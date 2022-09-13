Read full article on original website
UNM College of Education & Human Sciences adds new faculty in critical areas for New Mexico
From Early Childhood Education and Special Education to Mental Health & Wellness to Physical Education and Athletic Training, the UNM College of Education & Human Sciences has bolstered its ability to address critical needs in New Mexico and beyond. “Our Fall ’22 cohort of new faculty are resourceful and talented...
Seeking Solutions
UNM Health Sciences Gears Up for First Statewide Health Equity Summit. The University of New Mexico’s first statewide Health Equity Summit promises to connect health care leaders and workers, employers, elected officials and citizen advocates to talk about ways to address health inequities and find solutions to help underserved communities.
COEHS faculty member Alfredo Martinez dies
The College of Education and Human Sciences is deeply saddened by the death of colleague Dr. Alfredo Martinez. Martinez recently retired from the faculty of the Sport Administration Program in the Health, Exercise, and Sports Sciences Department where he was a cheerful presence. Christina Perry, associate professor of Community Health Education, recalled that “He was a gentle giant who cared about others no matter their walk in life.”
Eric and Dana Marie Knapp contribute $1.9 million to the Peter A. Winograd Scholarship in Law at UNM School of Law
University of New Mexico School of Law alumnus Eric Knapp (‘98) and his wife, Dana Marie, have made a $1.9 million estate gift to the Peter A. Winograd Scholarship in Law endowment, honoring UNM School of Law Associate Dean & Professor Emeritus Peter Winograd. The Knapps have been long-time...
NMiF looks at end of prescribed burn ban and behavioral health shortcomings in Bernalillo County
This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel examines the findings of a recent Legislative Finance report alleging major shortcomings in Bernalillo County’s handling of behavioral health issues. Plus, the Panel responds to news that Santa Fe will miss out on major law enforcement recruitment funding...
UNM to test emergency notification systems on Tuesday, Sept. 20
The University of New Mexico will test its emergency notification systems Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 11:02 a.m. This test coincides with UNM Campus Safety Week. The test will include all parts of the University's warning systems including sirens, e-mail, text messaging, social media updates and UNM website notifications. All campuses will be a part of this test.
Headlines for September 13, 2022
ABQ Journal - City official tapped for UNM lobbyist position. ABQ Journal - Win, or lose, we drink (and eat) to the Lobos. ABQ Journal - New Mexico’s unsung hero in the fight for women’s suffrage. SF New Mexican - Santa Fe Innovates teams up with UNM to...
Taos Lobo creates local, healthier hummus
Chelsea Travers, UNM-Taos Holistic Health & Healing Arts student, has brought a new product to market. Created at the Taos Community Economic Development Corporation’s industrial kitchen, Taos Sprouted Hummus is “created with love and care to make choosing healthy options easy.”. Travers has learned that improperly prepared beans...
ASUNM Arts & Crafts Studio opens call for vendors ahead of annual craft fair
The ASUNM Arts & Crafts Studio invites University of New Mexico students and New Mexico community members to be a part of the 58th Annual ASUNM Arts and Crafts Fair. Artists wanting to showcase paintings, pottery, clothing, jewelry, and all other kinds of handmade creations are welcome to apply. Applications...
