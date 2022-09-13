Read full article on original website
Related
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech
Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
Emmys 2022 Winners: The Complete List
Returning favorites “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” took home the top awards at the ceremony.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys
The two Law & Order stars took the Emmys stage to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series — but not before putting their detective skills to work Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had to put their detective skills to work in an unlikely place. On Monday, the two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars were in attendance for the 74th annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All was going well until an unidentifiable person in an all-black outfit snagged an Emmy from backstage. Fortunately for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watch the 5 best moments you missed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Lizzo shouting out her 'Big Grrrls,' 'Squid Game' making history and Sheryl Lee Ralph singing about her win are some of the best 2022 Emmys moments.
Kaley Cuoco Walks 2022 Emmys Red Carpet With 'Ozark' Actor Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
The actors made their first-ever red carpet debut on Monday at the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night. Cuoco and Pelphrey, who stars on the Jason Bateman helmed show, “Ozark,” went Instagram official back in May. The “Flight Attendant” star, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress...
‘Ozark’: Almost Entirely Snubbed Again at the 2022 Emmys — Why?
Here's our take on why 'Ozark' only took home one Emmy Award in 2022 in a near total snub at the 74th Primetime Emmy Award Show.
The Biggest Fits From the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmys don't immediately come to mind as a big-deal red carpet. The Oscars have all the wattage, while the Grammys get the freaky stylings of the biggest musicians on earth. But in the streaming-TV era, the Emmys have quietly become an oasis of red carpet style. You'll see some outlandish stuff, sure—but mostly you'll see some really sharp tuxes, some extra crisp suits, and one or two well-earned swerves. Click through to see our favorite looks from the night.
RELATED PEOPLE
Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast
The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Talent includes: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven) RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Taron Egerton (Black Bird) Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul) Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai) Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The...
In Style
Reese Witherspoon Wore a Navy Blue Strapless Gown Covered in Sequins to the 2022 Emmys
While Reese Witherspoon has no shortage of credentials to fill her résumé (see: award-winning actress, producer, and supermom, to name a few), the multi-hyphenate can now add queen of the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet to an already-impressive list. On Monday night, Witherspoon arrived wearing a show-stopping, sequin-covered gown.
The Emmys 2022 winners list in full: Squid Game makes history as Better Call Saul gets snubbed
A handful of shocks and surprises dominated the conversation at this year's Emmys
Collider
'Better Call Saul' Failed to Win at the Emmys Despite 46 Nominations in Six Seasons
Despite a number of nominations, Better Call Saul has failed to pick up any Emmys at the 74th Television Academy Awards, marking a sixth year without a win for the drama series. Better Call Saul, created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, was nominated for four awards this year. These...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Squid Game" makes history at Emmy Awards
Netflix's "Squid Game" made history as it triumphed with a series of firsts at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday evening. The big picture: The smash-hit show, about a group of people facing financial trouble who play each other in life-or-death games to win money, is the first South Korean series and first television series not in English to win at the awards, the Los Angeles Times notes.
International Business Times
Emmy Awards: 'Squid Game' Star Becomes First Asian To Win Best Actor Honor
Lee Jung-Jae made history after he became the first Asian to bag the coveted trophy for outstanding lead actor in a drama at this year's Emmy Awards for his performance in "Squid Game." "First, I'd like to thank God above," he said in English as he accepted his trophy at...
Emmy Ratings Hit Record Low, Viewership Falls 25% From Last Year
The Nielsen data for the 2022 Emmys on NBC is in and its not looking good for TV’s biggest night. The awards show was down 25% from last year in total viewers and hit a new record low in ratings. On Monday, the Kenan Thompson-hosted 74th Emmy Awards had a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, the lowest-ever key demo stat for the Emmys. The previous record low was set by the 2020 show, which aired on ABC, and settled for a 1.3 rating. The following year, the Emmys rebounded to a 1.9. Last night’s show drew 5.9 million total viewers compared with...
Emmys 2022: See the Full List of Winners Here
The 2022 Emmy Awards are finally here, and between the nods for fan-favorite shows like Succession, The White Lotus, Hacks, and Euphoria, there is a lot to be excited about. As the red carpet is unfurled at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theatre and SNL veteran Kenan Thompson takes the stage as host, keep up with all the night’s big winners right here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nicole Ari Parker getting into Chanel-shape for ‘And Just Like That…’
With just a couple of weeks left until production starts for the second season of her show “And Just Like That…” Nicole Ari Parker is coming face-to-face with the downside of a high fashion wardrobe: the tiny sizes. “I really showed out this summer with the bread and the cheese and the wine and the butter and I am paying for it now,” she joked to Page Six, “I’m currently getting myself together because the show is all about high fashion.” The mother-of-two and her family are usually based in Los Angeles, but she stays in an apartment in New York...
Emmys 2022: HBO's Succession Wins Best Drama Series
In the end, the Roys proved unbeatable. Succession on Monday walked away with the Outstanding Drama Prize at the 2022 Emmy Awards for its acclaimed third season. This is the second time the HBO drama snagged the top drama prize, following its first win in 2020 for Season 2. Succession — which also picked up Emmys for Writing and Supporting Actor (for Matthew Macfadyen) — prevailed over fellow nominees Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, Ozark, Severance, Yellowjackets, Squid Game and Euphoria. In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Succession, we wrote that “HBO’s corporate tragicomedy is the blue-chip stock of TV dramas, topping itself yet...
Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off
John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
Emmy Awards 2022: How to watch and more
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, which celebrate the best television shows and performances of they year, will be presented Monday.
Comments / 0