The eyebrow pendulum has finally swung back around. After a surge of bleached brows being the celebrity eyebrow look du jour, a hero has finally stepped forth to stand in solidarity with the once-popular thick, fluffy brows. It appears that Hailey Bieber, the reigning queen of all things glazed doughnut, has said goodbye to her tweezers, at least for now. Based on a series of Instagram selfies, Bieber appears to be flaunting a pair of very grown-out brows and the results are magnificent. You haven’t seen eyebrows this free-flowing since your middle school days. Nature is healing, but it’s going to take time — a long time — for me to grow Bieber-length brows.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO