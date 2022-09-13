Read full article on original website
KHBS
State police investigate after person shot and killed at Sonic in Paris, Arkansas
PARIS, Ark. — One person was shot and killed at the Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas, according to a statement by Arkansas State Police. The shooting happened at about noon at the Sonic on Walnut St. in Paris. George A. Poole, 22, an employee at the restaurant, died at the scene, according to state police.
KHBS
Parents of Bentonville School District student say child was left in hot school bus for hours
Michael and Michella Carpenter’s 5-year-old child Charlie goes to Thomas Jefferson Elementary in the Bentonville school District. They say their child never got dropped off at school on Monday. Instead, they said he was left on a hot school bus for several hours. They said the school bus picks...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift shop awarded in Purple Ribbon Awards
Domesticshelters.org has announced the winners of the 2022 Purple Ribbon Awards and this year, the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift store won "Outstanding Thrift Shop of the Year." Monday, Sept. 19, the thrift store will celebrate with all-day flash sales. There will also be treats provided, and there will be...
KHBS
Event hoping to get Arkansans registered
A voter registration event that happened in Shiloh Square in Springdale on Sunday worked to make sure all Arkansans who are eligible to vote do so. Tinh Nguyen performed at the event with his breakdancing group Breaking Habits. The 29-year-old just registered to vote for the first time. "I feel...
KHBS
Local Pea Ridge student to have photo displayed in Times Square
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Ten-year-old Piper Billings is going to have her picture displayed in Time Square in New York City this Saturday!. She was selected from more than 2,400 entries worldwide, Piper's photo will be shown on the Jumbo Tron screens in the heart of Times Square as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. It's the kickoff to the Buddy Walk in New York City.
KHBS
LPGA rookie returns home to Rogers for tournament
ROGERS, Ark. — Over 170 of the best female golfers from around the world will be in town this week for the 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. But for one of those golfers, playing here in Rogers means just a little more. "Obviously, it's a little bit different than...
KHBS
Former Razorback Women's Basketball graduate assistant wins WNBA title
The Las Vegas Aces won their first WNBA title, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78 to 71 to clinch the series three games to one. Former University of Arkansas graduate assistant and current Ace Kelsey Plum went 5 for 12 from the field, including 3 for 7 from three, and scored 15 points in the Game Four win. Plum dished three assists, and grabbed three steals to further fill her stat line.
