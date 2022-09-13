Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?
Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
Michigan Daily
Going the distance: The complexities of commuting to campus
When I was in my junior year of high school, I, like many in-state students, drove a couple of hours to Ann Arbor to take a tour of the University of Michigan. Sprinkled among other digestible one-liners about the school, our tour guide proclaimed that at the University, even “off-campus” housing was still essentially “on-campus.” To emphasize this, she pointed across South University Avenue, where just steps from the Diag sat high rise apartments and homes filled with students modeling how I could be living in a few years.
Michigan Daily
Walking freely
Once my housemates leave for the summer, I stop wearing socks altogether. The wood making up the floor of my front porch, paint long faded, turns slowly to compost day by day. The floor sits damp beneath my bare feet, and all around, Church Street recovers from a summer storm. There’s no damage to count, but remnants rise for the eager observer. The pavement remains slick and dark and the city sun hides behind a low-hanging mist. Residents peek shyly from their front doors, peering upward every few minutes, as if succumbing to a delayed biological instinct: lightning inspires fear. I watch two men unload supplies from an unmarked white truck; they’ve patched the same twelve missing bricks in Weiser Hall for ages.
Michigan Daily
CSG discusses fall programming, passes resolution supporting nurses’ union
The University of Michigan Central Student Government convened Tuesday evening in the Michigan Union’s Wolverine Room to discuss the Executive Committee’s plans for the fall semester and CSG’s solidarity with U-M nurses. CSG President Noah Zimmerman, an LSA senior, said he and CSG vice president Jacqueline Hillman,...
Michigan Daily
What a soft non-conference schedule means for the Michigan defense
A quick glance at the Michigan football team’s schedule reveals the obvious: The fourth-ranked Wolverines have yet to face a legitimate challenge and may not confront a worthy opponent until mid-October, at the earliest. Saturday’s game against UConn is shaping out to be a cakewalk, too; the Huskies are...
Michigan Daily
A family affair: Max Bredeson’s journey to Michigan
Since he was a kid, Max Bredeson has been in love with Michigan. Growing up in Hartland, Wisc., Bredeson’s admiration wasn’t driven by proximity, nor was it a love for a particular player or the program growing up. Rather, a close relationship with his brothers and their experience drove his fondness.
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s offensive line has room to improve
It’s hard to replicate one of the nation’s strongest offensive lines. Last season, Michigan’s unit won the Joe Moore Award and dominated the line of scrimmage in every game leading up to the College Football Playoff. And, even though the Wolverines brought back three of their five...
Michigan Daily
‘Less is more’: The subtle athleticism and leadership of Jake Moody
Matt Ladach always thought a 60-yarder was possible. He just never got the chance to find out. The varsity coach of Northville High School had Jake Moody as his kicker for a four year stretch starting in 2015. Moody — now a graduate student for the No. 4 Michigan football team — could hit from beyond 60 in practice, and was ready for the opportunity if it ever emerged.
Michigan Daily
‘I’m gonna be crazy’: How Steve Clinkscale pushes his secondary to be the best
Every position group at every school says it wants to be the best, but only one does what it takes to actually claim that label. The Michigan secondary has that type of potential, at least co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale thinks so. And he just might be the guy that can coax it out of them.
Michigan Daily
Sherrone Moore is learning on the job
Even though he’s in his fifth year as a member of the Michigan football coaching staff, this season presents a new challenge for co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. It’s not just his first season calling plays, but splitting that responsibility with someone else — co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss. Moore will be the first to acknowledge that it’s a work in progress.
Michigan Daily
Mason Graham isn’t just another freshman
The Trinity League in California is viewed by many to be the highest level of high school football. Multiple Heisman Trophy winners have started their football career playing in the league — Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and most recently Bryce Young, to name a few. So, given the context,...
Michigan Daily
What to watch for: UConn
As expected, the No. 4 Michigan football team is rolling against a bottom-feeding non-conference schedule. We’ve learned pretty much all we can at this point about now-official starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy: He’s talented enough to thrash dreadful defenses like Colorado State, Hawaii and inevitably Uconn. So while this...
Michigan Daily
Late rally propels Michigan to a 2-1 win
Quin Rogers found himself in a surprising situation. The junior midfielder was caught in a battle with a Detroit Mercy defender in the 75th minute and, to his shock, was awarded a game-deciding penalty kick after falling. After a lackluster start to the game, everything changed for Rogers and the...
