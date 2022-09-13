ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Event hoping to get Arkansans registered

A voter registration event that happened in Shiloh Square in Springdale on Sunday worked to make sure all Arkansans who are eligible to vote do so. Tinh Nguyen performed at the event with his breakdancing group Breaking Habits. The 29-year-old just registered to vote for the first time. "I feel...
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Local Pea Ridge student to have photo displayed in Times Square

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Ten-year-old Piper Billings is going to have her picture displayed in Time Square in New York City this Saturday!. She was selected from more than 2,400 entries worldwide, Piper's photo will be shown on the Jumbo Tron screens in the heart of Times Square as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. It's the kickoff to the Buddy Walk in New York City.
PEA RIDGE, AR
KHBS

LPGA rookie returns home to Rogers for tournament

ROGERS, Ark. — Over 170 of the best female golfers from around the world will be in town this week for the 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship. But for one of those golfers, playing here in Rogers means just a little more. "Obviously, it's a little bit different than...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Former Razorback Women's Basketball graduate assistant wins WNBA title

The Las Vegas Aces won their first WNBA title, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78 to 71 to clinch the series three games to one. Former University of Arkansas graduate assistant and current Ace Kelsey Plum went 5 for 12 from the field, including 3 for 7 from three, and scored 15 points in the Game Four win. Plum dished three assists, and grabbed three steals to further fill her stat line.
LAS VEGAS, NV

