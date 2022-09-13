ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

'It was pretty special': ECU kicker receives ovation against ODU

By Brandon Tester, Kayla Morton
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — Following what East Carolina University head football coach Mike Houston called a “tough week” for sophomore kicker Owen Daffer, Pirate fans made sure to let him know they had his back Saturday against Old Dominion.

Daffer missed a critical extra point and field goal in the Pirates’ Week 1 loss to N.C. State. When Daffer took the field for his first opportunity Saturday against ODU, Pirate fans greeted him with a standing ovation and chants of “Owen! Owen!”

In Week 1, the Pirates lost by one point to their in-state rival — and Daffer missed an extra point to help tie the game, as well as a field goal to win it at the end of regulation. ECU was inches away from upsetting the No. 13-ranked team in the country after the field goal attempted clanged the uprights.

Daffer had a better showing in Week 2, connecting on both of his field goal attempts and three-of-five extra point kicks. ODU blocked two of those attempts.

Houston was impressed with the outpouring of support for Daffer.

“I thought it was pretty special when Owen took the field. He’s had a tough week, and he takes a lot of pride in what he does, but for our fanbase to cheer him, give him an ovation when he took the field tonight, that was pretty special. I think it was good for him to hit those kicks. Kind of a ‘yanks the scab off’ kind of deal. And now we can move on. I’ll tell you, we’ve got a good thing going right here. God’s blessed us.”

ECU head coach Mike Houston

Daffer earned a scholarship after kicking a 54-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Naval Academy last year.

