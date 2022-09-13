Read full article on original website
Brazil's Bolsonaro Taps Wife To Woo Evangelicals, Women
Once a discreetly smiling presence at Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's side, First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro is increasingly wooing Evangelical Christian and women voters to reelect the husband she calls "one of God's chosen ones." Trailing in the polls to his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the far-right incumbent...
Hunger Returns To Haunt Brazil Amid Divisive Vote
In a small cement house crumbling to ruins in Brazil's parched Sertao region, Maria da Silva, a graying matriarch struggling to feed her family, opens her empty refrigerator and breaks down in sobs. The 58-year-old widow, whose creased brown face betrays her burdens, lost her family's main breadwinner when her...
Putin's Ally Recruits Cannibal To Send To Ukraine War, Human Rights Activist Reveals
Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally Yevgenii Prigozhin allegedly recruited a cannibal to join the Wagner mercenary group deployed in the war against Ukraine, a human rights activist revealed. Speaking in a video posted on the "Popular Politics" YouTube channel, Olga Romanova said Prigozhin had recruited criminals to join the Wagner...
Xi And Putin To Meet In Silk Road City To Discuss Ukraine, Taiwan
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet on Thursday in an ancient Uzbek Silk Road city to discuss the Ukraine war, tensions over Taiwan and the deepening partnership between the rising superpower of China and the natural resources titan of Russia. On his first trip outside China since the start of...
Factbox-How Does The Xi And Putin 'No Limits' Partnership Work?
The last time Xi Jinping met Vladimir Putin face to face just before the Ukraine war, the two 69-year-old leaders sealed a "no limits" partnership between China and Russia that triggered anxiety in the West. Xi and Putin meet in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan on...
Russians 'In Trouble' After Weaknesses Were 'Exposed,' Ukraine Victory Too Early To Tell: Expert
Ukraine's counteroffensive could prove to be a turning point in the war against Russia as Moscow continues to suffer heavy military losses, but a victory for Kyiv may still be uncertain, according to an expert. In recent days, the Ukrainian army has retaken over 6,000 square kilometers of occupied territory...
Kenya's Women Leaders Look To New President To Keep His Promises
Kenyan President William Ruto, who was sworn into office on Tuesday, is taking power at a time when the country has the largest number of elected female representatives in history - and they want him to keep his promise of getting more women into politics. "A significant dividend of our...
Fox News’ own poll says Trump was wrong in Mar-a-Lago paper case
A new Fox News poll shows a solid two-thirds majority of voters believe it was “inappropriate” for former president Donald Trump to have taken a stash of more than 11,000 documents belonging to the government at the end of his term in the White House.The survey also found that just 26 per cent of US voters believe Mr Trump’s actions were “appropriate,” compared with the 65 per cent who said it was not. Of the survey respondents who said they voted for Mr Trump, just 38 per cent said the ex-president acted inappropriately by taking the government-owned documents, while nearly...
India Plans No More Funding For Sri Lanka As IMF Talks Progress - Sources
India does not plan to provide fresh financial support to Sri Lanka on top of the nearly $4 billion it has extended this year, two sources told Reuters, as the island's battered economy starts to stabilise after a preliminary loan agreement with the IMF. India has been the biggest provider...
The Man Embroiled In Russia And Ukraine's Propaganda War Over A Nuclear Plant
A former deputy spokesman at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant who helped tell the world that Russian troops had seized the strategic site, is now in exile, no longer in his job and, according to a document from his ex-employer, is suspected by Ukrainian intelligence of collaborating with Russia. Andriy...
Putin, Xi Meet For High-stakes Talks In Challenge To West
Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping gather with other Asian leaders in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand from Thursday for a regional summit touted as a challenge to Western global influence. Xi and Putin will be joined by the leaders of India, Pakistan, Turkey, Iran and several...
Trump Ally's Trial To Test Century-old U.S. Law On What Makes Someone A 'Foreign Agent'
Tom Barrack, the investor and onetime fundraiser for former U.S. President Donald Trump, will go on trial next week in a case that will provide a rare test of a century-old law requiring agents for other countries to notify the government. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say Barrack worked for the...
Armenia-Azerbaijan Fighting Flares Again After Deadly Exchanges
New clashes erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Wednesday as international peace efforts intensified a day after nearly 100 soldiers were killed in the worst fighting between the ex-Soviet republics since 2020. The Armenian defence ministry accused Azerbaijan, which is backed politically and militarily by Turkey, of firing artillery and...
Russia is holding Europe hostage by threatening to ‘freeze’ its energy supplies. Germany just made a big move to regain control
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a press conference, on Sept. 16, 2022 in Berlin. Germany moved to regain control of its energy security on Friday in the face of Russia’s threat to cut off supplies and the EU’s plan to ban Russian crude: It seized Russian oil giant Rosneft’s German operations, running the risk of Kremlin retaliation.
Exclusive-Taiwan Hosts Dozens Of Foreign Lawmakers In Washington To Push China Sanctions
Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Washington, Hsiao Bi-khim, on Tuesday hosted dozens of international lawmakers who back sanctions on China for aggression toward the island, a show of support for Taipei amid military pressure from Beijing. The unannounced gathering of about 60 parliamentarians from Europe, Asia and Africa at Taiwan's...
Germany Takes Control Of Russian-owned Refinery Amid Energy Crisis
The German subsidiary of Russian oil giant Rosneft was placed under trusteeship on Friday, giving Germany's federal regulator control of the PCK refinery in Schwedt, a key source of fuel for the city of Berlin. Rosneft Deutschland, which was previously majority owned by Rosneft, has tested Germany's resolve to eliminate...
China Warns US Over Taiwan Policy Act, Says Passage Will Affect Relations And Peace
Angered by the U.S. Senate committee's approval of the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, China has said that the move "seriously breaches" Washington's commitment to Beijing on Taiwan and violates the one-China policy. Beijing warned that the bill's passage will "shake the political foundation of China-US relations," cause "extremely serious...
