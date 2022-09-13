ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
The Independent

Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue as payback for Emmys speech

Quinta Brunson interrupted Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during his show after the late-night host crashed her Emmys 2022 acceptance speech for Abbott Elementary.Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (14 September), Brunson walked onstage mid-way through Kimmel’s monologue, and said: “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time?“And then someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”Kimmel replied: “You know I have heard of that happening in previous years.”He then gave Brunson the stage to continue her speech.During...
People

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Fight Off a Thief — and Nearly Kiss — at 2022 Emmys

The two Law & Order stars took the Emmys stage to present the award for lead actor in a comedy series — but not before putting their detective skills to work Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had to put their detective skills to work in an unlikely place. On Monday, the two Law & Order: Special Victims Unit stars were in attendance for the 74th annual Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. All was going well until an unidentifiable person in an all-black outfit snagged an Emmy from backstage. Fortunately for the...
GQMagazine

The Biggest Fits From the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmys don't immediately come to mind as a big-deal red carpet. The Oscars have all the wattage, while the Grammys get the freaky stylings of the biggest musicians on earth. But in the streaming-TV era, the Emmys have quietly become an oasis of red carpet style. You'll see some outlandish stuff, sure—but mostly you'll see some really sharp tuxes, some extra crisp suits, and one or two well-earned swerves. Click through to see our favorite looks from the night.
Deadline

Emmys: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Shonda Rhimes & Chandra Wilson Among Presenters Added To Telecast

The Television Academy and NBC have added new talent to the lineup for the 74th Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson. The show will air Monday, Sept. 12 on NBC, and will simultaneously stream live on Peacock. Talent includes: Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Gael García Bernal (Station Eleven) RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race) – WINNER, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program; Outstanding Competition Program; (Drag Race: Untucked!) – Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) Rosario Dawson (The Book of Boba Fett; Dopesick) Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) Taron Egerton (Black Bird) Regina Hall (Honk for Jesus: Save Your Soul) Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird; Cobra Kai) Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever; The...
Axios

"Squid Game" makes history at Emmy Awards

Netflix's "Squid Game" made history as it triumphed with a series of firsts at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday evening. The big picture: The smash-hit show, about a group of people facing financial trouble who play each other in life-or-death games to win money, is the first South Korean series and first television series not in English to win at the awards, the Los Angeles Times notes.
Variety

Emmy Ratings Hit Record Low, Viewership Falls 25% From Last Year

The Nielsen data for the 2022 Emmys on NBC is in and its not looking good for TV’s biggest night. The awards show was down 25% from last year in total viewers and hit a new record low in ratings. On Monday, the Kenan Thompson-hosted 74th Emmy Awards had a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, the lowest-ever key demo stat for the Emmys. The previous record low was set by the 2020 show, which aired on ABC, and settled for a 1.3 rating. The following year, the Emmys rebounded to a 1.9. Last night’s show drew 5.9 million total viewers compared with...
Vogue Magazine

Emmys 2022: See the Full List of Winners Here

The 2022 Emmy Awards are finally here, and between the nods for fan-favorite shows like Succession, The White Lotus, Hacks, and Euphoria, there is a lot to be excited about. As the red carpet is unfurled at Los Angeles’s Microsoft Theatre and SNL veteran Kenan Thompson takes the stage as host, keep up with all the night’s big winners right here.
Page Six

Nicole Ari Parker getting into Chanel-shape for ‘And Just Like That…’

With just a couple of weeks left until production starts for the second season of her show “And Just Like That…” Nicole Ari Parker is coming face-to-face with the downside of a high fashion wardrobe: the tiny sizes. “I really showed out this summer with the bread and the cheese and the wine and the butter and I am paying for it now,” she joked to Page Six, “I’m currently getting myself together because the show is all about high fashion.” The mother-of-two and her family are usually based in Los Angeles, but she stays in an apartment in New York...
TVLine

Emmys 2022: HBO's Succession Wins Best Drama Series

In the end, the Roys proved unbeatable. Succession on Monday walked away with the Outstanding Drama Prize at the 2022 Emmy Awards for its acclaimed third season. This is the second time the HBO drama snagged the top drama prize, following its first win in 2020 for Season 2. Succession — which also picked up Emmys for Writing and Supporting Actor (for Matthew Macfadyen) — prevailed over fellow nominees Better Call Saul, Stranger Things, Ozark, Severance, Yellowjackets, Squid Game and Euphoria. In TVLine’s Dream Emmy blurb for Succession, we wrote that “HBO’s corporate tragicomedy is the blue-chip stock of TV dramas, topping itself yet...
Deadline

Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Honors Betty White, Anne Heche & More, But Others Were Left Off

John Legend took the stage at the Emmy Awards on Monday to honor the stars who left us during the past year. The “In Memoriam” segment was one of the highlights of the night, with the EGOT winner performing his new song “Pieces.” Hollywood &amp; Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Anthony Anderson presented Legend and the segment, saying, “It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon.” He added. “To quote Shakespeare, ‘All the world’s a stage and all the men and women merely players, they have their exits and their...
