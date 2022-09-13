Once my housemates leave for the summer, I stop wearing socks altogether. The wood making up the floor of my front porch, paint long faded, turns slowly to compost day by day. The floor sits damp beneath my bare feet, and all around, Church Street recovers from a summer storm. There’s no damage to count, but remnants rise for the eager observer. The pavement remains slick and dark and the city sun hides behind a low-hanging mist. Residents peek shyly from their front doors, peering upward every few minutes, as if succumbing to a delayed biological instinct: lightning inspires fear. I watch two men unload supplies from an unmarked white truck; they’ve patched the same twelve missing bricks in Weiser Hall for ages.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO