Read full article on original website
Related
Connie Lou Payne
A graveside service for Connie Lou Payne, age 73, of Como, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mills Cemetery in Garland, Texas with Pamela White officiating. Pallbearers will be Tom Bennett, Cory Payne, Otis Payne, Brandon Tyner, George Ray, and Shane Stone. There will be no formal visitation.
Looking to the Future: Water In Hopkins County
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Hopkins County, [email protected]. The importance of water cannot be overstated or overvalued. Though we often take it for granted, access to abundant, clean, safe, and affordable water affects our health, drives our economy, and adds to our quality of life.
Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos
Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
eparisextra.com
Texas Night Out set for Oct. 4 || Free food and fun
Texas Night Out is a way to increase neighborhood spirit, fire safety, improve police-community partnerships and help keep the city safe. Texas Night Out is set for Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Love Civic Center pavilion located at 2025 S. Collegiate Dr. Texas Night Out is a way...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forbes Ranks CHRISTUS Among Best Employers in Texas
Sulphur Springs, Texas (September 15, 2022) – Forbes, a national business publication, has ranked CHRISTUS Health among the best employers in Texas in its annual Best Employers By State list. CHRISTUS is the top Texas-based health system in the Northeast Texas region in this year’s state-by-state ranking. “Whether...
Information from the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Campus
Charle Fox, right, secretary at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus, helps new student Destiny Dee Carver of Sulphur Springs prepare to begin her first semester of college. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 Northeast Texas Walk Like MADD Presented By Jay Hodge Chevrolet Slated Sept. 24
Event Raises Money and Awareness To Eliminate Drunk And Impaired Driving. Anyone looking to support a cause next weekend will want be sure to put Northeast Texas Walk Like MADD, sponsored by Jay Hodge Chevrolet on the calendar. The walk is the signature fundraiser for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and...
Folks in Tyler, Texas Clearly Have a Favorite Queso They Love
There is something that is so comforting about a big bowl of queso and salty tortilla chips. When I think about watching football that is my number one snack food and in Tyler, Texas there are lots of great options when you’re craving queso and chips. Recently, on a popular Tyler Facebook group locals were discussing their favorite queso in town and of course I had to share those opinions with you.
Fire burning in woods north of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are responding to a fire off of County Road 314, north of Tyler. Laneville Fire Department, Henderson Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service are working to contain the fire, according to a Rusk County OEM Facebook post. Authorities say to monitor any outdoor burning and to always use […]
Republicans Rally Around Stump Speakers
Republicans rallied around stump speakers while enjoying homemade ice cream, popcorn and hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hopkins County Civic Center. The prevailing message carried throughout the 2nd Old Time Political Rally hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party was the need to make a big push to get everyone possible to.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Weekend Only Adoption Fees Waived for 40 Beautiful Dogs in Tyler, TX
Bob Barker famously closed out every episode of "The Price is Right" reminding us to help control the pet population and have our pets spayed or neutered. The hard truth is there are too many dogs and cats, overpopulation is a real problem here in Tyler, TX and beyond. So,...
PHOTOS: Truck bursts into flames on I-20
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – According to Van Police, a woman traveling eastbound on I-20 Tuesday, noticed flames coming from her truck and called 911. She was able to pull over and safely get out of the truck before the fire got out of control. Van Police assisted DPS on the scene. Chris Hodges, owner of […]
Health Care Foundation, CHRISTUS Hospital – Sulphur Springs Offer Free Mammogram Clinic
Sulphur Springs, Texas – The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs are partnering to offer a free mammogram clinic for uninsured women in Hopkins County. Donate to the Hopkins County Healthcare Foundation. The clinic will run for two days which are...
Stephen E. Nelson
A memorial service for Stephen E. Nelson, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at New Beginnings Fellowship with Bro. Wilton McMorris and Bro. Larry Jordan officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., prior to service time. Honorary pallbearers will be his many nephews.
Devin Olvera Andrews
Devin Olvera Andrews, age 23, of Mount Vernon, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home Chapel in Mt. Vernon, Texas. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:30 p.m., with Cade Rich officiating. Interment will be at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery.
Obituary – Kevin Fender
Kevin Fender, age, 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on September 3, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Kevin was born on May 2, 1955, in Norco, California, to Harold and Lois Fender. He married Sheila Butler. Kevin worked as an entrepreneur. He loved playing music.
Meal A Day Menu – Sept. 12-16, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 includes:. MONDAY, September 12 — Sloppy Joes, Black Beans...
Shots Fired Call Results In Pursuit, At Least 3 Arrests
A call reporting shots fired on Calvert Street in Sulphur Springs resulted in a pursuit and at least three arrests — a Malakoff woman on a felony charge, and Sulphur Springs and Commerce men on misdemeanor charges, according to arrest reports and officials. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0