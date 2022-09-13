ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: 'Belief' that T.J. Watt's pec injury is not season-ending

 3 days ago

#1 Cochran Sports Showdown: September 11, 2022 (Pt. 4) 03:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers star pass-rusher T.J. Watt could reportedly see the field again this season.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, there is a "belief" that Watt's pectoral injury will not require surgery and is not a season-ending injury.

The NFL insiders are reporting that Watt could be back in about six weeks.

"The timeline means T.J. Watt will probably land on injured reserve, though Pittsburgh has not made a move. But a day after facing a dire outlook, there is now optimism one of the NFL's best players will be back on the field by midseason," Pelissero reported on Twitter Monday night.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Watt was seeking more opinions about his torn pec.

Watt left Sunday's win against the Bengals in the fourth quarter with the injury. The Steelers didn't provide any additional details after the game other than coach Mike Tomlin saying Watt was being checked for an upper-body injury.

Football
