Albuquerque, NM

unm.edu

Seeking Solutions

UNM Health Sciences Gears Up for First Statewide Health Equity Summit. The University of New Mexico’s first statewide Health Equity Summit promises to connect health care leaders and workers, employers, elected officials and citizen advocates to talk about ways to address health inequities and find solutions to help underserved communities.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

COEHS faculty member Alfredo Martinez dies

The College of Education and Human Sciences is deeply saddened by the death of colleague Dr. Alfredo Martinez. Martinez recently retired from the faculty of the Sport Administration Program in the Health, Exercise, and Sports Sciences Department where he was a cheerful presence. Christina Perry, associate professor of Community Health Education, recalled that “He was a gentle giant who cared about others no matter their walk in life.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

UNM to test emergency notification systems on Tuesday, Sept. 20

The University of New Mexico will test its emergency notification systems Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 11:02 a.m. This test coincides with UNM Campus Safety Week. The test will include all parts of the University's warning systems including sirens, e-mail, text messaging, social media updates and UNM website notifications. All campuses will be a part of this test.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

Headlines for September 13, 2022

ABQ Journal - City official tapped for UNM lobbyist position. ABQ Journal - Win, or lose, we drink (and eat) to the Lobos. ABQ Journal - New Mexico’s unsung hero in the fight for women’s suffrage. SF New Mexican - Santa Fe Innovates teams up with UNM to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
unm.edu

Taos Lobo creates local, healthier hummus

Chelsea Travers, UNM-Taos Holistic Health & Healing Arts student, has brought a new product to market. Created at the Taos Community Economic Development Corporation’s industrial kitchen, Taos Sprouted Hummus is “created with love and care to make choosing healthy options easy.”. Travers has learned that improperly prepared beans...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
