Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
Trisha Paytas Just Had A Daughter, And Her Name Is So Barbiecore
Congratulations are in order for Trisha Paytas. The 34-year-old YouTuber and singer welcomed her first child on Sept. 14 with her husband, photographer Moses Hacmon. Trisha announced the healthy arrival of her baby girl on Instagram the next day and revealed a name for her daughter as unique as Paytas herself.
Kim Opened Up About Her Love Life “Not Working” After Splitting With Pete
Sigh. If dating is tough for Kim Kardashian, I’m officially concerned. ICYMI, on Aug. 5, reports of Kete’s breakup surfaced. A little over a month later, on Sept. 14, the Kardashians star confirmed she’s single during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Although she sounded content with her current status, that didn’t stop her from venting about her romantic struggles. And Kardashian’s quote about her love life “not working” was too real. (Just wondering, has she tried telling it to “get its f*cking a** up and work?”)
Throw Away Your Tweezers, Hailey Bieber's Grown-Out Brows Are The Moment
The eyebrow pendulum has finally swung back around. After a surge of bleached brows being the celebrity eyebrow look du jour, a hero has finally stepped forth to stand in solidarity with the once-popular thick, fluffy brows. It appears that Hailey Bieber, the reigning queen of all things glazed doughnut, has said goodbye to her tweezers, at least for now. Based on a series of Instagram selfies, Bieber appears to be flaunting a pair of very grown-out brows and the results are magnificent. You haven’t seen eyebrows this free-flowing since your middle school days. Nature is healing, but it’s going to take time — a long time — for me to grow Bieber-length brows.
Aw! Blake Lively Is Expecting Her Fourth Child With Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ family is getting bigger. According to E! Online, the A Simple Favor star revealed she’s expecting again by debuting her baby bump at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Sept. 15. Lively was walking the red carpet in a sequined mini-dress when she put her hand on her stomach to emphasize her growing bump.
Kourtney K's NYFW Show Was Chaotic From Start To Finish
I’ve been going to Fashion Week events, on and off, for more than 10 years, so I thought I’d seen it all. But it wasn’t until I attended Kourtney Kardashian’s NYFW show that I realized I was wrong. Very wrong.
Elite Daily Newsletter: September 13, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 13, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Sources Say That Leo Is “Definitely Pursuing” Gigi. Remember when Leonardo DiCaprio kept getting snubbed...
The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 5 Soundtrack Is Full Of Bizarre Bops
The Handmaid’s Tale novel was initially written and published in the mid-1980s and set in an alternate 1990s timeline. But the adaptation on Hulu has deliberately set itself in the present day, referencing our current pop culture landscape. The soundtrack has been essential in doing that, with songs from the past fifty years, and sometimes highly recent, to show what does and doesn’t make it into Gilead. The Handmaid’s Tale’s Season 5 soundtrack continues that tradition, with an extra dose of dystopian juxtaposition as June’s mental health deteriorates.
‘Constantine’ Sequel in the Works with Keanu Reeves
After bringing back The Matrix last year, Warner Bros. is reviving yet another Keanu Reeves property. The studio is developing a sequel to 2005’s Constantine, the film based on the supernatural DC property, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project is to reunite Reeves with director Francis Lawrence, who helmed the original. This time around, veteran scribe Akiva Goldsman will write the script. Goldsman will also produce via Weed Road Pictures, with J.J. Abrams producing via Bad Robot with Hannah Minghella. Deadline first reported the news.More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Miller, 'Please Don't Eat the Daisies' Star and 'Walk in the...
TBH, Nobody Missed Shake During Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2
When Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Sept. 16, one familiar — and polarizing — face was notably missing from the cast. Af “Shake” Chatterjee, the infamous villain from Season 2 of Love Is Blind, didn’t make it for the reunion episodes of Love Is Blind: After The Altar.
Here Are All The Targaryens' Dragons In House Of The Dragon
Game of Thrones may have focused on the Iron Throne of its title, but its true magic came from Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons. Those fiery beasts give House of the Dragon its title, but these larger namesakes have not had much screentime so far. Let’s run down the Targaryen dragons in House Of The Dragon, who they allow to ride them, and when fans can expect them to turn up.
Love Is Blind's Sal May Have Finally Met His Match
Things didn’t work out for Sal Perez and Mallory Zapata on Love Is Blind Season 2, but Sal may be heading down the aisle anyway. In Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2, Sal introduced his new girlfriend to the gang, including his ex, Mallory. Sal’s new girlfriend Jessica “Jessi” Palkovic made a big splash and it looks like she might be the one for Sal. Here’s everything to know about this new addition to Love Is Blind.
BLACKPINK Humbled Their Haters On Their New Single "Shut Down"
“It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left,” Jennie declares on BLACKPINK’s latest single “Shut Down.” It’s a statement so perfect for the girl group’s current swagger-heavy era. “Shut Down” is featured on the group’s second full-length album, Born Pink, which dropped on Sept. 16. If you’re wondering what the message behind the song is, it’s all about BLACKPINK clapping back at their haters.
Florence Pugh Is Headlining Thunderbolts, So Miss Flo Can’t Be Stopped
Marvel’s first three Phases were relatively simple, considering they were comprised of 23 films that crossed multiple studios. But in terms of characters, fans knew what to expect. Iron Man 1 and 2 would beget Iron Man 3, Captain America and Thor would get two sequels apiece, and as the studio got braver, Black Panther and Captain Marvel would arrive. But Phase 4, which now crosses platforms, has been harder to follow, and the announcement of Marvel’s Thunderbolts has been a case in point.
