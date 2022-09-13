The College of Education and Human Sciences is deeply saddened by the death of colleague Dr. Alfredo Martinez. Martinez recently retired from the faculty of the Sport Administration Program in the Health, Exercise, and Sports Sciences Department where he was a cheerful presence. Christina Perry, associate professor of Community Health Education, recalled that “He was a gentle giant who cared about others no matter their walk in life.”

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO