical procedures. Its programs are used by hospitals, universities and medical device companies. With a team...
SHREVEPORT, LA
GATOR 99.5

Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana

What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
#Attempted Suicide#Lsu Alexandria
KTBS

Operation Warm distributes coats at North Louisiana schools

SHREVEPORT, La. - Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Vantage Health Plan and Healthy Blue are handing out new coats to more than 1,000 children at Monroe, Shreveport and Bossier City schools this week. The health plans are sponsoring these events through Operation Warm, a national nonprofit...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Wrong mail-in ballots sent to Shreveport voters; some sent back in

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Problems with mail-in ballots in the upcoming city elections are being corrected. That's after some voters received wrong ballots following redistricting, according to a spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State. John Tobler says they've identified about 300 voters on the edges of seven precincts who requested...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman wants mildew issues resolved

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shakira Reliford has been calling Cooper Road Plaza Apartments home for eight years, but she says due to an ongoing issue involving mildew lately she hasn't been staying in her apartment unit. The leasing office manager acknowledged they are aware of her complaint, but they say she's...
SHREVEPORT, LA
redriverradio.org

Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee Consider Eliminating State Income Tax

LA TAX FREE STATE? Could Louisiana join other states like Texas and Florida that don’t have state income taxes? That’s what Representative Republican Richard Nelson of Mandeville wants lawmakers to consider. Nelson sponsored a House Resolution during the last regular legislative session that was passed to study the state’s tax structure and make recommendations. Appearing before the Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee earlier in the week, Nelson told the committee Louisiana is losing population because of the state’s complicated tax structure.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation

Remains of Louisiana Man Missing Since January Located by Hunters, Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in Investigation. DeRidder, Louisiana – On September 15, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that, with the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center, the human remains discovered on September 10, 2022, had been definitively identified as those of 33-year-old Ryan A. Heflin. Heflin’s family reported him missing on January 31, 2022. An investigation was launched right away, however there was very little information at the moment. Detectives pursued every clue and tracked down Heflin’s location until his body was discovered by hunters working on their hunting property on Saturday, September 10.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA

